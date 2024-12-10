Freeland and Champagne Face Fiery Committee Grilling Over Deficits, Inflation, and Failing Canadians
Opposition MPs Expose Liberal Mismanagement on Soaring Deficits, Declining GDP Per Capita, and Policies Leaving Small Businesses and Rural Communities Behind
Ottawa, December 9, 2024 — Canadians struggling to keep their heads above water were given a front-row seat to the Liberal government’s dysfunction during yesterday’s House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology. Liberal Ministers Chrystia Freeland and François-Philippe Champagne faced relentless questioning from opposition MPs, exposi…