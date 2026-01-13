Mark Carney is heading to China today, and Ottawa wants this treated like a sober act of adult diplomacy instead of what it actually is: a full-on sprint toward a regime Canadians were warned about repeatedly, loudly, and officially. This is the China accused of interfering in our elections, the China that ran covert police stations on Canadian soil, the China linked to the removal of dangerous pathogens from a Winnipeg lab, and the China that deliberately kneecapped Canadian farmers by hammering canola with tariffs. And now, suddenly, it’s time for smiles, handshakes, and talk of “resetting” relations, as if the last decade was just an awkward misunderstanding and not a rolling national-security briefing Canada chose to ignore.

Carney, who not long ago described China as Canada’s biggest security threat, now arrives talking about diversification, resilience, and the urgent need to “build a fully developed relationship.” The speed of this conversion would make a televangelist blush. Apparently nothing clarifies moral vision faster than tariff pressure and a few grim spreadsheets.

The sales pitch is economic necessity. American protectionism is scary, therefore Beijing suddenly becomes a misunderstood business partner. That logic only works if you pretend China’s behaviour changed overnight. Spoiler warning : It didn’t. What changed is Ottawa’s tolerance for risk, and by risk we mean other people’s jobs, national security, and long-term leverage.

Then there’s the cast list on the trip, which reads like a reward ceremony disguised as diplomacy. Alongside cabinet ministers sits Michael Ma, the rookie MP who attended a Conservative Christmas party, crossed the floor hours later, delivered a crucial seat to the Liberals, and promptly found himself upgraded to international-travel class. No portfolio. No deep China brief. Just impeccable timing and the kind of loyalty that appreciates a good itinerary.

How generous. (I just puked in my mouth a lil bit.)

Back home, Conservative MPs like Amarjeet Gill have gone public saying they were approached and encouraged to switch teams. Gill didn’t hedge. He didn’t “reflect.” He didn’t workshop a statement with consultants. He said no, said it clearly, and then said it out loud so everyone could hear it. That alone separates him from the rest of the Ottawa herd. Others were approached too. Some stayed silent. One didn’t.

That one, of course, was Michael Ma. A political nobody elected as a Conservative, invisible until the moment he wasn’t. Ma insists the switch was about what his constituents wanted. That claim collapses on contact with reality. The same constituents who woke up to discover their Conservative vote had been laundered into Liberal power without their consent are now supposed to believe they also wanted their MP tagging along on a Beijing junket weeks later. In the context of this trip, that explanation isn’t just weak, it’s farcical. If this was truly about local priorities, the victory lap would have been in Markham–Unionville, not Beijing.

At least some MPs still appear to have a functioning ethical compass. Gill’s refusal makes that clear. He understood that voters elect parties and platforms, not free agents looking for upgrades. Ma’s behaviour shows the opposite instinct entirely, and his justifications are insultingly thin. He couldn’t spell ethics if you spotted him the vowels. To be fair, that may be a caucus-wide issue.

Carney will meet Xi Jinping, talk trade, float investment, and hope nobody notices the contradiction between the warnings Canadians were given and the handshakes now being staged. The expectation is that Canadians accept this as realism. What it looks like is a bet that voters won’t connect the dots between foreign interference, economic coercion, and a sudden eagerness to please.

This isn’t a tightrope walk. It’s a voluntary lean toward a regime that has shown, over and over, exactly how it uses leverage once it has it. And it’s worth remembering that Mark Carney didn’t arrive at this moment as some wide-eyed novice. Before politics, he chaired Brookfield Asset Management, a firm that has spent years cultivating deep financial relationships in China, including partnerships and financing arrangements involving Chinese state-linked banks and investors as part of its global infrastructure and real-asset strategy. Those deals were always sold as smart global finance. They also required staying very friendly with Beijing.

Maybe that has nothing to do with today’s posture. Maybe it’s just coincidence that a prime minister with a long résumé of China-facing financial dealings now talks about welcoming Chinese capital, lowering fences, and “resetting” relations, all while flying to Beijing with a freshly flipped MP in tow. Canadians are apparently expected to believe this is pure pragmatism, untainted by habit, history, or personal comfort with the people on the other side of the table.

A country that forgets why it was cautious ends up paying for it later. Canada’s independence, sovereignty, and democratic institutions are not bargaining chips, and they are not offsets for tariffs or investment gaps. Remembering the last decade doesn’t make Canadians unreasonable. It makes them patriotic.