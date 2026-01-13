The Opposition with Dan Knight

Doug Stephens
1d

With TDS running rampant through what's left of Canada, the Elbows Up gang will be cheering on the snake Carney in this move.

And onto Davos next for more Net Zero nonsense.

The Modern Mantuamaker
1d

TDS blinds people to all else and no population is infected with it as much as Canadians. And it's ironic because in being so they are actually working towards bringing about the very scenario they are so paranoid of - some time of invasion or takeover by the US. Canada is already a national security threat to the US due to the depth and breadth of, mainly, Chinese infiltration; if this keeps up and the Libs pull us further into China's orbit, at some point the US will have to do something about us. The cannot afford to tolerate a Chinese satellite state along a 6000km border that is mostly wilderness.

