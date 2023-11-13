From Green Dream to Economic Nightmare: The High Cost of Canada's Energy Transition
A Reality Check on Trudeau's Climate Crusade: High Costs, Low Results, and a Disconnect from Canadian Lives
Last weeks revelation from Canada's Environment Commissioner underscores a fundamental truth: the Canadian Liberal government's climate strategy is not just failing, it's a direct assault on the financial well-being of everyday Canadians. Let's break down the facts here. Despite the lofty promises and the heavy burden of punitive taxes, Canada is nowher…