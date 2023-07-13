From Interest Hikes to Bonuses: Canada's Economic Conundrum
Unpacking the Impact of Federal Incompetence and the Bank of Canada's Missteps on Ordinary Canadians Amidst Soaring Inflation and Record Interest Rates
Today, we shed light on the realities that have emerged from the troubling decisions and missteps made by the Trudeau administration and the Bank of Canada. From soaring interest rates to generous bonuses and missed inflation targets, we're dealing with an economic scene that's fast turning into a debacle.
On July 12, 2023, the Bank of Canada jolted the …