From mass graves to mass hysteria
A Canadian Teacher Fired for Challenging the Narrative on Residential Schools—Where's the Evidence, Where's the Justice?
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, where some believe Indigenous students may be buried — though there have not been any excavations. - Reuters
The New York Post reported this month that “after two years of horror stories about the alleged mass graves of Indigenous children at residential schools across Can…