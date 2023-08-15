Fuel, Figures, and Trudeau's Follies: Canada's Economic Missteps Unraveled
From escalating fuel taxes to controversial immigration policies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decisions are shaking the Canadian economy.
You know, it's often said that numbers don't lie, but politicians? Well, that's a different story. And if you're feeling the brunt of the latest economic mishaps, you have Justin Trudeau and his new fuel tax to thank. Yes, Canada's very own Prime Minister seems to have taken a masterclass in mismanagement.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July 2023 is …