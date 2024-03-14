GC strategies allegedly paid approximately $2,600 per hour for ArriveCan
Firth's Dance of Deceit at Meeting No. 108 of the OGGO – the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates- A Saga of Evasion and Taxpayer Betrayal
Good morning, my fellow Canadians. Today, we peel back the layers of a saga that's become all too familiar to those of us who keep a vigilant eye on the workings of our government. The story of ArriveCan unfolds yet another chapter, one that continues to baffle the taxpayer's mind. In the spotlight once again is Kristian Firth, one of the owners of GC S…