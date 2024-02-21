GC Strategies Under the Microscope - Committee Tightens Noose
Committee Determined to Compel Testimony from GC stratagies founders Kristian Firth and Darren Anthony
In the ongoing saga that is the OGGO - Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates - meeting number 103 has unveiled a scene so absurd, it would be comical if the stakes weren't so high. Here we are, witnessing the relentless pursuit of truth as the Conservative and NDP forces join hands in a rare display of unity, demanding accountability…