Going Off-Grid: The Newsroom Powers Down
Three-week media blackout—subscriptions frozen while I recharge, then we’re back to torch the swamp.
Friends, a quick heads-up:
For the next three weeks the newsroom lights go off and the mic goes quiet—I’m taking an honest-to-God vacation. No shows, no tweets, no half-hearted posts. A full social-media blackout.
Because of that, all paid subscriptions are paused. Nobody’s getting billed while I’m off the grid.
Rest assured, we’ll be back—recharged, sharp as ever, and ready to tackle the stories the corporate press keeps ignoring.
See you on the other side.
Dan
Have a great vacation. Youve earned it! 😉
A much deserved vacation. Enjoy!