Green Dreams vs. Hard Truths: Canada's Energy Dilemma
Deciphering Minister Guilbeault's claims on renewables and why Canada should heed Europe's cautionary tale
In a recent tweet, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault heralded a finding from Alberta's independent Market Surveillance Administrator, implying a grand triumph of renewable energy sources in cutting down electricity costs. And while on the surface, the assertion feels like a win for green energy proponents, diving into the numb…