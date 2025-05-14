Ottawa, Canada – May 14, 2025 – Buckle up, folks, because the Liberal swamp just dredged up another relic of failure to parade as a savior. Gregor Robertson, the former Vancouver mayor who turned the city into a billionaire’s playground while locals got priced out, has been tapped as Canada’s new Minister of Housing and Infrastructure under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s shiny new cabinet. Announced yesterday, this move is being sold as a masterstroke to tackle the national housing crisis, but let’s not kid ourselves—it’s like putting a fox in charge of the henhouse. Robertson’s decade running Vancouver from 2008 to 2018 was a masterclass in watching a housing crisis explode while sipping craft coffee and preaching green dreams. With home prices up 179% on his watch, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation stats, his record is a warning sign, not a resume.

Here’s the deal: Vancouver’s housing market went from bad to apocalyptic under Robertson’s Vision Vancouver reign. He promised to end street homelessness by 2015 and make homes affordable for regular folks. Sounds noble, right? Except by 2018, the benchmark price for a Metro Vancouver home hit $919,300, the highest in Canada, with detached houses routinely topping $1 million. Someone at Greater Vancouver Realtors reported on January 15, 2019, that east side prices soared 114% and west side 111% from 2008 to 2018, with single-family homes up a jaw-dropping 141% citywide. “Robertson made Vancouver a speculator’s paradise,” said Ezra Levant on Rebel News, October 12, 2018. “While he fiddled with bike lanes, families were driven out by foreign cash.”

Let’s talk specifics. Robertson rode into City Hall in 2008, all smiles and eco-friendly buzzwords, vowing to fix housing. Instead, homelessness spiked 42%, from 1,536 people in 2008 to 2,181 by March 2018, the worst since 2005. A Research Co. poll, published March 20, 2018, showed 53% of Vancouverites rated his housing efforts “very bad.” Tent-city activists in the Downtown Eastside practically threw a party when he bailed on re-election, calling it a “humiliating end” for his Vision crew, per a Vancouver Sun report on September 25, 2018. And don’t forget the overdose crisis—up 600% under his watch, as Pierre Poilievre pointed out on April 10, 2025.

“This guy’s the Liberal gift that keeps on giving—higher prices, more tents, more chaos.”

What went wrong? For starters, Robertson was asleep at the wheel on foreign investment. Back in 2013, he scoffed at claims that Chinese buyers were inflating prices, tossing around the “racist” card. By 2015, he flip-flopped, begging BC Premier Christy Clark to crack down on “global elites,” but she told him to pound sand. “He was too busy cozying up to developers at $25,000 fundraisers,” Sabrina Maddeaux wrote in the National Post, November 5, 2018. Those real estate tycoons bankrolled Vision Vancouver, and Robertson’s policies showed it—more luxury condos than affordable homes.

Now, to be fair, he didn’t just sit there. Robertson pushed some housing moves, like laneway homes and duplex zoning, which got rental construction going. By 2018, the city was building 10,000 rental units for low- and middle-income folks, including social and supportive housing, according to a Globe and Mail piece from October 3, 2018. Developer Brad Jones called his policies “incredibly creative” on Business in Vancouver, September 12, 2018, crediting him for sparking rentals without provincial or federal cash. In 2014, he launched the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency, and in 2017, scored $66 million from BC for 600 modular units to house the homeless. He even got an empty homes tax off the ground late in his term, which UBC’s Thomas Davidoff called “decent” in a Vancouver Sun interview, October 10, 2018.

But here’s the rub: it was too little, too late. Vacancy rates stayed at a brutal 0.6%, and that 2017 rent-to-income pilot was a Band-Aid on a broken leg. Robertson admitted to The Guardian on June 15, 2016, “I never dreamed it would get this intense,” like he was shocked the market outran his plans. Critics like former NPA councillor Hector Bremner, quoted in the Vancouver Sun on September 20, 2018, said he “missed opportunities” to tame demand. Green Party’s Pete Fry slammed his density push for lacking community buy-in, per CBC News, October 5, 2018. And Poilievre? He’s been relentless, tweeting on May 13, 2025, “Robertson’s Vancouver: prices up 150%, rents up 50%, homelessness up 38%. Now he’s Canada’s housing czar? Liberal insanity.”

The Liberal faithful claim he was dealt a bad hand. UBC’s Thomas Davidoff argued on BIV, September 12, 2018, that immigration, low rates, and foreign cash were bigger culprits than city hall. BC NDP’s Mike Farnworth, quoted in the Vancouver Sun on May 13, 2025, said, “Mayors don’t set prices, but Robertson’s got experience.” Robertson himself whined about provincial and federal inaction, telling Reuters on September 10, 2018, he should’ve been “more abrasive” with the BC Liberals and Harper’s Tories. Sure, Greg, blame everyone else.

But Vancouverites weren’t buying the excuses. A 2018 election would’ve been a bloodbath, so he bolted. Gary Mason at The Globe and Mail, October 3, 2018, wrote that his housing failures “cast a long shadow,” with developer ties fueling distrust. X user @JarrydJaeger piled on, noting on May 13, 2025, that average house prices went from $862,235 in 2008 to $2,419,841 by 2018. Even allies like the Vancouver Sun, in a September 25, 2018 editorial, wondered if he was unfairly scapegoated, pointing out other mayors dodged the foreign cash issue. Tough luck—Robertson wore the crown, so he took the heat.

Now he’s Canada’s housing minister, tasked with fixing a national crisis while U.S. tariffs loom. Carney’s betting on his municipal chops, but critics see a Liberal retread. “More greenwashed promises from a guy who failed Vancouver,” Levant tweeted on May 13, 2025. Poilievre’s already sharpening his knives, vowing on X, May 13, 2025, to “expose every Liberal flop, starting with Robertson.” With prices still crushing Canadians, Robertson’s got a steep hill to climb. If his Vancouver years are any guide, expect more buzzwords, not solutions. Canada deserves better than another Liberal dreamer who can’t deliver.

Final Thoughts

And so, it ends where it began—in the ruins of Vancouver, where Gregor Robertson spent a decade talking about “livability” while turning one of Canada’s greatest cities into a cautionary tale. Western Canada lived through this man’s policies. We saw the tents go up. We saw families priced out, evicted, and replaced by empty glass condos owned by offshore shell companies. We watched fentanyl rip through neighborhoods while city hall threw block parties and ribbon cuttings. And now, in a move that only makes sense if you're drunk on climate summits and World Economic Forum talking points, Mark Carney wants to nationalize the Robertson model.

Let that sink in: one of the worst housing crises in the Western world is now the federal template.

This isn't bold leadership—this is ideological recycling. Robertson doesn’t offer new thinking or hard truths—he offers platitudes, buzzwords, and the same failed dogma that says if we just densify a bit more and ban a few more fireplaces, everything will magically fix itself. It’s a fantasy. But for the Liberals, it’s gospel. Because failure, in their world, is just a branding opportunity. And Gregor Robertson? He’s the poster boy.

They’re not serious about solving housing. They’re serious about controlling it. They don’t want to empower you to own a home—they want to tell you where to live, how to live, what car to drive, and how many square feet you’re allowed to dream of. The dream of ownership, independence, and privacy? That’s being erased. Piece by piece. And now, with Robertson’s appointment, it’s being buried.

Mark Carney had a choice. He could have cleaned house. He could have signaled a break from the Trudeau era of gatekeeping and government failure. Instead, he doubled down. He reached deep into the Liberal swamp and pulled out the man who failed Vancouver—and gave him the power to fail the rest of us.

This isn’t just a personnel decision. It’s a declaration of war on working Canadians.

So don’t be fooled by the headlines or the glowing editorials in the Toronto Star. This isn’t competence. It’s not reform. It’s not hope. It’s a continuation of the decay. The same urban decay that started in Vancouver is now being rolled out nationwide. Tent cities, sky-high prices, endless regulation, and a government that blames you for wanting a backyard.

Gregor Robertson represents everything that’s gone wrong with Canada’s cities. And now, under Carney, he gets to do it all over again—just on a national scale. So buckle up. The collapse of housing isn't an accident. It's a feature of Liberal policy. And now it's official: the arsonist has been handed the gas can. Again.

God help us.