It was billed as a routine committee hearing on Bill C-4, the government’s so-called Making Life More Affordable Act. It turned into something closer to a public trial — with Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, better known to Vancouverites as “Mayor Moonbeam,” in the witness chair and a lineup of opposition MPs eager to hold him to account for Canada’s housing meltdown.

Over the course of two tense hours before the House of Commons Finance Committee, Robertson — the newly minted minister in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s fragile minority government — faced a barrage of questions that exposed the widening gulf between Liberal talking points and the lived reality of Canadians priced out of their own country.

Robertson’s Pitch: Tax Breaks and Bureaucracies

In his opening remarks, Robertson painted a rosy picture of Bill C-4 as the long-awaited fix for a national housing system in “crisis.” The bill, he said, would “create transformational change” through a GST rebate for first-time buyers and the launch of a $13-billion federal agency, Build Canada Homes, to finance and construct affordable housing.

Under the plan, buyers of new homes under $1 million would be exempt from GST — saving up to $50,000 — while properties between $1 million and $1.5 million would receive a partial break. The rebate, Robertson claimed, would apply to roughly 47,000 new homes annually, providing $3.9 billion in tax savings over five years.

“Canadians deserve a fair shot at homeownership,” he said, pledging that Build Canada Homes would “leverage public land, attract private capital, and catalyze a more productive homebuilding industry.”

What Robertson did not address: that housing costs have doubled since 2015, that the government has already spent $89 billion on housing with little to show for it, and that the market remains frozen for first-time buyers who can’t afford a down payment — tax rebate or not.

Jasraj Singh Hallan vs. the $89 Billion Black Hole

Conservative finance critic Jasraj Singh Hallan opened the questioning with a blunt reality check. “You promised 500,000 homes a year,” Hallan reminded the minister. “That’s 57 homes per hour. Are you on track?”

Robertson dodged, citing “labour shortages” and “supply chain issues,” saying Canada is “tracking between 240,000 and 280,000 housing starts” this year — barely half of what the government once promised.

Hallan pounced. “So after $89 billion and three failed bureaucracies, your answer is to create a fourth?” he said, referring to Build Canada Homes. “You’ve doubled the cost of housing in a decade and destroyed the dream of homeownership for an entire generation.”

Robertson insisted the new agency would “make housing more affordable.” Hallan shot back: “You’ve been in power ten years. You’re out of excuses.”

The exchange set the tone: Conservatives hammering failures, Liberals spinning programs, and Canadians left wondering what’s actually changing.

The Softball from Kent MacDonald

Then came the breather — courtesy of Liberal MP Kent MacDonald, who offered the kind of pre-screened questions that make Liberal communications staff blush with gratitude.

MacDonald teed up easy lobs about “deeply affordable housing,” “modular homes,” and “partnerships with provinces.” Robertson happily obliged, touting $1 billion in funding for transitional housing and pledging to make Canada “a global leader” in factory-built homes.

“Less than five percent of our homes are manufactured in factories,” Robertson said. “In Sweden, it’s almost 50 percent. We need to catch up.”

The exchange was a study in contrasts — after Hallan’s cross-examination, MacDonald’s questions felt like a therapy session for a bruised minister.

The Bloc Québécois and the Empty Envelope

Bloc MP Jean-Denis Garon (Mirabel) brought the conversation back to fiscal reality. He blasted Ottawa for “micromanaging housing through empty envelopes,” demanding unconditional transfers for Quebec to handle its own construction and infrastructure.

Garon pressed Robertson for a simple answer — “Is this a reasonable demand?” — but the minister danced around it, citing “respect for the M-30 framework” and promising to “work collaboratively.”

When Garon asked whether Ottawa would increase funding for the only federal program “actually working” — the Housing Accelerator Fund — Robertson finally admitted to a $1.5 billion top-up but couldn’t provide details on who would benefit.

“Okay, so that’s a yes,” Garon deadpanned. “Good to know.”

Aaron Gunn vs. Mayor Moonbeam

The fireworks came courtesy of Conservative MP Aaron Gunn, who confronted Robertson with the ghost of his past — Vancouver, the city he led for a decade while presiding over one of the world’s worst housing collapses.

“Minister,” Gunn began, “Vancouver was recently ranked the third least affordable housing market in the world. Do you find it ironic that you — the man who helped make that happen — are now in charge of fixing it nationally?”

Robertson’s answer was textbook Liberal spin: his failure was actually “experience.” “Having lived through many challenges,” he said, “I understand how housing works.”

Gunn’s reply was cutting. “So your failure as mayor is your qualification as minister? That’s quite the résumé.”

The two clashed over immigration policy, affordability metrics, and the minister’s past statements claiming prices didn’t need to fall. Pressed by Gunn, Robertson finally walked it back: “We need to see average housing prices come down.”

It was too little, too late. For viewers, the optics were devastating — the same mayor who turned Vancouver into a playground for the global investor class now insisting he can solve affordability for the rest of Canada.

Liberal Echo Chamber

Liberal MPs Ryan Turnbull and Kent MacDonald returned to reassure the minister, praising the government’s “whole-of-system approach.” Turnbull argued that the GST rebate would “unstick” slow markets and help developers move unsold inventory. Robertson eagerly agreed, urging MPs to “pass Bill C-4 quickly.”

It was a reminder that while Canadians are being crushed by rent and mortgage payments, Liberal MPs still believe the solution lies in more committees, more funds, and more slogans.

Final Thoughts: Bureaucracy Over Bricks

By the end of the session, one fact stood out: not a single new home has been built because of Bill C-4, yet the government is already boasting about “transformational change.”

Robertson’s performance — polished but hollow — embodied everything voters have come to expect from the Trudeau-Carney Liberals: empathy without urgency, announcements without results, and endless layers of government to solve problems government created.

When Aaron Gunn called out the irony of “Mayor Moonbeam” now steering national housing policy, it struck a nerve. Because Canadians don’t need another speech about “partnerships” — they need a place to live.