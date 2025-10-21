The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
claire anderson's avatar
claire anderson
14h

Just a very sad and desperate story of failure. I fell for all of the young people who wish to have a home of their own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
13h

Of coarse they will push Modular’s homes when Brookfield owns a company that does it, but of coarse Carney won’t benefit, he’s hands off his investments right

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture