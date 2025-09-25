Ottawa—In a fiery exchange at the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage (CHPC), Conservative MP Rachel Thomas dismantled Liberal Minister Hon. Steven Guilbeault, P.C., M.P., Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, over taxpayer money funneled into groups publishing hate-laced screeds and smearing everyday Canadians.

Thomas zeroed in on Cult MTL, a publication receiving federal heritage funds. She read into the record a headline published the very day after reports of Charlie Kirk’s assassination attempt: “To Hell with Charlie Kirk.”

“Minister, do you think that is wrong? Taxpayer dollars are funding this group. Will you revoke their funding?” Thomas demanded.

Guilbeault looked blindsided. He admitted he had no idea the government was bankrolling a tabloid openly celebrating political violence. His answer:

“I have not been made aware of this. I will verify with the department and report back to you. Obviously, spreading hate has no place in Canada, and if this is the case, we will make the necessary verifications and take the necessary steps.”

Thomas didn’t stop there. She turned to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, which she said has already pocketed about $1 million from Guilbeault’s department. Documents show the group paid an “investigative journalist” to hunt down so-called “far-right” targets—defining the term so broadly it included Catholics and pro-life Canadians—before seeding the stories into mainstream news outlets.

“This is fueling polarization. Taxpayer money is being used to smear ordinary Canadians. Should this funding continue?”

she pressed.

Guilbeault’s response was vague at best:

“Our role as a government is to unite, not to divide. We will review what the organization has done with these funds, and if the allegations are accurate, we will take the necessary steps.”

When cornered again, Guilbeault tried to salvage the moment with a blanket assurance:

“We have withdrawn funding in the past when recipients have acted in ways that are not in keeping with our values. If Called MTL or the Canadian Anti-Hate Network don’t deserve that funding, it will be withdrawn.”

Translation: taxpayer cash already flowed out the door, and now the minister is scrambling to check the receipts and as if handing grants to radicals wasn’t enough, Guilbeault also ducked accountability for the billion-dollar Crown corporation under his watch.

Guilbeault Shrugs Off CBC Toxicity: “Not My Job”

Conservative MP Rachel Thomas quoted former CBC anchor Travis Dhanraj, who launched a human rights complaint this summer:

“To be honest, this has been the hardest period of my life. What happened at CBC really broke me.”

Then she put it directly to Guilbeault:

“Have you reached out to the CEO of the CBC regarding this situation and the toxic work environment that is being accused there?”

Guilbeault’s answer? Bureaucratic shrugging:

“The government role is not to get mixed into the daily operations and management of the organization. That is the purview of the organization, in this case, the public broadcaster.”

Translation: $1.4 billion of your money flows into CBC every year, but the minister says he can’t pick up the phone when staff say they’re being harassed.

Thomas pressed:

“Have you had a conversation with the CEO with regards to the toxic culture that exists there?”

Guilbeault admitted he’s only met her once since taking over the file. He wouldn’t even confirm raising the issue. Thomas cut him off:

“So I’m going to take that as a no.”

Think about that. A Crown corporation, funded by taxpayers, accused by its own employees of racism, bullying, and harassment. The minister responsible admits he hasn’t even asked the CEO about it. He hides behind “arm’s length” governance while employees suffer and the money keeps flowing.

Final Thoughts

Let’s be absolutely clear: we don’t like subsidies to any publication. Not the CBC. Not Cult MTL. Not the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. If you can’t survive in the marketplace of ideas, then you shouldn’t survive. Period. That’s how free societies work. But in Ottawa, the Liberals write blank cheques anyway. Why? Because these outlets are not independent. They are liberal megaphones. They exist to repeat the talking points of the government and smear anyone who dissents.

And what’s truly shocking isn’t just that taxpayer money is funding this. What’s shocking is the smug indifference of the ministers running it. They want the raises. They want the staff. They want the photo ops. But accountability? None. Zero. They wave it off as if it’s beneath them. It’s pathetic.

Steven Guilbeault sits at committee, confronted with the fact that his department funded a group mocking the attempted assassination of Charlie Kirk. He admits: “I have not been made aware of this.” Imagine that. He has no idea where your money is going. None. Then when asked about CBC’s toxic workplace culture, he shrugs: “That’s not my role.” Not his role? He’s the minister responsible! It’s literally his job.

This is the model: shovel your money to partisan activists and bloated Crown corporations, then shrug and say, “Not my role,” when it all collapses. They want the titles, the staff, the motorcades, the photo ops — every perk of power — but none of the responsibility. And Canadians are supposed to just swallow it.

Well, we don’t swallow it. We don’t accept it. We will be filing Access to Information requests to drag the truth into the light — to find out exactly what Steven Guilbeault knew, and when he knew it. Because this fight is not over. Not even close.

My fellow Canadians, the swamp in Ottawa may think they can get away with laundering your money to smear you, to attack your values, to mock your faith and even cheer political violence. But they can’t hide forever. We’re coming. And when the receipts are exposed, the excuses won’t save them.