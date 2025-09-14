So in Winnipeg this week, Canada’s new energy minister, Tim Hodgson, held not one but two events. What did he talk about? Affordability? Jobs? The middle class? No. He sold the same old Liberal climate agenda, dressed up as compassion.

First came the press conference. Hodgson announced almost $30 million for Efficiency Manitoba to help 7,000 “modest-income” households with free retrofits — insulation, air sealing, and of course, the Liberal favorite: heat pumps. He said Canadians “should not feel stretched too thin” on heating bills. Sounds nice. But remember, this is the same government that drove those bills through the roof with carbon taxes in the first place.

Then came the questions. Reporters pressed him on Mark Carney’s so-called “nation-building projects,” the five mega-projects his new Major Projects Office is supposed to fast-track. Hodgson’s answer? Nothing new. The list is just recycled: LNG Canada, Darlington’s nuclear expansion, Montreal’s port, and a couple of mines already in development. Old projects with new labels. In fact, Ottawa just hired a CEO for that office at $580,000 a year to rebrand work that was already underway. Only in Canada could bureaucratic spin pay half a million dollars.

And then Hodgson sat down for a so-called “fireside chat” with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. That’s when the rhetoric really went into overdrive. He said Canada must become an “energy superpower.” Not just a player — a superpower. He bragged that Canada holds a “royal flush” of critical minerals, as if the country has been sitting on a winning hand all along, just waiting for Mark Carney and Tim Hodgson to play the cards. He promised a G7 “critical minerals buying club” to counter China, which sounds ambitious until you remember Canada can’t even get a single new mine permitted without a decade of reviews.

And then came the big local pitch: the Port of Churchill. Hodgson called it the “gateway to our economic sovereignty.” He claimed it could generate $1 billion a year in trade and serve as the key to Indigenous economic reconciliation. He even endorsed Premier Wab Kanu’s idea of turning it into an Indigenous-owned Crown corporation. On paper, it sounds bold. In reality, the Port of Churchill has been closing and reopening for decades, the rail line leading to it is in constant disrepair, and every government that touches it ends up subsidizing it.

So let’s be clear about this “nation-building” corridor through the Port of Churchill that Tim Hodgson and Mark Carney are now selling you. They call it the “gateway to our economic sovereignty.” They say it will generate a billion dollars a year. But here’s the truth: the port doesn’t even have a dedicated icebreaker.

That means Churchill is a port for four months of the year. July through October. After that, Hudson Bay freezes. And without an icebreaker to keep the lanes open, ships don’t move. You can build all the storage terminals, rail lines, and marketing slogans you want — if the port is icebound, nothing gets out.

And that’s the problem. Instead of forcing the East Montreal, maybe Halifax, to finally expand capacity and do what’s good for the rest of the country, Ottawa offers you a half-measure in Churchill. Seasonal shipping dressed up as a sovereignty project. They call it “nation-building.” It’s not. It’s bureaucratic ribbon branding with a $580,000 CEO at the top.

Hodgson didn’t stop there. He threw in a laundry list of so-called “transformative” projects: Arctic corridors, high-speed rail, even a “sovereign cloud.” All the buzzwords. All the branding. But here’s the catch: every single one of these ideas, Churchill, LNG, critical minerals, even small modular reactors has been around for years. They’ve been studied, debated, announced, and stalled. And now they’re being rebranded as Carney’s vision of nation-building. Don’t take my word for it, let’s break it down. One by one. You’ll notice a pattern here. Every project Carney claims as proof of his bold leadership has been sitting on the shelf for years, tied up in regulatory knots, or already half-built before he even showed up.

Take LNG Canada in Kitimat. Carney now tells us Phase Two is part of his nation-building plan. But Phase One took nearly a decade of red tape, court challenges, and pipeline approvals before it even broke ground. Phase Two has been sitting in the queue for years, waiting on yet another round of assessments and market signals. Engineering contracts were awarded back in August. Carney didn’t “launch” this project. He simply slapped his logo on it.

Or look at Darlington’s new nuclear project. This isn’t new. Ontario Power Generation has been working on small modular reactors there since 2016. Costs have already doubled from $12 billion to over $21 billion, thanks to years of regulatory hurdles and design changes. The first construction license was issued in early 2025, before Carney’s announcement. Yet somehow, now it’s part of his “fast track.” It was already underway.

The same story at the Port of Montreal’s Contrecœur container expansion. This project was conceived in the 1980s, got its environmental approval in 2021, and was on track to break ground this fall. But Carney claimed it as part of his big new plan. In reality, it was a decades-old file finally inching forward.

McIlvenna Bay in Saskatchewan? That mine is already 50 percent built. Shovels are in the ground, tunnels are dug, production is scheduled to start in 2026. And yet Carney is now calling it part of his “nation-building” rollout.

Even the Red Chris mine expansion in B.C. called “shovel ready” months ago has been stalled in provincial permitting disputes, hit with groundwater fines, and delayed by accidents underground. The federal government has no authority to fix that, but Carney still put it on his list.

So what are we really looking at? Not new projects, not new approvals, not new jobs. Just a list of recycled announcements and regulatory delays packaged as a vision for the future. Six months into his tenure, Carney’s Major Projects Office has not issued a single fresh permit. But it has hired a CEO at $580,000 a year to do what? Rebrand. That’s the great achievement here: bureaucratic marketing.

And now the real test begins. Parliament comes back this week. That means Question Period, when the Liberals don’t get to hide behind carefully staged press conferences or glowing profiles from the CBC. They’ll have to answer in real time, on the floor of the House of Commons, in front of the entire country.

Mark Carney and Tim Hodgson can rebrand old projects all they want. They can pay half a million dollars for bureaucrats to run ribbon-cuttings and talk about nation-building while ports sit icebound. But when the opposition gets up in Question Period, none of that spin will matter. They’ll have to defend the record.

And I can’t wait. Because while the Liberals may still have the cover of the CBC, they won’t have the cover from me. And they won’t have it when the opposition roasts them, live, in front of the nation.