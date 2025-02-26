Alright, folks, I did it—I sat through the swampiest, most self-congratulatory Liberal debate imaginable so you wouldn’t have to. February 25, 2025, in Montreal—the so-called “final showdown” for the Liberal leadership. Four candidates, all vying to replace Justin Trudeau, all spewing the same elite-approved talking points. Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis—each one promising they’ve got what it takes to stand up to Donald Trump, fix the economy, and somehow undo the damage they helped cause.

Now, I know what you’re thinking—how bad was it? Well, let’s break it down, line by line, because this wasn’t just a debate—this was a masterclass in dodging blame, pushing empty slogans, and pretending they haven’t spent years making things worse.

Mark Carney: The Globalist Golden Boy Crashes and Burns

Alright, folks, let’s talk about Mark Carney—the Liberal golden boy, the globalist’s dream, the ex-banker turned political savior. He’s supposed to be the tough guy, the one who’s going to pull Canada back from the brink and stand up to Trump like some kind of economic gladiator. But here’s the problem—I watched the debate (I fell asleep twice), and what we got wasn’t strength, leadership, or vision. What we got was a masterclass in hot air, flip-flops, and a guy so tangled up in his own record he can’t move without tripping over it.

Let’s start with his big opening line—because, folks, it was a doozy:

“It’s a time to build. We have an enormous opportunity to build our economy… millions of homes… one Canadian economy instead of 13.”

Millions of homes? Sure, Mark. Canada has never—not once—built “millions” of homes in any reasonable timeframe. Post-WWII, when we had real economic drive, we maxed out at 200,000 homes per year—and that was with a booming workforce and zero red tape. Today? Forget it. Carney’s own bloated bureaucracy is why housing is unaffordable. Permits, zoning laws, endless green energy regulations—all things he loves—are the reason houses cost a fortune.

And then, the dictator moment: “One Canadian economy instead of 13.” What does that even mean? Is he merging the provinces by decree? Are they all just going to kneel before Carney and give up autonomy? That’s not leadership—that’s authoritarian nonsense, and it’s laughable.

Then, he moves on to food banks—because, hey, nothing says “Liberal success” like millions of Canadians relying on charity to eat:

“The average family of four, their food basket has gone up by more than 25%.”

Wow. You don’t say? And whose fault is that, Mark? Because you were running the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013, pumping out cheap money like it was free candy, slashing rates to nothing, buying up bonds like a lunatic. That lit the fuse on inflation, and by 2021, prices were skyrocketing. But now? Now, he’s shocked that food costs are through the roof. His solution?

“My government will make a middle-class tax cut… greater competition in groceries.”

Oh, how much? A nickel? A loaf of bread’s worth? And “greater competition in groceries”? What’s that? A stern letter to the Loblaw CEO? This is the guy who helped create inflation, and now he wants credit for pretending to fix it?

Then he blames… Trudeau.

“Our economy was weak before we got to Trump… driven by a big increase in the labor force… government spending grew over 9% year after year.”

Oh, so now Trudeau’s the problem? Ballsy move, Mark—considering you were his economic guru. That 9% spending spike he’s complaining about? That was built on his policies—his quantitative easing, his cheap money obsession, his cheerleading for Trudeau’s massive deficits. He was right there, fueling the inflation fire, and now he’s standing around saying, “Gee, who did this?”

Oh, and his big energy plan?

“It’s a great time to be in the trades.”

Oh, really? Tell that to the guy who can’t afford his power bill because your green obsession killed natural gas heating, forcing sky-high electric prices on everyone. Thanks, Mark.

Then he gets to the budget and delivers this gem:

“We need to spend less and invest more.”

Wow. Brilliant. Spend less where? Invest in what? Nothing. He offers zero details. Meanwhile, Baylis is out there drawing pipelines on a napkin, Gould is giving out free money like Oprah, and Carney? Blank stares and banker-speak.

And then, folks, Trump. Carney tries to act tough:

“We will never, ever be part of the United States in any way, shape or form.”

Oh, really, Mark? Because here’s the kicker—Carney is deep in the Financial Alliance for Net Zero (FANZ)—a globalist cartel, backed by Wall Street and European bankers, rigging energy markets against fossil fuels. That’s illegal in the U.S. under antitrust laws, and Trump knows it.

If Carney ever became PM, Trump would slap 35% tariffs on Canada overnight, and Carney would be powerless to fight back—because his entire career is tied to the same globalist finance crowd that Trump has been going after for years.

And yet, instead of offering a real strategy, Carney just blames Pierre Poilievre:

“Who’s the worst person to stand up to Donald Trump? It’s Pierre Poilievre.”

Oh, great. Point at the other guy while you’re tangled in your own green web.

And his big closer?

“Every experience in my life… has led me to this moment. I’ve managed economic crises, built strong economies, and run tough negotiations.”

What crises? The ones you helped cause? Strong economies? You mean the one where food prices skyrocketed and housing became impossible? Tough negotiations? You mean getting lectured by Wall Street billionaires about how to kill off fossil fuels?

Then he leaves us with:

“Canadians are ready to unite and stand up for our country.”

Unite under what, exactly?

The “millions of homes” fantasy?

The “spend less, invest more” nonsense?

The “stand up to Trump” joke, when Trump already has you in his back pocket?

Here’s the truth, folks: Mark Carney is a fraud. A smooth-talking banker, a green energy zealot, a globalist puppet who isn’t tough enough to take on Trump, isn’t honest enough to admit his role in Canada’s economic collapse, and isn’t smart enough to fix the mess he helped create.

If the Liberals want to run this guy against Trump or Poilievre, they might as well wave a white flag right now. Because, folks, Carney’s not the future—he’s just Trudeau in a nicer suit.

Chrystia Freeland: The Trudeau Clone in Heels—All Drama, No Solutions

So, Carney’s out. But what about Chrystia Freeland? Well, folks, it was even worse.

She opened with a hilarious, over-the-top sob story:

“A few weeks ago in Saskatoon, I met a four-year-old girl named Ari. She asked me, ‘Can you stop Trump from invading Canada?’”

Really, Chrystia? A four-year-old? You’re telling me little Ari, between Blue’s Clues and her dollhouse, is sitting up at night, terrified of Donald Trump? Is she worried about NAFTA too? Maybe she’s also following Canadian dairy subsidies? Come on. This is pathetic.

And then she drops this gem:

“Trump is posing the gravest challenge our country has faced since the Second World War.”

The gravest challenge since WWII? Folks, Trump isn’t rolling into Ontario with Panzer divisions. He’s talking trade, not D-Day. This is fearmongering, plain and simple. And she’s betting that you’re dumb enough to buy it.

Then they asked how she’d “stand up to Trump.” And she puffed up like a tough guy:

“If he hits us, we’ll hit him back! 100% tariff on Teslas! Wisconsin dairy! Florida orange juice!”

Oh wow, such a fighter. What happens when Trump slaps back? You think he’s going to back down over orange juice? He’ll drop 35% tariffs on Canada overnight, and suddenly, Freeland’s “tough act” will turn into a blubbering apology tour. She’s all bark, no bite.

On the economy, she had this hilarious moment:

“All economic plans today have to start with an effective response to President Trump.”

Oh, so that’s her entire strategy? Not cutting spending, reducing inflation, or fixing housing? Nope—just “responding to Trump.” You know who else had Trump Derangement Syndrome? Trudeau. And how did that work out?

On housing, she brags:

“I introduced the First Home Savings Account as Finance Minister.”

Oh, great. And what happened since then? Toronto rents are $2,828 a month, up 9% last year alone. Why? Because her own green energy obsession and bureaucratic nightmare made housing impossible to build. And now she’s pretending she’s the fix? Give me a break.

And finally, her big flip-flop on carbon taxes:

“I was the first candidate to say I would lift that consumer price on pollution… democracy is about listening to people.”

Oh, NOW she’s listening? She was grinning ear to ear as Trudeau shoved that carbon tax down your throat for years. And now that it’s killing Liberal poll numbers, she’s suddenly having a change of heart? This isn’t leadership. It’s desperation.

Frank Baylis & Karina Gould: The Empty Suit and the Flip-Flopper—Two Liberals, Zero Clarity

Alright, folks, now that we’ve carved up Mark Carney’s banker babble and Chrystia Freeland’s sob stories, let’s talk about the two sideshows at the English Liberal leadership debate—Karina Gould and Frank Baylis. Now, maybe—just maybe—you thought there’d be a glimmer of hope here. Maybe one of them would sound remotely competent. Hah! Think again. What we got was a swampy mix of hollow slogans, socialist schemes, and delusions of grandeur.

First up, Karina Gould, the self-proclaimed working mom warrior who thinks running a country is just like balancing a family budget—except her government ran a $61.9 billion deficit last year, so maybe don’t take her advice. She starts with this:

“Growing up in a middle-class family in Burlington, Ontario, and now having two kids of my own, I get what Canadians are going through worrying about how to pay your mortgage, keep gas in the tank, or whether you’ll be able to retire.”

Oh, she gets it? You hear that, folks? Karina’s just like you! Except she’s been a Liberal insider for a decade, comfortably cashing six-figure government paychecks while your rent skyrocketed, your grocery bill exploded, and your retirement savings got wiped out by inflation—inflation that she helped create. But don’t worry, she totally understands your pain.

And then, the Trump moment—because, of course, no Liberal debate is complete without a good old-fashioned Orange Man Bad monologue:

“Men like Donald Trump have always underestimated leaders like me… I know how to stand up to bullies.”

Oh wow, what courage. Karina Gould versus Trump. I bet he’s shaking in his boots. What’s her big strategy to counter Trump’s tariffs?

“My very first move is to call a meeting with the Council of the Federation… major Team Canada approach in the United States.”

A meeting. That’s her plan. Trump’s hitting Canada with tariffs, and Karina’s scheduling a Zoom call. But wait—it gets better:

“Stop buying Florida orange juice.”

Oh, brilliant. Boycott orange juice. That’ll teach Trump! Forget that Canadians can barely afford groceries as it is, let’s just make sure they pay even more by reducing supply. This isn’t leadership, it’s a PTA meeting.

Then comes her housing “solution”:

“My plan to really supercharge our housing investments… ensure that young people can actually enter the housing market.”

Oh, supercharge—that sounds impressive! And how’s she going to do it?

“Create an industrial housing strategy… increase that to 50% so that first-time homebuyers can actually get into the mortgage.”

Increase what to 50%? Subsidies? Tax credits? Loans? She’s throwing out numbers like a casino dealer, hoping no one asks where the money’s coming from. Meanwhile, Toronto rents hit $2,828 last year—up 9%—and all she’s got is a vague “strategy” with zero action on the real problem: her own party’s crushing regulations.

And then, the socialist kicker:

“I’ve put forward a plan to modernize our social safety net and put us on a path towards a basic income.”

Ah yes, basic income! Because when printing money already drove inflation through the roof, the solution is obviously to print even more! And on the carbon tax?

“I’m not going to take checks away from millions of people who rely on that money.”

Wait—so she’s keeping the tax that tanked Trudeau’s approval ratings? One minute she’s for the carbon tax, then against it, then suddenly clutching it like a security blanket. Make up your mind, Karina! Trump would bulldoze this flip-flopping nonsense in two seconds.

But if you thought Gould was bad, Frank Baylis was somehow worse.

Here’s his grand opening line:

“As a businessman, I built several companies in the healthcare sector and along with that, I’ve created thousands of good paying, high technology jobs.”

Oh wow, Frank’s the job fairy! And his big plan to save Canada?

“I’m going to bring fiscal discipline to Ottawa… stop running deficits.”

Oh really, Frank? Stop running deficits? You were an MP under Trudeau, cheering on every reckless spending spree, and now you want to pretend you’re a deficit hawk? That $61.9 billion deficit from 2024? Where was this “discipline” when it actually mattered?

Then comes the Trump tough talk:

“I’ve negotiated hundreds and hundreds of contracts with Americans… I know how to deal with him… you do not give one inch to a bully.”

Wow, such bravado. So, what’s Frank’s tough stance on Trump’s tariffs?

“I’m going to go fly down and meet President Sheinbaum of Mexico… come together with her and say, listen, let’s hold the fort together.”

That’s his plan. Fly to Mexico. Have a pep talk with the Mexican president. Then… what? Beg Trump to stop? Folks, Trump is not scared of a Canada-Mexico buddy movie. He’ll slap tariffs on us while Frank’s sipping margaritas in Mexico City.

And then, housing:

“We need to get your salaries up… start saving. If I become prime minister, I’ll get to work on the economy.”

Salaries up how? Jobs created where? More vague buzzwords, no action. And then:

“Increase the amount for the first home savings account… keep the investments going… in social housing.”

Oh, great—more tax credits and subsidies while the actual problem—permits, zoning laws, carbon policies—is ignored. Homes in Canada used to cost 4 times your salary—now it’s 10 times. His plan? Give you a slightly bigger piggy bank. Thanks, Frank.

And then, his “bold” economic plan:

“I’m going to build two pipelines to gas pipelines to get our great Alberta natural gas to the East coast and the West Coast.”

Finally—something real! Except where was this backbone when he was in Parliament? The Liberals killed Energy East, and now suddenly Frank’s a pipeline champion? Who’s he fooling?

And then, his brilliant productivity plan:

“Increase productivity… modernize our health care system.”

Wow. Modernize it how? He’s just stringing together buzzwords. The $61.9 billion deficit is staring him in the face, and all he’s got is a PowerPoint slogan.

So what did we learn?

Gould is a tax-hiking socialist in disguise, peddling basic income and carbon taxes while pretending to be relatable.

Baylis is a wannabe businessman with zero spine, talking pipelines and fiscal discipline AFTER enabling Trudeau’s spending binge.

And neither of them has the slightest clue how to deal with Trump.

The Swamp Showdown: A Parade of Losers and Delusions

Alright, folks, after sitting through this cringeworthy display of mediocrity, I have one question: Does the Liberal Party even want to win the next election? Because if this is the best they’ve got, they are absolutely toast.

Mark Carney? A robotic, unelected banker who helped tank the economy and now wants a promotion for it. Chrystia Freeland? Trudeau in heels—a woman so desperate for power she’s literally quoting four-year-olds to scare you about Trump. Karina Gould? A flip-flopping socialist mom act with a supercharged housing plan that doesn’t exist and a Trump strategy that includes banning orange juice. And Frank Baylis? A businessman who apparently forgot he was an MP under Trudeau, now suddenly claiming he’s going to fix all the disasters he helped create.

This wasn’t a debate—it was a support group for failed Liberal policies. A collection of bureaucrats, career politicians, and elitists desperately trying to convince Canadians that the problems they created weren’t actually their fault.

And here’s the kicker, folks: Nobody cares. This debate had 16,000 views on YouTube. 16,000. Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre’s Canada First rally? TRIPLE THAT. In one night. Tell me again where the energy is? Tell me again how the Liberals are “leading in the polls”? Because if these lifeless, uninspired, half-baked candidates are supposed to be the future of Canada, then Poilievre might as well start measuring the curtains at 24 Sussex right now.

But oh, the dream. The dream that the polls we keep seeing with the Liberals ahead will actually translate on election night. That’s adorable. The same pollsters who said Trudeau would cruise to a majority in 2021. The same pollsters who didn’t see the Conservative surge in the provinces. The same pollsters who, shockingly, always have the Liberals ahead—until people actually start voting.

Here’s what’s actually going to happen: Come election night, Canadians are going to wake up. They’re going to look at their grocery bill. Their housing costs. Their energy prices. And they’re going to remember who did this to them.

And when the dust settles, when all the votes are counted, this parade of swamp creatures will be nothing but a bad memory. And I, for one, can’t wait.