Iain Black | BC Conservative Leadership Series | Experience Matters

X (Twitter):

https://x.com/iainblackbc

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/iainblackofficial/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/iainblackofficial/

Website:

https://iainblack.ca

There are candidates in this race who talk about change like it’s a slogan, and then there are candidates who talk about it like they’ve actually had to make payroll, fire people, balance books, and take responsibility when things go sideways. Iain Black very clearly wants you to understand he belongs in the second category.

From the outset, he frames his story not as ideology, but as lived experience. He doesn’t begin in politics. He begins as “the proverbial son of poor immigrants,” raised by parents who arrived in Canada with a two-year plan that turned into a lifetime . That’s not just biography—it’s positioning. It’s meant to signal something: discipline, upward mobility, and a belief that systems should work because they once did.

Black’s path runs through IBM, then into the private sector where, by his own description, he became the guy companies called when things were failing. “Stepping into highly dysfunctional situations… hemorrhaging money,” he says, before adding, almost casually, that it “sounds a lot like B.C. at the moment” . That line tells you everything about how he sees the province—not as a political project, but as a broken organization.

And that’s really the frame he returns to again and again. Government, in his view, isn’t fundamentally different from business. It’s about execution. “It’s about discipline. It’s about focus. It’s about making the tough decisions and executing on them,” he says . Not complicated. Not theoretical. Just work.

Where it gets more interesting is when you push him on politics itself—on the chaos inside the BC Conservative movement, the fractured caucus, the lingering resentment from the collapse of BC United. Black doesn’t deny any of it. In fact, he leans into it. He describes the challenge bluntly: “If you’ve got the wrong leader, the caucus is going to eat them alive” .

That’s not campaign rhetoric. That’s someone who’s been in the room.

His answer isn’t ideological purity. In fact, he rejects that outright. The idea of “purity tests,” he argues, is fundamentally flawed because no two people define conservatism the same way. “Are you a real conservative? What does that mean?” he asks, before listing off competing interpretations—low taxes, small government, social values, free markets—none of which fully capture the whole .

Instead, he offers something more pragmatic, and frankly more uncomfortable for activists who want clear lines: a coalition. A “big tent” where disagreement isn’t a weakness but a feature. “We’re not afraid to agree to disagree… and defend your right to say what you just said,” he explains .

That’s easy to say. Much harder to enforce in a caucus that hasn’t learned discipline the way the old BC Liberals did. Black’s argument is that he’s one of the few people who actually knows how to impose that discipline because he’s done it before—in government and in business.

Then the conversation turns to policy, and this is where the tone shifts from philosophical to surgical.

On crime and fentanyl, he rejects the idea that this is primarily a geopolitical issue and reframes it as a criminal one. “I don’t care whether the precursors… are coming from California or Scotland. It’s criminals who are bringing them into this country,” he says . His solution isn’t abstract—it’s enforcement, technology, and making life “uncomfortable” for criminals so they move elsewhere.

On immigration, he’s more direct—and more controversial. He argues the system has fundamentally changed, pointing to the volume of arrivals and the abandonment of a high-bar, points-based system. “We… allowed into this country more people in the last decade than we normally do in 50 years,” he says . His criticism isn’t just about numbers—it’s about capacity, about a system that wasn’t prepared to absorb the influx.

Then comes housing, and here Black sounds less like a politician and more like an operator who’s spent time reading balance sheets. He doesn’t just say “build more.” He breaks down cost structures—development charges, permitting delays, financing costs—and ties them directly to price. At one point, he claims up to 35% of a condo’s cost can be tax-related through municipal charges .

And the solution? Not slogans. Process.

Cap development charges. Force faster permitting. Introduce pre-certified applications so projects don’t sit in bureaucratic limbo for years. “You just cut two to three years out of that process,” he says . It’s detailed. It’s technical. And it’s clearly where he feels most comfortable—fixing systems, not debating them.

But the moment that defines the interview—really defines his campaign—is DRIPA.

Every candidate says they’ll repeal it. Black doesn’t stop there. He warns that repeal isn’t the end of the story—it’s the beginning of a far more complicated one. Protests, legal uncertainty, investor hesitation, fractured relationships with Indigenous leadership. “This is a much, much bigger problem than that,” he says, rejecting the idea that repeal is some kind of simple reset .

And then he draws a line that separates him from the field: this isn’t an entry-level job.

“Who’s going to take the phone calls… when the industry is phoning… when there are protests… when projects are stalled?” he asks . It’s not a hypothetical. It’s a warning.

Because his entire case—every answer, every example—comes back to one idea: experience.

Not theoretical experience. Not academic credentials. Operational experience. The kind where decisions have consequences and there’s no one else to blame.

He closes exactly where he started. “Experience matters,” he says, arguing that British Columbia is at a moment of real risk, and that voters—not just party members—will ultimately decide whether they want someone who’s already been tested .

And that’s the pitch. Not hope. Not revolution. Not even ideology, really.

Just competence.

In a province that increasingly feels like it’s running on autopilot, that may be a stronger argument than it sounds.