The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Sandra D Barber's avatar
Sandra D Barber
21h

Agree completely with Carl Bromwich, however, I would change the word "mismanagement" to "deception". This Liberal government has lied to Canadians from 2015 and this continues today, especially with Mark Carney at the helm. Time for an election is NOW.

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Carl Bromwich's avatar
Carl Bromwich
21h

This issue is one of the main reasons our whole country is failing its citizens in providing affordable housing, affordable food, affordable fuel and healthcare! No answers, just excuses. Years of Liberal MISMANAGEMENT has ruined our once great country!!!!!! Time for a reboot!

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