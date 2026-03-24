OTTAWA—For the first hour of the House of Commons immigration committee meeting, what unfolded was not a calm policy discussion about managing one of the most complex systems in the country. It was something closer to a stress test—and the system, both politically and administratively, did not pass.

The backdrop to the entire exchange was the Auditor General’s report on Canada’s international student program, tabled the same day. That report did not raise minor concerns. It described a system where more than 153,000 students were flagged as potentially non-compliant, while the department only had the capacity to investigate roughly 2,000 cases annually. It documented 4,057 investigations over two years, with approximately 40% unresolved due to non-response. It identified at least 800 study permits approved using fraudulent documents. It found the department lacked clarity on whether students left Canada after their permits expired. And it concluded that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had “not effectively implemented” key reforms.

That report hung over every question the minister faced. And from the opening remarks onward, you could see the tension between the government’s narrative and the facts sitting in front of them.

Minister Lina Diab began by insisting that the government is “taking back control over the immigration system and bringing immigration back to sustainable levels.” She said the plan is “stable, transparent, sustainable, predictable,” and that “confidence [is] being restored in the immigration system.” She pointed to reduced numbers of temporary residents and emphasized that the government is aligning immigration with labour market needs.

Those are the lines. Clean, rehearsed, polished.

The problem is that within minutes, MPs began testing those claims against reality—and the answers didn’t hold up.

Conservative MP Brad Redekopp opened by questioning the government’s handling of Bill C-3, which expanded citizenship by descent. He asked how many people had applied since its passage, noting media reports that “millions of Americans can now claim citizenship.”

The minister responded that approximately 1,301 applications had been processed between December 15, 2025, and January 31, 2026, and said there had been no spike in demand. When pressed on whether she had seen an increase in applications, she said, “No, we have not.”

But the more revealing exchange came when Redekopp turned to the asylum system—specifically the “file review” process, where claims can be approved without full hearings. He asked a direct question: had the minister directed the Immigration and Refugee Board to stop the practice?

What followed was not an answer. The minister emphasized that the IRB is “independent” and spoke broadly about protecting system integrity. When pressed again—“have you directed them to stop the file review process?”—she avoided a yes or no.

Instead, she said, “Nobody can claim asylum in Canada without being questioned,” and insisted there was “no rubber stamping.”

That did not answer the question being asked, and Redekopp made that clear.

This pattern repeated throughout the hour. Direct questions were met with general assurances. Specific concerns were answered with process descriptions.

Conservative MP Fred Davies then shifted the discussion to healthcare—specifically the government’s plan to bring in 5,000 doctors through Express Entry. He pointed out that there are already up to 13,000 internationally trained doctors in Canada who cannot practice due to licensing bottlenecks.

He asked the obvious question: why bring in more doctors when those already here are “driving Ubers and taxis” instead of treating patients?

The minister responded that the government is “tackling it on all directions,” working with provinces and licensing bodies. Davies pressed further: does bringing in more doctors not simply add to the backlog?

The answer was an anecdote. The minister referenced “a Toronto doctor” mentioned in a newspaper article who had recently been pulled into Express Entry and said, “the measures are working.”

No timeline. No structural fix. No explanation of how the bottleneck would actually be resolved.

Then Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Deschênes took the floor, and the tone shifted significantly.

Deschênes did not argue hypotheticals. He read directly from the Auditor General’s findings. He laid out that institutions had flagged approximately 150,000 students for potential non-compliance. That only about 4,000 cases were investigated. That 45% of those investigations went nowhere. That 800 fraudulent cases had already been approved.

Then he asked the minister a straightforward question: “Are you satisfied with the work of your department?”

The minister replied that she had met briefly with the Auditor General but had “not yet had time to read the report.”

That answer landed exactly as you would expect.

Deschênes pressed again, emphasizing that these were “serious errors affecting the integrity of the program.” He repeated the question: are you satisfied?

The minister did not answer directly. She said the government “appreciates the report” and “fully accepts” its recommendations.

Only after sustained pressure did she acknowledge concern, noting that the department has funding to investigate about 2,000 cases per year—an implicit admission that capacity does not match the scale of the problem.

Deschênes then pointed out the obvious implication: reports are being filed, but there is “no one there to analyze these reports,” investigations stall, and cases are effectively shelved. He called it a “lack of integrity.”

The minister responded with commitments to “work closely with provinces” and improve follow-up.

Again, no acknowledgment of failure. Just forward-looking language.

The next exchange, with Conservative MP Costas Menegakis, moved into national security territory.

Menegakis asked whether the names of known IRGC operatives should be publicly released once identified.

The minister said she was “not privy to such information” and deferred to the Canada Border Services Agency.

When pressed for a yes-or-no answer, she declined to provide one.

Menegakis then raised concerns about IRGC-linked individuals being present in Canada and cited reports suggesting as many as 700 such individuals may be in the country. He pointed to testimony that IRCC can override CBSA inadmissibility findings and asked why that would occur.

The minister responded that if individuals are inadmissible, “they are deported.”

Menegakis countered that only one deportation had occurred since 2022 in this context and asked whether it is appropriate for immigration officials to override national security assessments.

The minister did not directly answer that question. She reiterated that public safety is paramount and again referred to jurisdictional boundaries.

The pattern was now unmistakable.

Responsibility was consistently diffused across institutions. The IRB is independent. CBSA handles enforcement. Public Safety oversees security. The minister’s role, when pressed, seemed to narrow to coordination and general oversight.

Bloc MP Deschênes returned for a second round and shifted to the distribution of asylum seekers.

He noted that Quebec hosts 37% of asylum seekers despite having only 22% of the population and asked why that imbalance persists.

The minister acknowledged that Quebec and Ontario carry a disproportionate share and said the issue has been discussed with provinces. She cited participation from New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Deschênes responded with numbers: Quebec dealing with roughly 180,000 to 190,000 asylum seekers, while Newfoundland had taken in about 59 initially, with a modest increase planned.

He asked how the government would ensure equitable distribution across provinces.

The answer was that numbers are “down” and that discussions with provinces would continue.

No mechanism. No enforcement. No plan to compel participation.

Finally, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner took the floor, and the hearing deteriorated into open confrontation.

She began by raising a Supreme Court ruling granting asylum claimants in Quebec access to taxpayer-funded daycare and asked whether the minister supported Quebec using the notwithstanding clause to override it.

The minister said the matter falls under the justice minister and is “not in my purview.”

Rempel Garner then raised concerns about 2.1 million temporary residents with expiring or expired visas and the government’s plan to issue an additional 215,000 work permits.

She asked why the government is “bringing in 200,000 more people” when enforcement is weak and youth unemployment is rising.

The minister responded that individuals with expired permits are “expected to leave.”

The exchange quickly devolved into interruptions, points of order, and accusations that the minister was avoiding answers and running down the clock.

Rempel Garner accused the government of “kowtowing” to employers like Tim Hortons by expanding temporary foreign worker access. The minister countered that Conservative MPs had themselves requested program changes.

The chair struggled to maintain order. At one point, Rempel Garner accused committee members of “censoring” her, while Liberal MPs intervened to defend the minister’s right to complete answers.

The final moments of the exchange were less about policy than about credibility. Rempel Garner accused the minister of failing to answer basic questions and “doing a bad job.” The minister responded by calling it a “performance.”

And then, after one hour—despite being scheduled for two—the minister left.

That detail matters. Not procedurally, but politically.

Because the first hour of this meeting established a clear pattern. The government insists the system is now controlled, sustainable, and predictable. MPs from multiple parties presented evidence—some of it from the government’s own Auditor General—that the system remains fragmented, under-enforced, and in key areas, not fully understood.

At every point where those two realities collided, the answers defaulted to process, jurisdiction, or future plans.

What never materialized was a clear, direct acknowledgment of the scale of the failure described in the Auditor General’s report—or a detailed explanation of how it will be fixed in the near term.

That is what made the room uncomfortable.

Not the politics. Not the tone. The gap between what is being claimed and what is being shown.