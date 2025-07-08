The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EB's avatar
EB
1h

I love Pierre, but you presented two valid, strong options. I like both. You've caught my attention!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margaret Brown's avatar
Margaret Brown
38m

Pierre is still my pick for PM. I’ve watched the goings on in Parliament for seven years now and he has worked diligently to fight these corrupt Liberals. I am a baby boomer and most woman I know support him as well. You know the Libs stole the election with lies and trickery, supported all the way by CBC, their bought and paid for propaganda machine. Now that another whistleblower has come out of their ranks to attest to the deception and lies that CBC has perpetrated on our citizens, perhaps the ostriches will take their heads out of the sand!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture