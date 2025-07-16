This week, Canada’s latest Consumer Price Index report was released, and if you believe the headlines—if you take the numbers at face value—you might think everything is fine. Inflation is low. The economy is stable. The adults are back in charge.

But that’s not the real story.

Because while the headline number says inflation is at 1.9%, that tidy statistic is a mirage, a carefully managed illusion. Beneath the surface, the reality for millions of Canadians is far more grim: higher rents, skyrocketing mortgage costs, unaffordable groceries, and a cost-of-living crisis that refuses to go away.

This isn’t a victory lap. It’s a warning. Because the people who created this mess—Trudeau’s allies, the globalist class, and now Mark Carney himself—are still in power, and still making decisions that affect whether you can afford to live in your own country.

The Good (If You Can Call It That)

Let’s begin with what the government wants you to believe is great news: Canada’s inflation rate is 1.9%. That’s right—under 2%. The media is already calling it a “win.” But ask yourself: why is it down?

Here’s the real reason—gasoline prices are still falling, down 13.4% compared to last year. And why is that happening? Simple: because they killed the carbon tax in April. That one decision forced by public outrage, not Liberal brilliance did more to cool inflation than any government plan or policy ever has.

So let’s be honest: this isn’t a policy victory. It’s what happens when the government finally stops punching you in the face.

Food prices? Technically better. Grocery inflation slowed to 2.8%, down from 3.3% the month before. Great, if you live on onions and cucumbers those are down 10.3% and 18.3%, respectively. But let’s not pretend you can budget a family meal around vegetables no one wanted last month.

And yet, this is the spin: that somehow, because prices are rising slower, you're better off. They’re not lowering the cost of living. They’re just hurting you a little less. And they expect a round of applause for it.

So yes, there is “good news” but only in the sense that the bleeding has slowed because they dropped the knife.

The Bad (The Part They Hope You Don’t Read)

So, inflation’s at 1.9%. That’s the headline. But the moment you strip out gasoline, the one thing actually going down, the story changes completely.

What do you get? Core inflation the kind that really matters is still burning hot. The CPI excluding energy sits at 2.7%, and the Bank of Canada’s own preferred measures tell the truth:

CPI-median: 3.1%

CPI-trim: 3.0%

In other words, the cost of living is still going up faster than your wages. But don’t expect a press conference about that.

Now let’s talk housing. If you rent, you’re paying 4.7% more than last year. If you have a mortgage, your interest costs are up 5.6%. This is month twenty-two—yes, twenty-two—of rising mortgage interest. Why? Because Mark Carney and the financial elite jacked up rates to battle inflation they helped cause with reckless policy and unlimited spending.

And they expect you to be grateful.

Need a car? Good luck.

New vehicles: up 5.2%

Used cars? Just saw their first price hike in 18 months

Auto insurance: skyrocketed—up 7.2%

This isn’t just economic mismanagement. This is a cost-of-living crisis, slow-walked by bureaucrats who don’t pay mortgages, don’t pump gas, and certainly don’t clip grocery coupons.

The Ugly (The Part They Can’t Explain—So They Don’t)

Here’s the part no one in Ottawa wants to talk about—because it exposes them.

While they brag about inflation dipping below 2%, your life hasn’t gotten cheaper—it’s gotten more distorted. Why? Because the Liberal economic model isn’t about prosperity anymore. It’s about control. It’s about managing your decline and calling it “progress.”

Look around: the people making the decisions—Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland’s ghost fingerprints, and what’s left of the Liberal technocrat machine—don’t live in the economy you do. They don’t sit in traffic. They don’t wonder how to pay rising insurance premiums or afford meat this week. They live in a data dashboard fantasy, where GDP graphs are more real than your grocery bill.

Their entire approach to inflation? It’s not to fix the root causes. It’s to manipulate the symptoms. Delay. Distract. Tinker with tariffs, revise baselines, or slap a subsidy on a broken system and call it innovation.

And here’s what’s truly ugly: they knew this was coming. They were warned—about housing, about energy, about food insecurity. But instead of course-correcting, they doubled down. Remember when they told you inflation was “transitory”? That supply chains would “sort themselves out”? That raising rates wouldn’t crash your mortgage?

They weren’t just wrong. They were arrogant, insulated, and ideologically committed to a broken model. And now that model is punishing the very people they claim to represent.

This isn’t just bad economics. It’s deliberate incompetence, wrapped in academic credentials and sold to you as leadership.

And the worst part? They still think they deserve your trust.