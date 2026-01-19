The Opposition with Dan Knight

Donald Ashman
Like all of Dan's articles, this is an enjoyable and informative read.

A couple of points might add some context.

First of all, the CPI and inflation are not synonymous. CPI is an indicator of inflation, but not a definition. This is a subtle, but important distinction. Inflation is the rate at which the general price level increases over time, but not all price adjustments are inflationary; nor should all price adjustments be measured as such. So, Dan mentioned that gasoline prices have fallen due to supply issues; this is a market price adjustment that is independent of inflation.

This is precisely why Pierre Poilievre was able to rightly predict that the inflation of 2022 was not transitory, but was, in fact, endemic to the growth in the money supply. Bankers waited too long to put on the monetary brakes, after printing too much money for too long during and after COVID.

Central Banks are inflation machines. That is, they exist to create inflation, among other things, of course. The stated goal of most Central Banks is to create an inflation rate of two per cent. It is important to note, that at 2 per cent inflation, prices double every thirty-five years.

It is interesting to take a moment to research the foundation for the two per cent target. Is it founded in economic theory? Why 2 per cent? Why not 1 per cent or 0 per cent? Why not adopt a rules-based system where the money supply grows at, or near, the rate of growth of the economy?

It turns out it was more of an offhand idea by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand than a strictly derived policy prescription. The Bank first suggested 0-2, then 1-3, and then settled on 2. The Bank of Canada soon followed.

I have found the best way to think about inflation, is this little story: many years ago, when I was a younger man, I had a crush on a girl who was the sister of a friend of my brother. We were 12 or 13. I would invite her over to watch television. I would go out, buy a bottle of Pepsi or Coke, and serve it like champagne. The bottle cost $.79 plus deposit. (pop came in glass bottles in those days)

Now, that bottle costs $3.99 or more. Has Pepsi or Coke changed its formula to taste better? Has soda pop demand increased so much that it has outstripped the supply, or outflanked all substitutes? If anything, productivity increases and near substitutes would have a downward effect on prices.

What has happened is a deliberate fifty-year debasement of our currency. A Canadian dollar today buys only about 14% of what it could in 1973. In other words, $100CDN in 1973 had the same purchasing power as $702 does in 2026. (Source AI Google)

Finally, Canada has a production problem. We do not produce enough. We have all heard about the productivity crisis, but what does it actually mean? Since 2018, US real manufacturing growth in GDP increased by 10 per cent. In Canada, it fell by 5 per cent. Canada now has the smallest manufacturing sector in the G7.

Christine Barnett
As the saying goes…”you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool ALL of the people ALL of the time.” The world is in a colosal mess, with world leaders living in an elite fantasy world. Common sense appears to be severely lacking. Money and power dominate.

