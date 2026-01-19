That is the story Statistics Canada’s December 2025 Consumer Price Index quietly tells, even if Ottawa would prefer Canadians stop reading after the headline number.

Officially, inflation rose 2.4 percent year over year, up from 2.2 percent in November. Government-friendly commentators will call this “stable.” That word does not survive contact with the details. The increase had little to do with newfound price discipline and everything to do with a temporary GST/HST tax break that artificially lowered prices in December 2024 and has now vanished from the annual comparison. Roughly 10 percent of the CPI basket was affected by that tax holiday. When the distortion disappears, inflation mechanically rises.

Strip out gasoline and inflation jumps to 3.0 percent, well above the Bank of Canada’s target. This matters because gasoline prices fell 13.8 percent year over year, masking the real cost pressures facing households. Energy prices declined because global oil markets are oversupplied and crude prices are at their lowest level in more than four years. This is not the result of domestic policy brilliance. It is the result of forces entirely outside Ottawa’s control.

Food prices continue to punish families. Grocery prices rose 5.0 percent year over year. Coffee climbed an astonishing 30.8 percent. Beef increased 16.8 percent. Meat overall rose 8.5 percent. Restaurant prices surged 8.5 percent, up sharply from 3.3 percent the previous month. Statistics Canada itself identifies restaurant food as the single largest contributor to the acceleration in inflation. That means eating at home is expensive and eating out has become a luxury.

Shelter costs remain elevated. Overall shelter inflation sits at 2.1 percent, with rent up 4.9 percent, making it one of the largest upward contributors to the CPI. Statistical offsets like homeowners’ replacement cost declining 1.6 percent soften the headline but do nothing to reduce monthly rent cheques.

Services inflation tells the deeper story. Services, which make up 55.5 percent of the CPI basket, rose 3.3 percent year over year. Services inflation is slow-moving and stubborn. It reflects wage pressure and embedded costs.

Regionally, inflation accelerated in nine of ten provinces. Manitoba led at 3.7 percent. Quebec posted 3.2 percent. British Columbia recorded 1.7 percent, largely due to a one-time collapse in traveler accommodation prices following last year’s Taylor Swift concert-driven spike.

Prime Minister Mark Carney once told Canadians to judge his government by their experience at the grocery store. The December report delivers that judgment clearly, and it’s damning.

Canada’s headline inflation numbers are being artificially held down by plunging energy prices and the fading echo of a brief tax holiday. Meanwhile, food, rent, services, and everyday family essentials continue to climb faster than incomes. If energy prices turn upward again, the whole mirage collapses in an instant.

For Canadians who feel their bank accounts shrinking despite the comforting headlines, the explanation is staring them in the face. Inflation hasn’t been defeated. It’s been cosmetically concealed.

Source: Statistics Canada, Consumer Price Index, December 2025