Ottawa — Strip away the parliamentary pleasantries and this hearing told you something real about how power works in Canada. The federal Lobbying Act is full of holes. The person saying that, in effect, was not an opposition critic or an activist with a petition. It was the Commissioner of Lobbying herself, Nancy Bélanger, appearing before the House ethics committee for its statutory review of the law. Over nearly two hours, MPs from multiple parties walked through loophole after loophole, and Bélanger confirmed many of them in plain English.

Bélanger’s opening statement was brief and formal. She said her office has three jobs: maintain the Registry of Lobbyists, educate people on the rules, and conduct compliance work under the Act and the Lobbyists’ Code of Conduct. She told MPs she had already submitted 21 recommendations to improve and modernize the law, all aimed at more transparency, more enforcement, and more efficiency. She said she hoped the review would produce amendments that increase “accountability, integrity and trust in our federal institutions.”

Then MPs started asking questions, and the tidy official language gave way to something much more interesting.

Michael Barrett went straight to the central fraud in the system: the threshold for registration. Bélanger explained that the Act still revolves around the idea of a “significant part of duties.” For years, that meant 20 percent of collective work in a month, or roughly 32 hours, for in-house lobbying by an organization’s employees. She said she reduced that interpretation so that, as of January 19, the threshold is now eight hours. Then came the line that told you everything you need to know. “It should be zero,” she said.

Think about that. The federal official running the regime told Parliament the threshold should be zero.

Barrett asked the obvious follow-up. If the threshold were removed entirely, how many more lobbyists would have to register? Bélanger said she could not quantify it, but she gave the committee a data point that mattered: in the two months since the threshold dropped, 70 new organizations and corporations had registered, and they had not been registered before. She said she had to assume the change caused that. Then she added that “probably a lot” of organizations had been lobbying below the old 32-hour threshold. She cited “lobby days” as an example, saying it is “impressive” how many organizations spend a full day lobbying and still are not registered.

Barrett then forced her onto enforcement. What happens when her office sees public evidence that an organization is meeting MPs but is not registered? Bélanger said the current practice is to write letters, explain the regime, and ask for a response. Under the old system, organizations would often answer that they stayed under the 32-hour threshold. Under the new eight-hour threshold, she said, that may become harder to claim, but there is still a grace period because organizations technically have two months to register. If they ignore the office or refuse to comply, she can escalate to a preliminary assessment and then a formal investigation. But if she believes an offence occurred, she has to send it to the RCMP.

Barrett asked how often that has happened. Bélanger said that in her nine years she has referred 19 cases to police. Only two charges have been laid, one in 2024 and another in 2022 or 2023. At the time of the hearing, four cases were still with the RCMP, including one tied to a charge already laid and three referred in the current fiscal year. That is the federal enforcement model in one paragraph: investigate, refer, wait, and usually nothing public happens.

Barrett’s most revealing questioning came later, when he tested the law using a real-world case involving former defence minister Harjit Sajjan and a defence technology company. Barrett made a point of saying he was not making accusations. He wanted to understand how the law works when a former minister starts a company that wants government money. Could that former minister use his experience, his network, and his old contacts to go after federal business? Bélanger answered with the kind of clarity Ottawa usually avoids.

A former minister, she said, must first clear post-employment arrangements with the ethics commissioner. But under the Lobbying Act itself, a former minister who opens a for-profit corporation can personally lobby up to the “significant part of duties” threshold — now eight hours, formerly 32. Then came the bigger point: communications to obtain a contract are not covered by the Lobbying Act for corporations and organizations. She said it flatly. If the communication is about getting a contract, it is not lobbying under the current law. If it is about obtaining grants or contributions, then it is lobbying. That is the federal system. Billions in procurement can sit outside the regime, while grant-seeking is covered. Bélanger called that “a problem” and said her recommendation is that communications about contracts should be included in the Act, except where they occur inside a transparent public process such as an RFP or standing offer. A private call outside the formal procurement framework should, in her view, be covered. Right now it is not.

Barrett pushed the point again later. So a former minister can start a company, pick up the phone, call former colleagues about a massive government spending program, and if the topic is contracts, the Act does not capture it. Bélanger agreed. He then added another layer, citing reporting that Sajjan had also been retained by British Columbia to help identify opportunities tied to federal defence spending. Bélanger’s answer did not change. Getting contracts is not covered right now. It should be.

Michael Cooper spent his time exposing two different holes: one involving Mark Carney, the other involving what Bélanger herself called shadow lobbying.

Cooper first zeroed in on Carney’s role in September 2024 as chair of Trudeau’s Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth. Trudeau publicly described Carney as his economic adviser. Cooper noted that if Carney had been housed in the Prime Minister’s Office in the normal way, he would have been a designated public office holder under the Lobbying Act. Bélanger agreed. If he had been appointed under section 128 of the Public Service Employment Act, he would have been covered. But because he was formally an adviser to the leader of the Liberal Party, not technically inside the Prime Minister’s Office, he was not a designated public office holder under the Act. Bélanger agreed to that too.

Cooper then drew out the obvious conclusion. If Carney was not a designated public office holder, then corporations, entities, and lobbyists would not have to file monthly communication reports for meetings with him on matters of government policy. Bélanger said “correct.” Cooper summarized the result in blunt terms: Canadians have no clear way of knowing who lobbied Mark Carney or what they lobbied him on while he was Trudeau’s economic adviser. Bélanger answered that unless some other transparency mechanism existed, that was true.

Cooper asked whether that arrangement was contrary to the spirit of the Lobbying Act. Bélanger would not speculate about intent. She refused to say whether there had been a deliberate circumvention. But she did concede the practical result: there was no monthly communication reporting requirement for that role. She used the exchange to raise another loophole. The Act generally applies to paid lobbying. If someone lobbies “for free,” they may not be covered. She gave the example of former designated public office holders who are barred from lobbying for five years but could potentially volunteer for an organization and communicate with former colleagues without the Act applying. That, she said, is another area Parliament should think about.

In his second round, Cooper asked Bélanger about her recommendation to redefine who counts as a designated public office holder. She explained that the law’s reference to section 128 works cleanly for ministerial staff but creates confusion elsewhere, especially for the office of the Leader of the Official Opposition and related offices. A 2010 regulation referenced staff in those offices, but Bélanger said she had been advised that none of them are actually appointed under section 128. The result is confusion: people believe those individuals are covered and file reports accordingly, but technically they may not need to. Her recommendation is to stop relying on section numbers and define covered positions directly in the Act. If the definition said anyone working in a minister’s office as a staffer or adviser is covered, then a future Carney-style arrangement could be captured.

Cooper’s final two minutes were perhaps the sharpest of the meeting. He asked what happens if a former designated public office holder cannot lobby personally but sets up a firm, hires employees, and lets them use his name, reputation, and contacts to lobby on the firm’s behalf. Is that covered? Bélanger’s answer was startlingly direct. “If they’re not the ones communicating right now, it’s not covered.” Cooper said that sounds like a huge loophole. Bélanger replied that people call it shadow lobbying. Then she asked the question Ottawa never wants to answer: where do you draw the line? Her bottom line was that if someone else does the communicating, what can she do?

Luc Thériault from the Bloc Québécois kept dragging the conversation back to the law’s design problems. He started with the distinction between formal and informal conversations. What stops someone from having an impromptu conversation and saying it did not meet the eight-hour threshold? Bélanger answered that this is “exactly what’s happening now.” That is why, she said, the threshold should not be eight hours. It should be zero. Her first recommendation is to remove the threshold entirely and move to registration by default. If there is communication on a lobbying subject, register it. The process takes minutes.

Thériault then asked whether the law is actually modern enough to cover social media, phones, Zoom calls, public campaigns, and the rest of modern influence-peddling. Bélanger said one of the better parts of the federal Act is its broad concept of communication. Social media is communication. Phone calls are communication. Public advertising campaigns urging Canadians to contact MPs are communication. The problem is not that the wording is narrow. The problem is enforcement, verification, and capacity. She told the committee she has 35 employees overseeing a regime that already involves roughly 15,000 lobbyists, with numbers expected to rise. She said that during investigations she can and does request communications from public office holders and has no difficulty accessing them. But she also made clear that investigations remain largely private, and because the current law forces serious matters into the RCMP channel, they rarely become public in a meaningful way.

Thériault asked directly whether she wants the power to determine and state publicly that someone breached the Act. “Yes, absolutely,” she said. That line mattered because it came after her explanation that right now she cannot publicly conclude that someone infringed the Act if she thinks an offence occurred. She has to send the file to the RCMP.

He later questioned her about unpaid lobbying, volunteer associations, and the idea of “directing minds,” including board members or people who influence lobbying activity while claiming not to be paid. Bélanger said this is a recurring issue. Many organizations say they are all volunteers and therefore outside the Act. But often those people would not even be involved were it not for their employer. She said that if the volunteer lobbying is really being done for an employer’s interests, especially during business hours, she has a problem with that. She also said it is difficult to verify non-payment unless there is an investigation.

Thériault spent much of his later questioning on enforcement tools. He asked whether powers like those given to the information commissioner would help her. Bélanger said yes. He asked about administrative monetary penalties, temporary bans, and mandatory training. She pointed to provincial regimes, especially British Columbia, where penalties can go up to $25,000 but often stay under $8,000. She explained that right now she can ban someone from lobbying only if they are criminally convicted, which has happened four times. For smaller offences, like chronic lateness, she effectively has no meaningful sanction. She may meet with the offender, ask why they are always late, and that is about it. Her preferred model is proportional: training for lesser non-compliance, penalties for repeated breaches, temporary bans for serious negligence, RCMP for the worst cases. Instead, the federal regime currently treats every offence as if it belongs on the same criminal track.

Linda Lapointe kept returning to the contrast with British Columbia, and that may have been the most useful comparison of the day. She asked Bélanger what parts of the B.C. regime could be adapted federally. Bélanger said B.C. is close to a model system because it relies on registration by default. As soon as there is communication about a bill, policy, funding approval, or some governmental change, that is lobbying and should be registered. She also praised B.C.’s broader communication reports. At the federal level, monthly reports generally cover organized oral meetings with designated public office holders. In B.C., written communications also matter, and communications do not have to be pre-arranged. Bélanger said the substance is what matters. If a lobbyist corners someone in an airport and communicates an ask, that should be reported. Too many secret conversations, she said, are a problem.

Lapointe also revisited the confusion over the office of the Leader of the Official Opposition. Bélanger said lobbyists often submit communication reports because they assume those staff are appointed under section 128. But she said it has been confirmed to her that nobody in that office is appointed that way, so the monthly reports are technically not necessary. Her answer again was that the law needs clarity, not cross-references that produce legal fog.

Lapointe’s other major topic was the five-year post-employment ban. She noted that some provinces use shorter time periods, such as two years. Bélanger replied that the federal five-year period was Parliament’s decision in 2008, not hers. She applies it and can consider exemptions or reductions. She said the office received 23 requests in the past year, most from former staff in ministers’ offices rather than former ministers or MPs. Many of them say the same thing: they worked only briefly, handled administrative tasks, and should not be subject to five full years. Bélanger said the law gives her criteria and flexibility, but she also warned that networks matter more than titles. A relatively junior person who worked in ministers’ offices for fifteen years may have a better network than a more senior figure who served only briefly.

She finished with another point about volunteer associations. When associations have employees, management should register the organization and identify the people lobbying. But some groups insist nobody is paid, everybody is volunteering, and therefore there is no registration obligation. Bélanger plainly said that when so-called volunteer lobbying occurs during business hours for business interests, it raises obvious questions about whether it is truly volunteer work at all.

Leslie Church took a more technical path, but the results were still revealing. She asked Bélanger about her request for regulation-making power. Bélanger said the federal lobbying regulations and registry categories have not been meaningfully updated since 2008. Topics like climate are not even on the official list. She said she took the liberty of adding climate, economic development, and budget under the “other” category even though she is not sure she had the authority to do it. Her point was simple: as an independent agent of Parliament, she should not have to go through “the government of the day” every time the registry needs modernizing. She wants a mechanism, with oversight, to keep the registry current without waiting for Parliament to reopen the statute every time reality changes.

Church also asked about Federal Court enforcement of orders. Bélanger said she already has powers to issue production orders and subpoenas, but if someone defies them, contempt proceedings may have to go through provincial courts rather than Federal Court. She wants a mechanism to table those orders in Federal Court so they become enforceable there. It is an administrative point, but not a trivial one. It would strengthen her ability to compel evidence.

Church then dug into grassroots lobbying. Bélanger defined it as using appeals to Canadians to pressure decision-makers about an issue — classic “call your MP” campaigns, ad campaigns, letter campaigns. Under the current Act, all a registrant really does is check a box saying grassroots lobbying may be used. That is it. There is no real content. Bélanger’s recommendation is to require actual detail, especially when the campaign starts and what it is about. Church then challenged her recommendation that all oral or written communications should be reportable regardless of whether they are arranged in advance. Church worried about creating false impressions that a parliamentarian had been lobbied when perhaps an unsolicited message just hit an inbox. Bélanger’s response was sharp. If people say such reporting would flood the registry, MPs should worry, because that would mean a lot of undocumented influence activity is already happening. She also said offices can correct false reports. Her office already verifies samples and can require removals where communications did not occur as reported.

Church ended by asking whether the confusion around opposition staff means there could be missing records. Bélanger answered that, if anything, the opposite is happening: most lobbyists seem to assume those staff are designated public office holders and file reports anyway, even though technically they may not need to. The law, she said again, needs clarification.

Gurbux Saini focused on several nuts-and-bolts reforms. He first asked why Bélanger wants statutory immunity for herself and her staff. She answered that this is not some exotic shield. It is standard protection enjoyed by other agents of Parliament, and judicial review would still be available to challenge her decisions. She said it appears the protection was simply omitted from the Act.

He then asked about her proposal to make director generals designated public office holders. Bélanger said that recommendation actually came from this committee years ago. Director generals are often the operational people who sit in meetings and shape how policies and departmental actions unfold, so if lobbyists meet with them, that should be reportable. She brushed aside the complaint that this would create too much work. Reporting such meetings, she said, takes minutes. The real issue is transparency.

In later questioning, Saini turned to board members. Bélanger said the current Act treats board members who lobby for their own organization awkwardly. Instead of one organizational registration listing all board members involved, the law can force multiple separate consultant registrations, fragmenting the disclosure record. Her recommendation is to deem them employees for registration purposes so one filing captures the whole picture.

Saini also went back to the opposition office problem and then asked why Bélanger wants discretion to make files public, impose training, and issue proportionate sanctions. Her answer was the same theme that ran through the entire hearing: not all offences are equal, but the federal system treats them that way. Someone who is late over and over again can be warned, warned again, and warned again. There are no real consequences. She said powers like those used in B.C. and Alberta would make the system more efficient and improve compliance because smaller breaches could be handled quickly and publicly without turning everything into a police file.

Abdelhaq Sari tried to calm the room at one point. He said the committee was reviewing the Act and there was “no scandal.” That was his framing. Bélanger did not contradict him directly. But then she told him she generally gets cooperation from ministers’ offices, from departments, and from the Prime Minister’s Office when she seeks information. She said she has “great investigative powers.” The problem, she explained again, is not getting information. The problem is what she is allowed to do with it. Everything serious goes to the RCMP. She wants tools like mandatory training and administrative penalties so not every non-compliance issue becomes an all-or-nothing criminal matter.

Sari later asked whether broader monthly communication reports are even feasible with only 35 employees. Bélanger answered that the reporting obligation falls on lobbyists, not her office. Her office verifies reports after they are filed. She said that may eventually require more resources, especially because her office could face funding pressure in coming years on basic things like licences and systems. But the core point remained: the federal system is still built on self-reporting and trust backed by selective verification, not on any serious, real-time enforcement architecture.

By the end of the meeting, the pattern was impossible to miss. Bélanger, the official running the federal lobbying regime, told Parliament that the threshold for registration should be zero. She confirmed that lowering the threshold from 32 hours to eight immediately brought in 70 newly registering organizations, suggesting how much lobbying had previously stayed hidden. She confirmed that contract-related communications by corporations and organizations are not currently covered under the Act. She confirmed that a former minister in a corporation can personally lobby up to the threshold. She confirmed that if someone else does the communicating on behalf of a former office holder, that can fall outside the post-employment ban. She confirmed that highly influential political actors can sit outside the reporting regime if their position is structured the right way. She confirmed that staff in opposition leadership offices are widely assumed to be covered even though, by her account, they may not be. She confirmed that grassroots campaigns are barely described in the registry. She confirmed that the office has investigative tools but lacks a serious ladder of sanctions. And she confirmed that when the RCMP closes a file, she often has little ability to publicly finish the accountability process herself.

By the time the hearing wrapped up, something unusual had happened in Ottawa. For two hours, the person tasked with policing lobbying in Canada calmly explained that the rules governing lobbying barely cover lobbying.

Think about that.

The Commissioner of Lobbying sat before Parliament and walked through the system piece by piece:



Lower the threshold and 70 organizations suddenly appear that were lobbying before but weren’t registered. Former ministers can call former colleagues about contracts worth billions, and it’s not lobbying under the Act. A former official barred from lobbying can simply hire employees to do it instead. Influential advisers can sit outside the legal definition of a public office holder if the paperwork is structured the right way. Grassroots influence campaigns can run with almost no meaningful disclosure. And if the commissioner actually finds wrongdoing? Most of the time the file disappears into the RCMP pipeline and the public never hears about it again.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s the system, described by the official who runs it.

And here’s the part nobody in that committee room said out loud: none of this is an accident.

Ottawa is a town built on access, access to ministers, access to staff, access to contracts, access to influence. The lobbying law isn’t really designed to stop that. It’s designed to manage the optics of it. Just enough disclosure to give the appearance of transparency. Just enough rules so politicians can say the system is regulated.

But not enough to actually shut the door.

Because if you closed the loopholes the commissioner described, if contract lobbying had to be disclosed, if shadow lobbying were banned, if informal influence had to be reported, a very large portion of Ottawa’s influence industry would suddenly have to step into the sunlight.

And sunlight, as everyone in that room understands perfectly well, is the one thing this system was never designed to provide.