Ottawa – What was billed as a sober parliamentary study on “pharmaceutical sovereignty,” how Canada can stop being at the mercy of India and China for life-saving drugs, quickly became something far more explosive: a multi-hour public grilling of the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid catastrophe, complete with named executives, destroyed research data, revolving-door scandals, and repeated Liberal attempts to declare the whole topic “irrelevant.”

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Health opened with a parade of witnesses who all sang from the same hymn sheet: Canada’s manufacturing base is hollowed out, foreign dependence is a national-security crisis, and the only solution is for Ottawa to hand their sector preferential treatment, faster approvals, tax breaks, procurement carve-outs, critical-infrastructure status, revived grant programs. Every single one framed their ask as patriotic necessity.

Apotex CEO Jeff Watson kicked things off by reminding everyone his company retrofitted a plant for hand sanitizer and prioritized Canadian patients during COVID. The generics lobby (Jim Keon) complained that two decades of rock-bottom pricing, which they themselves championed, had killed domestic production. Contract manufacturers (Terry Creighton) warned of weaponized supply chains and Straits of Hormuz blockades, demanding Defence Department protection. University professor Michel Bouvier mourned the 2018 cancellation of a federal grant program that once funded drug-discovery platforms. Innovative Medicines Canada CEO Bettina Hamelin pointed to 3.5-year delays killing cancer patients and U.S. pricing pressure already cancelling new launches.

The message was consistent: sovereignty = more government help for us.

Then the Conservatives took the floor.

Acting chair Dan Mazier opened by placing Apotex’s $72-million U.S. opioid multistate settlement and ongoing B.C. lawsuit on the public record. He asked whether the company had evidence that hydromorphone, a mainstay of provincial “safe supply” programs, is effective for treating addiction. Watson dodged. Points of order erupted from the government side: “irrelevant to sovereignty.” Mazier ruled he could keep going.

Helena Konanz (B.C.) followed, asking why Apotex would settle in the United States but fight British Columbia for seven years while demanding Canadians trust them for “Buy Canadian” preferences. More points of order. Konanz pressed on personal responsibility for lives ruined. Watson repeated the generics mantra: we don’t promote, we fulfill demand.

Matt Straus invoked parliamentary privilege on the record, assuring Watson nothing he said could be used against him in court, then asked whether manufacturers track opioid volumes shipped to safe-supply providers and whether they take any interest in evidence-free misuse. Watson: we ship to wholesalers, we track at that level, no direct relationships with prescribers.

Then Straus turned to the witness who refused to play the subsidy game: Dr. Julian Somers.—

Dr. Julian Somers, a clinical psychologist and full professor with 40 years of experience designing addiction services and running randomized controlled trials, used his five minutes to deliver a message no other panelist dared: Canada’s decade-long “pharma-first” addiction strategy is not a public-health triumph. It is a policy disaster built on undisclosed pharmaceutical money, revolving-door conflicts of interest, and deliberate suppression of contrary evidence.

Somers did not ask for a single dollar. He did not request regulatory tweaks or procurement preferences. He simply laid out facts that made the room uncomfortable from the moment he started speaking.

Canada, he said, became the only country on earth to prioritize dispensing large volumes of pharmaceuticals — including opioids and stimulants — to people living in poverty with severe addictions, while sidelining or outright maligning proven recovery-oriented interventions. The result has been catastrophic: drugs are now the leading cause of death among youth in British Columbia, three-quarters of those youth had been in the child-welfare system, and the overwhelming majority of overdose victims in the past decade were unemployed.

He offered two interlocking explanations for how this happened.

First, Canada still does not require pharmaceutical companies to disclose payments to clinicians, hospitals, universities, activist groups or researchers — unlike the United States and most comparator nations. Academic organizations that once studied infectious diseases suddenly pivoted to addiction once industry funding arrived.

Second, senior public-health leaders,provincial health officers, deputy officers, senior researchers actively lobbied for expanded “safe supply” while simultaneously forming or joining companies positioned to profit from it.

He named two high-profile examples:

Mark Tyndall, former BC Deputy Provincial Health Officer, left government and launched MySafe vending machines that dispense opioids directly to users in low-barrier housing. Somers confirmed he had seen the machines in operation and had warned at the concept stage that they were the wrong priority. He also noted the federal government gave the company more than $3.5 million (likely more).

Perry Kendall, former BC Provincial Health Officer, co-founded FairPrice Pharma to distribute injectable heroin (diacetylmorphine).

Both men had advocated for decriminalization and safe supply while still in their government roles. Somers called it an obvious financial conflict of interest.

Venture capitalists, he added, were openly pitching investors on a roughly $360-billion market in addiction pharmaceuticals, with Canada as the global leader. There is no way to explain the policy without considering the role of money, he said — tax dollars funding industry-friendly research, direct spending on unproven pharmaceuticals, and no realistic hope of reducing mass casualties.

There is, and remains, no evidence that dispensing these drugs is either safe or effective for promoting recovery from severe addiction, Somers stated flatly. Yet for years governments and vested interests denied the harms, until the body count, the first-responder burnout, the business owners dealing with open drug use, and the parents burying children made denial impossible.

He contrasted the double standard in treatment: physicians, lawyers, airline pilots and public servants who develop addiction receive intensive psychosocial interventions and are required to abstain. Ordinary unemployed or poorly housed Canadians receive unlimited pharmaceuticals and little else. The approach that works for professionals can work for everyone, he said, if we apply the same standard.

Then came the bombshell that turned the hearing electric.

One week after Somers briefed provincial deputy ministers and implied their addiction and homelessness policies were not optimal, the B.C. government ordered him to destroy more than 20 years of research data randomized controlled trials, pharmaceutical comparisons, drug-treatment-court studies, all collected with participant consent. Conservative MP Matt Straus, under parliamentary privilege, demanded names. Somers gave them:

The letter was signed by Executive Director Lee Griner.

Her supervisor, Deputy Mark Sieben, followed up with a personal call.

Straus called it an “extraordinarily heavy-handed tactic” and “significant overreach.” Somers agreed and tied it directly to sovereignty: Canadians must be able to exercise real control over how pharmaceuticals are dispensed and whether the best evidence is allowed to inform policy. Undisclosed industry funding to points of influence is a distorting external threat. Government suppression of inconvenient data is an internal one.

The federal government’s response? Belatedly dropping safe-supply pilot programs and the B.C. decriminalization experiment without ever articulating what comes next.

Somers did not frame his testimony as an attack on domestic manufacturing. He framed it as a warning: if sovereignty means anything, it means protecting Canadians from policies captured by undisclosed money and shielded from scrutiny. The last decade, he said, has been “slightly surreal” compared with previous evidence-based eras.

The committee heard plenty about factories, supply chains and subsidies. It heard far less about accountability. Somers gave them both and the reaction was immediate. Points of order rained down whenever his line of questioning continued. The clock was repeatedly invoked to cut him off.

Final Thoughts

For hours MPs were told Canada must rebuild its drug industry, protect domestic manufacturers, and shield supply chains from foreign dependence. That part of the discussion was orderly, polite, and almost universally agreed upon. But the moment the conversation turned to who shaped Canada’s addiction policies, who benefited financially, and whether inconvenient research had been buried, the room became tense.

Suddenly the word sovereignty meant something very different.

Because sovereignty is not just about where pills are manufactured or how quickly they move through Health Canada’s approval process. It is also about whether a country can make drug policy without financial conflicts, undisclosed funding, or political pressure distorting the evidence.

The committee set out to study how Canada could protect itself from foreign pharmaceutical dependence. What it ended up revealing was a deeper problem closer to home: an ecosystem where industry lobbying, government policy, and public health decisions have become so intertwined that even asking basic questions can trigger procedural panic.

In the end, the witnesses asking for subsidies and regulatory advantages faced far fewer obstacles than the one witness asking for transparency.

And if Canada is serious about pharmaceutical sovereignty, that may be the first imbalance worth correcting.