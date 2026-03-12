The Opposition with Dan Knight

Hansard Files
1d

I pulled up the official HESA study page on ourcommons.ca. Witnesses like Apotex pushed MPs for preferential procurement rules and faster approvals to rebuild domestic drug factories. It echoes the supply crunches we saw during COVID. Real sovereignty needs more than hearings. That full study sits right here: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/HESA/StudyActivity?studyActivityId=13145150.

Eric J
1d

“ One week after Somers briefed

provincial deputy ministers and implied their addiction and homelessness policies were not optimal, the B.C. government ordered him to destroy more than 20 years of research data randomized controlled trials, pharmaceutical comparisons, drug-treatment-court studies, all collected with participant consent.

Conservative MP Matt Straus, under parliamentary privilege, demanded names. Somers gave them: “

Another example of Canada becoming more like a Banana Republic.

