Ottawa — The Bank of Canada cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, lowering the Bank Rate to 2.75% and the deposit rate to 2.45%. The decision comes as the economy is contracting, unemployment is rising, and exports have collapsed.

The Bank admitted the weakness openly: “Canada’s GDP declined by about 1½% in the second quarter… Exports fell by 27% in the second quarter, a sharp reversal from first-quarter gains when companies were rushing orders to get ahead of tariffs” (Bank of Canada, Sept. 17, 2025).

It also acknowledged a deteriorating job market: “Employment has declined in the past two months… The unemployment rate has moved up since March, hitting 7.1% in August, and wage growth has continued to ease” (BoC).

Yet instead of confronting structural weakness, the governing class cheers the same medicine they always prescribe: more cheap credit. The Governing Council framed the cut as necessary, saying: “With a weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation, Governing Council judged that a reduction in the policy rate was appropriate to better balance the risks” (BoC).

Translation: the solution to an economy built on debt and speculation is… more debt and speculation.

Meanwhile, inflation remains sticky. “CPI inflation was 1.9% in August… Preferred measures of core inflation have been around 3% in recent months… underlying inflation is running around 2½%” (BoC). That means prices aren’t falling, they’re rising faster than wages. However, the Bank's “preferred measures of core inflation have been around 3% in recent months,” with the average of CPI-trim (2.99%) and CPI-median (3.1%) coming in at 3.05% year-over-year for August—down slightly from 3.1% in July but stubbornly elevated due to persistent pressures in shelter costs and services. Similarly, “underlying inflation is running around 2½%,” based on broader indicators like the distribution of price changes across the CPI basket, which captures more diffused trends beyond the core trio.

This so-called “stickiness” tells the real story. Sure, volatile items like energy are dragging the headline number down — gasoline prices fell 5.2% year-over-year, for instance,but let’s be honest about why. Fuel is cheaper today because Ottawa quietly scrapped the consumer carbon tax. The same tax they swore up and down wasn’t causing inflation. Turns out, it was. And the moment it disappeared, pump prices came down.

Meanwhile, the core economy is still running hot. The Bank itself admits “preferred measures of core inflation have been around 3% in recent months” and that underlying inflation is “around 2½%” (BoC). In plain English: prices aren’t falling. There’s no deflation. They’re still climbing, just at different speeds — and always faster than most household paycheques.

And here’s the kicker: shelter costs are doing the heavy lifting. Families aren’t splurging on luxuries, they’re being crushed by housing shortages and mortgage payments inflated by years of reckless policy. Even the Bank admits that interest rates themselves are nudging CPI over its supposed 2% guardrail.

Yet Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trudeau’s old economic consigliere, wants to make life even more expensive by re-introducing an industrial carbon tax. Think about that. At a moment when Canadians are already buckling under higher shelter costs and stagnant wages, the government’s answer is to jack up energy costs for farmers, truckers, manufacturers, anyone trying to produce real value in this country.

So while the talking heads celebrate “inflation cooling,” the reality is bleak: underlying prices are stuck high, wages are soft, and Ottawa is plotting another tax that will only push the cost of living higher.

The Bank admitted that “consumption and housing activity both grew at a healthy pace” even as exports and investment cratered. Think about that. The only thing holding this economy together is Canadians taking on more debt to buy houses. This is the definition of a bubble. An economy where trade collapses, jobs vanish, and the only “bright spot” is runaway housing costs is not a healthy economy. It’s lopsided, unstable, and dangerous.

Even the inflation numbers prove it. Headline CPI was “1.9% in August” (BoC). But why isn’t it lower, given the slowdown? Because shelter costs are driving it up. Confirmed in Statistics Canada's August 2025 CPI release. The shelter index reached 188.0 (up from 183.3 in August 2024), contributing to overall CPI stickiness despite headline moderation. This remains above the BoC's 2% target and outpaces wage growth (~3.2% YoY).

And when reporters asked about where things go next, Governor Macklem didn’t exactly radiate confidence. He admitted they’re working with “scenarios” one where tariffs stay put, one where they escalate, and one where they ease. Translation: they don’t know what’s coming. The Bank of Canada’s own baseline is muddled guesswork. Macklem even conceded that an escalation of U.S. tariffs would “tip Canada into recession.”

Liberals and their media allies will clap like trained seals at this move, pretending it’s a gift to ordinary Canadians. In reality, it props up the housing bubble, rewards overleveraged corporations, and keeps Bay Street happy. Families facing job losses and shrinking paycheques won’t be celebrating.

And looming over it all is Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trudeau’s old economic adviser, a man who made his name in global finance circles. Now in office, he presides over an economy in retreat, propped up by monetary tricks while the political class congratulates itself. The Liberals still don’t have a budget. The last time they went on a borrowing binge, Canadians paid the price with massive inflation that gutted household savings and sent grocery bills through the roof. And Carney? He wants to do it again. Reintroduce an industrial carbon tax, borrow more, spend more, the same playbook that inflated costs in the first place. It’s globalist economics 101: punish production, reward speculation, and then call it “stability.”

The Bank says it will “proceed carefully, with particular attention to the risks and uncertainties” (BoC). Canadians should read between the lines: more pain is coming, and the elites’ only plan is to keep the easy money flowing.