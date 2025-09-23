Is Canada’s Immigration System Compassion... or Exploitation?

This week on The Opposition, I share a ride that tells you everything you need to know about Canada’s broken immigration system. On my way to pick up my truck from the shop, I had an Uber driver from Iran who opened up about his story. It took him four years just to get here, no Canadian embassy in Tehran, so he had to cross land borders just to give biometrics. After all that, he arrived with a three-year temporary work permit.

He spent $12,500 of his own money to get a Class 1 truck license. By all rights, that should have guaranteed him a solid wage. Instead, he’s stuck at $22.50 an hour before tax, about $19 after, when the going rate should be $28. Why? Because the labor market is flooded, and companies know temporary workers like him have no leverage. They exploit it.

So now he drives trucks by day and Uber by night,15-hour days just to scrape by. He lives in a $1,000 basement room in Coquitlam, with no kitchen and a landlord who controls the laundry. Every day he drives an hour each way to a truck yard in Richmond.

The Liberal government calls this “compassion.” But let’s be honest, this is exploitation. This is what the Temporary Work Permit system really looks like. A system that props up fake GDP numbers, fattens corporate profits, and crushes both newcomers and Canadians in the process.

I had to cut the interview short, daycare called, my kid was sick, and being a father comes first, but the conversation stuck with me. Because this is the Canadian reality: people who do everything right end up working fifteen hours a day to sleep in a basement with no kitchen. That isn’t the Canadian dream. It’s the Canadian scam.

So I’ll ask you, my listeners: what do you think? Is this compassion? Or is it exploitation dressed up as policy?