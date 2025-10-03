Note: This was paywalled in an earlier post. We don’t do paywalls at The Opposition — the truth should be free.

In this episode of The Opposition, Dan Knight sits down with Harman Bhangu… MLA for Langley-Abbotsford and BC Conservatives’ Opposition Critic for Transportation a man who went from trucking gravel to hauling truth into BC politics.

We cover the stories the establishment media refuses to touch: the abuse of Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program, a billion-dollar ferry contract outsourced to Beijing while Seaspan sits idle, and the mass exodus of young British Columbians who’ve given up on affording a life here.

Bhangu doesn’t mince words. He calls the BC Ferries deal exactly what it is: a betrayal of sovereignty and a billion-dollar subsidy for China’s military machine. He rips into the cowardice of Premier David Eby and Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, men who campaigned on “BC First” and “Canada First” but folded the minute Beijing snapped its fingers.

We also tackle the toxic ideology baked into BC schools through SOGI, the suffocating red tape that strangles housing and industry, and the hollow climate virtue signaling that kneecaps Canadian jobs while rewarding foreign polluters.

This is not business as usual. These aren’t accidents. They are political choices — made by a class of leaders who no longer represent the people they serve. And as Bhangu makes clear, the only way forward is to put British Columbians first, not Beijing, not Ottawa lobbyists, not woke ideology.

If you’ve wondered why ferries are built in China, why your kids can’t buy a home, or why Canada’s immigration system has turned into a joke, you need to hear this.