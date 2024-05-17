John Rustad's Conservatives Surge Ahead in BC Provincial Polls, Defying Eby's NDP Virtue Signaling
As John Rustad leads the Conservative Party of BC to new heights, it's clear that British Columbians are rejecting the failed policies of Kevin Falcons BC United and Eby's NDP
Folks, you may have been hearing some grumblings about the BC provincial election, and there's something absolutely astonishing happening—John Rustad's Conservatives have taken the lead in the BC provincial voting intentions according to the latest Pallas Data poll.