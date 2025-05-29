So here we go again. A convicted sex offender, Skylar Wayne Pelletier, known to police, known to the courts, known to pose a “risk of significant harm to women,” was—shocker—arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act in broad daylight, in a vibrant East Vancouver neighborhood.

On May 28, 2025, Vancouver Police responded to a report of a man performing an indecent act in a lane near Woodland Drive and East Broadway in East Vancouver. A woman reported seeing the man masturbating and looking into houses. Officers located and arrested 25-year-old Skylar Wayne Pelletier nearby. Pelletier, a convicted sex offender under a five-year long-term supervision order for prior convictions including sexual assault, assault, and break-and-enter, was charged with one count of indecent act and remains in custody.

Now let’s be clear: this man wasn’t unknown to police. Pelletier is 25 years old with a rap sheet that includes sexual assault, assault, and break-and-enter. He wasn’t awaiting trial—he was on parole. More specifically, he was under a five-year Long-Term Supervision Order (LTSO)—a tool used in Canada to try and manage high-risk offenders after they’ve served their prison sentence.

So what does parole under an LTSO mean?

It means this man had already served his time, but was still considered dangerous. A parole board deemed him too risky to walk free without constant oversight. Under the LTSO, Pelletier was required to follow strict conditions: reporting all contact with women, living at a designated correctional residence, and complying with constant supervision by Canadian authorities. These conditions weren’t casual. They were meant to stop him from doing exactly what he’s accused of doing this week.

And still, he reoffended.

Pelletier’s re-arrest is not some isolated incident. It is a symptom of a failed ideology—one that prioritizes offender reintegration over public protection. A 2019 study from the Canadian Journal of Criminology found that 23% of supervised sex offenders reoffend within five years. That number should set off alarm bells in every city hall and Parliament office in this country.

But what do we hear from Ottawa? Nothing. Carbon Tax Carney and the Liberal swamp are too busy strangling the economy with green regulations and hate speech tribunals to answer one simple question: why is a known sex offender, deemed high-risk by their own justice system, walking around residential neighborhoods?

Community reaction to the Vancouver Police’s announcement has been one of disbelief and outrage—and rightly so. Citizens are waking up to the fact that these so-called “supervision orders” are not enforcement tools. They are liability shields for a justice system that’s more afraid of “stigmatizing” predators than it is of protecting women and children.

Let’s recap:

Pelletier wasn’t on bail. He wasn’t awaiting trial. He had already been convicted and released under government supervision.

His LTSO was supposed to protect the public.

He was caught, in public, allegedly committing an indecent act—again.

And now, he’s back in custody. For now.

This isn’t a mistake. This is policy.

Until we start putting victims first, slamming the door shut on “second chances” for violent offenders, and demanding accountability from the people in charge, this cycle won’t stop. Vancouver deserves better. Canada deserves better.

The system knew.

The system failed.

And ordinary Canadians are paying the price.