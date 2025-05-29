The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
8h

No wonder the criminals love Canada and Vancouver or Toronto specifically with Eby and Ford turning a blind eye to everything and actually supporting it. Free drugs…get out of jail free cards…violence on the streets on a daily basis. We are all suckers for continuing to pay taxes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beth's avatar
Beth
7h

Having know some who work in 'corrections' there is NO REHAB for any offender. Those with mental health issues are housed in different units. Habitial sex offenders and pedos will NEVER be cured of their behaviours. The only recourse is chemical castration and possibly enforced psycho-trophic drugs to subdue their urges. Other than that, placing them with the 'general' prison population may solve the problem in another fashion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture