Liberals' Meltdown over "Conservative Obstruction." (aka: Democracy)
Government's Latest Gambit Aims to Sideline Opposition, Undermine Democratic Debate
Ladies and gentlemen, let's dive into this riveting drama unfolding in Canadian politics. Steve MacKinnon, seems like he's had it up to here with what he calls "Conservative obstruction." At yesterdays press gallery he painted a picture of the Liberals as the hardworking saviors of Canadian democracy, tirelessly pushing for legislation like child care, …