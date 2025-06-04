The Canadian government introduced Bill C-2 on June 3rd, 2025. They’re calling it the “Strong Borders Act.” According to the Minister of Immigration, Lena Metlege Diab, it’s a landmark piece of legislation that strengthens the immigration system while protecting Canada’s humanitarian commitments.

That’s false. Not just misleading, flatly false.

Here’s what’s actually in the bill, and what it tells you about how the Trudeau-Carney government is handling immigration.

First, the bill eliminates the Designated Countries of Origin (DCO) regime. That system existed for one reason: to fast-track refugee claims from countries that don’t produce real refugees, countries like the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., Mexico. Under the DCO, claims from those places were processed faster and didn’t get full access to Canada’s lengthy appeals system.

That wasn’t random. It was based on data. Between 2019 and 2022, refugee claims from DCO countries were rejected at significantly higher rates. In the case of Hungary and Mexico, rejection rates were over 70%. Those weren’t political asylum seekers. They were economic migrants trying to use Canada’s asylum system as a backdoor.

So what does the government do? It scraps the system. Now, someone arriving from Chicago or Paris gets the same access to the full appeal process as someone fleeing a death squad in Yemen. That doesn’t protect refugees. It devalues the entire system and floods the IRB with low-quality claims.

Second, the bill gives the Minister of Immigration authority to determine what documentation is required for refugee claims. On paper, that might sound like a crackdown. In practice, it’s meaningless. The bill doesn’t mandate biometric verification. It doesn’t require data-sharing with foreign governments. It doesn’t set standards for identity verification. It just hands more discretion to a minister who has already failed to use existing tools to prevent fraud.

This is a system that, in 2023, intercepted more than 1,200 fraudulent identity or travel documents at the border. That’s just the number they caught. How many slipped through? The government doesn’t say. Probably because they don’t know.

Third, the bill includes language about abandonment and withdrawal of claims. It allows the Refugee Protection Division to deem claims abandoned if applicants don’t show up to hearings or don’t provide required documents. That would make a difference—if the system had any teeth. But it doesn’t. There are no mandatory deadlines. No automatic enforcement. And even when deportation orders are issued, they’re rarely followed through.

In 2023, Canada removed just over 12,000 people who were ordered to leave the country. That’s out of more than 30,000 with enforceable removal orders. So even with orders on the books, the enforcement rate is under 40%. That’s not a border policy. That’s a joke.

Finally, the bill talks about “alignment” with U.S. immigration processes. It’s a vague phrase. It might refer to the Safe Third Country Agreement, which was updated in 2023 to cover unofficial crossings like Roxham Road. That policy change worked. Crossings dropped from 39,000 in 2022 to under 10,000 in 2024. But Bill C-2 doesn’t expand that policy. It doesn’t make enforcement mandatory. It doesn’t propose new data-sharing arrangements or automatic returns. It just repeats the word “alignment” and leaves it at that.

What the bill doesn’t do is equally revealing. It says nothing about Canada’s 1.2 million temporary residents, international students, guest workers, and other short-term entrants, many of whom overstay their visas. It doesn’t propose any new funding for enforcement. It doesn’t increase deportation capacity. It doesn’t cap foreign work permits. In fact, this year alone, the government issued 177,000 new temporary foreign work permits, a 10% increase from the previous quarter, even as youth unemployment continues to rise.

All of this was raised, clearly, directly, by Conservative MP Michelle Garner in the House of Commons. And for a brief, shining moment, someone in Ottawa actually asked the question every normal Canadian has been yelling at their TV for years: “What’s the plan to deal with nearly five million people in Canada who will have expired or expiring visas by the end of 2025?”

Not a fringe conspiracy. Not a guess. Five million people in this country on paper-thin status with no clear path to leave and no apparent interest from the federal government in enforcing the law.

So how did Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab respond? Did she lay out a plan? A target? Maybe even hint at deporting a few thousand people here illegally?

Nope.

She stood there and told Parliament it was a “great day.” A great day. As if the mass erosion of immigration law and national sovereignty is something to celebrate. She said we’re “maintaining our humanitarian commitments,” which, in Liberal-speak, is code for: we don’t enforce anything because we’re too virtuous to have borders. This, in a nutshell, is the Liberal immigration doctrine in 2025: Pretend the crisis doesn’t exist. Eliminate enforcement tools. Increase intake. And then sell it to you as “progress.”

They’ve turned the border into a revolving door and immigration into a feel-good slogan. But when you step outside the fantasy and actually measure what’s happening to your country, your town, your hospital, your paycheck—you start to realize: this isn’t working. Look around. It’s no secret why you can’t afford a house anymore. It’s not interest rates. It’s not your avocado toast. It’s supply and demand, and the Liberals have just thrown jet fuel on the demand side.

The government imported over 800,000 newcomers in 2025, temporary workers, international students, refugee claimants, all of them needing somewhere to live. But did they build 800,000 new homes? Of course not. So now you, the Canadian citizen, the one who actually plays by the rules, are being told to give up on the idea of ever owning property unless your parents bought a detached house in the 1990s. Sorry—no dream for you.

It’s not just housing. It’s hospitals too. Try getting a family doctor in a major Canadian city. Good luck. Health care wait times in Canada reached an average of 27.4 weeks in 2024, the longest since records began. Emergency rooms are closing on weekends. Routine surgeries are being delayed by months, sometimes years.

Why? Because the infrastructure wasn’t built for unlimited growth. But no one in Ottawa cares. They don’t live with the consequences. You do.

So what do you get out of this grand humanitarian experiment?

You get... cheap coffee at Tim Hortons.

Yes. That’s your reward. That’s what you’re supposed to smile about.

Your community is under strain. Your dreams of home ownership are evaporating. Your kids can’t find work. But hey—you get to enjoy a slightly cheaper double-double because Tim’s hired three temporary foreign workers to keep wages down and service up. Isn’t that generous?

And the Liberals? They pat themselves on the back and say, “See? GDP is up. Look at all the spending.”

Of course GDP is up. When you increase the population by three percent in one year, some aggregate number is going to rise. But per capita income? Per capita housing? Per capita hospital beds? Those are going down. That’s the part they leave out. Because they know the math doesn’t look good when you’re the one paying the bill.

The truth is this: Bill C-2 isn’t a crackdown. It’s a press release. It doesn’t fix anything. It doesn’t stop illegal overstays. It doesn’t restore order. It just gives the government a new set of buzzwords to read off in Question Period while the country continues to buckle under the weight of its own immigration system.

They’ve engineered a policy that benefits no one except the big corporations that want cheap labor, the real estate developers looking to rent overpriced shoeboxes, and the Liberal Party itself, which gets to pretend it’s “leading the world” while ignoring the people who actually live in it.

That’s the game. And unless someone ends it, Canada’s immigration crisis isn’t going to be solved—it’s going to be institutionalized.