Liberals Under Fire on Expiring Visas with No Plan to Deal With 5 Million Set to Lapse
Bill C-2, the Liberals’ “Strong Borders Act,” claims to fix the system—but eliminates fast-track tools like the DCO regime, ignores over 5 million expiring visas, and fails to deliver real enforcement
The Canadian government introduced Bill C-2 on June 3rd, 2025. They’re calling it the “Strong Borders Act.” According to the Minister of Immigration, Lena Metlege Diab, it’s a landmark piece of legislation that strengthens the immigration system while protecting Canada’s humanitarian commitments.
That’s false. Not just misleading, flatly false.
Here’s what’s actually in the bill, and what it tells you about how the Trudeau-Carney government is handling immigration.
First, the bill eliminates the Designated Countries of Origin (DCO) regime. That system existed for one reason: to fast-track refugee claims from countries that don’t produce real refugees, countries like the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., Mexico. Under the DCO, claims from those places were processed faster and didn’t get full access to Canada’s lengthy appeals system.
That wasn’t random. It was based on data. Between 2019 and 2022, refugee claims from DCO countries were rejected at significantly higher rates. In the case of Hungary and Mexico, rejection rates were over 70%. Those weren’t political asylum seekers. They were economic migrants trying to use Canada’s asylum system as a backdoor.
So what does the government do? It scraps the system. Now, someone arriving from Chicago or Paris gets the same access to the full appeal process as someone fleeing a death squad in Yemen. That doesn’t protect refugees. It devalues the entire system and floods the IRB with low-quality claims.
Second, the bill gives the Minister of Immigration authority to determine what documentation is required for refugee claims. On paper, that might sound like a crackdown. In practice, it’s meaningless. The bill doesn’t mandate biometric verification. It doesn’t require data-sharing with foreign governments. It doesn’t set standards for identity verification. It just hands more discretion to a minister who has already failed to use existing tools to prevent fraud.
This is a system that, in 2023, intercepted more than 1,200 fraudulent identity or travel documents at the border. That’s just the number they caught. How many slipped through? The government doesn’t say. Probably because they don’t know.
Third, the bill includes language about abandonment and withdrawal of claims. It allows the Refugee Protection Division to deem claims abandoned if applicants don’t show up to hearings or don’t provide required documents. That would make a difference—if the system had any teeth. But it doesn’t. There are no mandatory deadlines. No automatic enforcement. And even when deportation orders are issued, they’re rarely followed through.
In 2023, Canada removed just over 12,000 people who were ordered to leave the country. That’s out of more than 30,000 with enforceable removal orders. So even with orders on the books, the enforcement rate is under 40%. That’s not a border policy. That’s a joke.
Finally, the bill talks about “alignment” with U.S. immigration processes. It’s a vague phrase. It might refer to the Safe Third Country Agreement, which was updated in 2023 to cover unofficial crossings like Roxham Road. That policy change worked. Crossings dropped from 39,000 in 2022 to under 10,000 in 2024. But Bill C-2 doesn’t expand that policy. It doesn’t make enforcement mandatory. It doesn’t propose new data-sharing arrangements or automatic returns. It just repeats the word “alignment” and leaves it at that.
What the bill doesn’t do is equally revealing. It says nothing about Canada’s 1.2 million temporary residents, international students, guest workers, and other short-term entrants, many of whom overstay their visas. It doesn’t propose any new funding for enforcement. It doesn’t increase deportation capacity. It doesn’t cap foreign work permits. In fact, this year alone, the government issued 177,000 new temporary foreign work permits, a 10% increase from the previous quarter, even as youth unemployment continues to rise.
All of this was raised, clearly, directly, by Conservative MP Michelle Garner in the House of Commons. And for a brief, shining moment, someone in Ottawa actually asked the question every normal Canadian has been yelling at their TV for years: “What’s the plan to deal with nearly five million people in Canada who will have expired or expiring visas by the end of 2025?”
Not a fringe conspiracy. Not a guess. Five million people in this country on paper-thin status with no clear path to leave and no apparent interest from the federal government in enforcing the law.
So how did Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab respond? Did she lay out a plan? A target? Maybe even hint at deporting a few thousand people here illegally?
Nope.
She stood there and told Parliament it was a “great day.” A great day. As if the mass erosion of immigration law and national sovereignty is something to celebrate. She said we’re “maintaining our humanitarian commitments,” which, in Liberal-speak, is code for: we don’t enforce anything because we’re too virtuous to have borders. This, in a nutshell, is the Liberal immigration doctrine in 2025: Pretend the crisis doesn’t exist. Eliminate enforcement tools. Increase intake. And then sell it to you as “progress.”
They’ve turned the border into a revolving door and immigration into a feel-good slogan. But when you step outside the fantasy and actually measure what’s happening to your country, your town, your hospital, your paycheck—you start to realize: this isn’t working. Look around. It’s no secret why you can’t afford a house anymore. It’s not interest rates. It’s not your avocado toast. It’s supply and demand, and the Liberals have just thrown jet fuel on the demand side.
The government imported over 800,000 newcomers in 2025, temporary workers, international students, refugee claimants, all of them needing somewhere to live. But did they build 800,000 new homes? Of course not. So now you, the Canadian citizen, the one who actually plays by the rules, are being told to give up on the idea of ever owning property unless your parents bought a detached house in the 1990s. Sorry—no dream for you.
It’s not just housing. It’s hospitals too. Try getting a family doctor in a major Canadian city. Good luck. Health care wait times in Canada reached an average of 27.4 weeks in 2024, the longest since records began. Emergency rooms are closing on weekends. Routine surgeries are being delayed by months, sometimes years.
Why? Because the infrastructure wasn’t built for unlimited growth. But no one in Ottawa cares. They don’t live with the consequences. You do.
So what do you get out of this grand humanitarian experiment?
You get... cheap coffee at Tim Hortons.
Yes. That’s your reward. That’s what you’re supposed to smile about.
Your community is under strain. Your dreams of home ownership are evaporating. Your kids can’t find work. But hey—you get to enjoy a slightly cheaper double-double because Tim’s hired three temporary foreign workers to keep wages down and service up. Isn’t that generous?
And the Liberals? They pat themselves on the back and say, “See? GDP is up. Look at all the spending.”
Of course GDP is up. When you increase the population by three percent in one year, some aggregate number is going to rise. But per capita income? Per capita housing? Per capita hospital beds? Those are going down. That’s the part they leave out. Because they know the math doesn’t look good when you’re the one paying the bill.
The truth is this: Bill C-2 isn’t a crackdown. It’s a press release. It doesn’t fix anything. It doesn’t stop illegal overstays. It doesn’t restore order. It just gives the government a new set of buzzwords to read off in Question Period while the country continues to buckle under the weight of its own immigration system.
They’ve engineered a policy that benefits no one except the big corporations that want cheap labor, the real estate developers looking to rent overpriced shoeboxes, and the Liberal Party itself, which gets to pretend it’s “leading the world” while ignoring the people who actually live in it.
That’s the game. And unless someone ends it, Canada’s immigration crisis isn’t going to be solved—it’s going to be institutionalized.
Everything that the Liberals, Carney / Trudeau touch turns to shit, it is not just immigration, that is just one prime example, where does Liberal insanity stop, it doesn’t until they are out of office and in the political scrap heap, it is going to be a long 4 years, the future damage by the Liberals that Canadians will have to endure is a frightening prospect what the future may hold, the Liberals have proven themselves a corrupt, immoral, unethical, entity, in it for themselves, screw the rest of Canada, God Save Canada.
One problem with an otherwise spot on Substack, it’s complete bull about housing. There are thousands of condos in Canada, especially in the hot spots Toronto and Calgary. The issue is when housing bubbles form, which has been going on for years is price. It’s not the housing isn’t available it’s the insane prices for these units. Most regular Canadians can’t afford $600,000 to a million or more for a 600-800 sq foot condo. And why are they so highly priced. There are large, monopolizing builders, they dominate the markets in housing and commercial. They have to charge this because Canadas wages compared to the US are far higher. They are unions, which increases prices more than any one else, because small builders can’t compete with them. They take forever to build anything , good lord look how long it takes for them to build hospitals, schools, houses, LRT , and often it’s never completed on time and 1 out of 8 are ever on budget. Then when they’re LRT , they have issues. In the US their starting wages are just over $12, how is it the US can build far more than Canada and obviously manage to build and sell their houses and make money. While Canadas economy is clinging to a buoy , they have issues US economy is far from booming but at least not in the negative like Canada. And this total ridiculous thing the banks are making reports that the tariffs are crashing the economy. It’s been crashing since the pandemic. Insane amounts of money was printed like drunk sailors. Much of that money went to businesses and folks who should not have gotten it. It was sent to some prisoners for gods sake. We have been losing jobs since 2017, more than 129,000 but Carney and the banks will make you believe Trump the orange man is the problem. And what’s incredibly a lot of old seniors fall for it. And their decision is causing many well educated Canadians to leave the country. , the ones I know are stating their new future for their kids here. This new chief of staff Carney appointed, was a friend of him, a UN embassidor specializing in climate change, along with Carneys pet project. He worked at Brookfields asset management along with his buddy Carney. And why does it matter, André Blanchard his new chief of staff has one of the most important jobs in the government. He calls a lot of shots. Inflation will rise of coarse it will be Trumps fault, I am sure if your house falls apart just blame Trump. The intellect level and just common sense level has been dropping for years now and the education system that spends a lot of their time helping immigrant children who come here with little or no English, are having less time with kids born here. Home schooling has exploded, folks are tired of paying , over priced teachers who are unable to do their jobs when presented with this situation. The banks are warning trouble ahead, well maybe they shouldn’t approve loans with shady applications to begin with. I directly know a couple who makes just over $87,000 was able to get a mortgage for $375,000, and they had to borrow the down payment. You really think if rates rise they will still have that house next year. The western economy is no longer the what is was, poor leadership, poor decisions at voter who many don’t even know the state of our country, let alone are educated in finances. The US sees its power as number one. Their bullying is number but their dollar no longer holds the weight of their debt. The US dollar is declining and they know it. Their days of hedgemoney are over, against other currencies it’s falling., last year most of the currency used to buy products was the Chinese currency because BRICS trade their resources and BRICS allows all the countries in BRICS to trade with their own currency so no need to have dollars. The US sees what’s coming and when your population is 3% of the world , going against the other 97% , what do you think the chances the. So what do countries do in the west, they start wars, then no one questions what they spend, or the restrictions they impose on their people US will not win this conflict in the Ukraine , but they will destroy their economy and lose tge dollar war. Then million more refugees, which Carneys bill certainly doesn’t help at all, and frankly the border agents are failures. Just like the banks who give out crummy loans to folks that never should never have been approved, are now seeing these power sale numbers will blame Trump and tariffs even though these bad loans have been going on since 2019 long before orange man had become involved. They refuse to admit the bank especially the Bank of Canada were really dumb or they knew what the consequences would be. But lying to the people they are good a that.