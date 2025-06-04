The Opposition with Dan Knight

Everything that the Liberals, Carney / Trudeau touch turns to shit, it is not just immigration, that is just one prime example, where does Liberal insanity stop, it doesn’t until they are out of office and in the political scrap heap, it is going to be a long 4 years, the future damage by the Liberals that Canadians will have to endure is a frightening prospect what the future may hold, the Liberals have proven themselves a corrupt, immoral, unethical, entity, in it for themselves, screw the rest of Canada, God Save Canada.

One problem with an otherwise spot on Substack, it’s complete bull about housing. There are thousands of condos in Canada, especially in the hot spots Toronto and Calgary. The issue is when housing bubbles form, which has been going on for years is price. It’s not the housing isn’t available it’s the insane prices for these units. Most regular Canadians can’t afford $600,000 to a million or more for a 600-800 sq foot condo. And why are they so highly priced. There are large, monopolizing builders, they dominate the markets in housing and commercial. They have to charge this because Canadas wages compared to the US are far higher. They are unions, which increases prices more than any one else, because small builders can’t compete with them. They take forever to build anything , good lord look how long it takes for them to build hospitals, schools, houses, LRT , and often it’s never completed on time and 1 out of 8 are ever on budget. Then when they’re LRT , they have issues. In the US their starting wages are just over $12, how is it the US can build far more than Canada and obviously manage to build and sell their houses and make money. While Canadas economy is clinging to a buoy , they have issues US economy is far from booming but at least not in the negative like Canada. And this total ridiculous thing the banks are making reports that the tariffs are crashing the economy. It’s been crashing since the pandemic. Insane amounts of money was printed like drunk sailors. Much of that money went to businesses and folks who should not have gotten it. It was sent to some prisoners for gods sake. We have been losing jobs since 2017, more than 129,000 but Carney and the banks will make you believe Trump the orange man is the problem. And what’s incredibly a lot of old seniors fall for it. And their decision is causing many well educated Canadians to leave the country. , the ones I know are stating their new future for their kids here. This new chief of staff Carney appointed, was a friend of him, a UN embassidor specializing in climate change, along with Carneys pet project. He worked at Brookfields asset management along with his buddy Carney. And why does it matter, André Blanchard his new chief of staff has one of the most important jobs in the government. He calls a lot of shots. Inflation will rise of coarse it will be Trumps fault, I am sure if your house falls apart just blame Trump. The intellect level and just common sense level has been dropping for years now and the education system that spends a lot of their time helping immigrant children who come here with little or no English, are having less time with kids born here. Home schooling has exploded, folks are tired of paying , over priced teachers who are unable to do their jobs when presented with this situation. The banks are warning trouble ahead, well maybe they shouldn’t approve loans with shady applications to begin with. I directly know a couple who makes just over $87,000 was able to get a mortgage for $375,000, and they had to borrow the down payment. You really think if rates rise they will still have that house next year. The western economy is no longer the what is was, poor leadership, poor decisions at voter who many don’t even know the state of our country, let alone are educated in finances. The US sees its power as number one. Their bullying is number but their dollar no longer holds the weight of their debt. The US dollar is declining and they know it. Their days of hedgemoney are over, against other currencies it’s falling., last year most of the currency used to buy products was the Chinese currency because BRICS trade their resources and BRICS allows all the countries in BRICS to trade with their own currency so no need to have dollars. The US sees what’s coming and when your population is 3% of the world , going against the other 97% , what do you think the chances the. So what do countries do in the west, they start wars, then no one questions what they spend, or the restrictions they impose on their people US will not win this conflict in the Ukraine , but they will destroy their economy and lose tge dollar war. Then million more refugees, which Carneys bill certainly doesn’t help at all, and frankly the border agents are failures. Just like the banks who give out crummy loans to folks that never should never have been approved, are now seeing these power sale numbers will blame Trump and tariffs even though these bad loans have been going on since 2019 long before orange man had become involved. They refuse to admit the bank especially the Bank of Canada were really dumb or they knew what the consequences would be. But lying to the people they are good a that.

