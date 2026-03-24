OTTAWA—Conservative MPs opened the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights study of Bill C-16 with a strong attack on the government’s handling of mandatory minimum penalties, warning that the bill’s new “safety valve” would render them effectively optional.

In his opening round of questioning, Conservative MP Larry Brock told Minister of Justice Sean Fraser:

“C16 egregiously continues the liberal soft on crime agenda by empowering judges now to ignore literally every mandatory prison sentence in the Criminal code other than murder and treason… If your government allows judges to ignore them, there will be nothing mandatory about it. Period. Full stop.”

Brock pointed to rising crime rates since 2015, citing an 84% increase in human trafficking and a 76% rise in sexual assaults, and demanded that the mandatory minimum provisions be split from the rest of the bill so the other measures could advance.

The bill, formally titled An Act to amend certain Acts in relation to criminal and correctional matters, child protection, gender-based violence, delays and other measures (the Protecting Victims Act), proposes 83 distinct changes. Minister Fraser highlighted new tools to combat femicide, including a constructive first-degree murder charge for murders motivated by hatred based on gender, committed in the context of coercive control, or linked to a sexual offence. He also announced the creation of a standalone offence for coercive control — behaviours that would reasonably cause a person to fear for their physical or psychological safety — and updates to address AI-generated deepfake intimate images and threatened distribution of intimate or child sexual abuse material.

On mandatory minimum penalties, Fraser said the government is restoring several MMPs struck down by the Supreme Court but adding a judicial discretion clause. This “safety valve” would allow a judge to impose a shorter sentence than the mandatory minimum if applying the full term would amount to “cruel and unusual punishment” for that specific offender.

Department of Justice officials later confirmed the safety valve would apply to any mandatory minimum penalty currently on the federal statute books, including serious offences such as aggravated sexual assault with a firearm, human trafficking, extortion with a firearm, and weapons trafficking.

Brock pressed the minister on why Bill C-16 does not reinstate the 15 offences that lost their mandatory minimums under the earlier Liberal Bill C-5, noting that the Supreme Court had upheld certain MMPs the government had previously removed. Fraser responded that no full consultation had been conducted on those specific offences and suggested the committee could study the issue further.

In the officials’ panel, Conservative MP Roman Baber returned to the safety valve, stating:

“This will convert a mandatory minimum sentence from a binding floor and allow a judge to disregard it. So in practice, this means that mandatory minimum sentences will no longer be mandatory.”

Officials replied that the clause is intended to be narrow, applying only when the mandatory minimum would violate section 12 of the Charter for the offender before the court, and that it would still require a term of imprisonment.

Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin expressed general openness to the bill but questioned the approach to court delays under the Jordan decision, suggesting a notwithstanding clause exemption for serious violent crimes might be preferable in extreme cases. Fraser defended the bill’s procedural reforms and alternative remedies to stays of proceedings.

The fact the Bloc is floating the idea of using the notwithstanding clause to deal with Jordan delays in extreme violent cases—basically saying the system is so strained that maybe constitutional workarounds should be on the table to keep prosecutions alive. Think about that for a second. On one side, more flexibility for sentencing. On the other, talk of overriding Charter protections just to keep cases from collapsing.

While the government presents Bill C-16 as strengthening responses to gender-based violence, child protection, and justice system delays, opposition members argue the broad safety valve undermines Parliament’s intent on sentencing and continues a pattern of weakening accountability for serious offenders.

So what you’re left with is a bill trying to do everything at once—modernize laws around abuse and technology, address delays, respond to public concern—and in the process, it exposes a deeper divide about what justice is supposed to look like in this country.

Is it predictable and consistent, where certain crimes carry certain consequences, no exceptions? Or is it adaptive and case-by-case, where judges weigh every factor and adjust accordingly, even if that means the same crime gets different outcomes?

Bill C-16 doesn’t resolve that debate. It quietly picks a side.

And it does it in a way most people won’t notice until the sentences start coming down.