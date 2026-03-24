The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
19h

Why, why, why is this leftist, woke liberal government soooo disjointed from what is going on, right under their nose? The offenders have more rights than the victims!

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
15h

Sean Fraser has the Reverse Midas Touch; every Ministry he heads turned into a turd factory.

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