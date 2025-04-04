The March 2025 Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada reads like a tale of two economies. One part grit, the other collapse. There are signs of resilience in places that still value hard work and traditional industries, but they’re buried beneath a national trajectory of stagnation, mismanagement, and external shocks. The data does not lie. Canada is sliding backward, and nowhere is that more obvious than in Ontario, the industrial heartland of this country—now bleeding jobs and staring down the barrel of a full-blown trade crisis.

Let’s dig in, line by line, and lay bare what the legacy media refuses to say.

THE GOOD: SIGNS OF LIFE IN THE CHAOS

Yes, there were a few bright spots—though they are increasingly regional and niche.

Wage Growth offers a rare glimmer of hope. The average hourly wage rose 3.6% year-over-year, climbing to $36.05, outpacing official inflation and giving Canadian workers a modest gain in real earnings. In an era of carbon taxes, grocery gouging, and housing market madness, it’s a relief for those who managed to hang onto their jobs.

Self-employment also surged 3.0% year-over-year, a notable shift after years of stagnation. It’s a strong signal that Canadians are trying to free themselves from bureaucratic dependence, building their own income streams outside the crumbling public-private complex. Despite hostile tax regimes, limited insurance coverage, and mountains of red tape, the entrepreneurial spirit refuses to die.

Saskatchewan deserves its own headline. The province added 6,600 jobs (+1.1%), slashing its unemployment rate to a national low of 4.9%. What’s working there? Traditional values, resource development, and a refusal to bend the knee to Ottawa’s climate absolutism. Saskatchewan proves that economic growth is still possible when government gets out of the way.

Total hours worked climbed 0.4% in March, rebounding after a previous decline, and were up 1.2% year-over-year. That tells you that the people who are working are working harder—likely out of necessity, but it underscores that Canadian workers aren’t lazy. They’re trapped in a failing system.

THE BAD: MOMENTUM IS CRACKING

The overall picture, however, is bleak. Nationally, Canada lost 33,000 jobs in March. It wasn’t a statistical blip—it was a full reversal of a trend that saw growth through late 2024 and early 2025. Worse yet, this decline was driven almost entirely by full-time employment, which plummeted by 62,000 jobs. That’s not people losing side gigs—that’s heads of households, tradespeople, and career workers getting cut loose.

Private sector employment—the real engine of wealth creation—fell by 48,000. In contrast, public sector jobs held steady, and self-employment rose. Translation: the taxpayer-funded government class is fine, but the actual wealth producers are getting culled.

Key industries are sliding. Wholesale and retail trade dropped 29,000 jobs, while information, culture, and recreation fell 20,000. These aren’t just entertainment losses. These are store clerks, warehouse workers, venue staff—real people who keep cities running. Consumer spending is drying up, and demand is collapsing.

THE UGLY: STRUCTURAL ROT SETS IN

The most concerning development is what the Liberal apologists won’t touch: the rise of structural, long-term unemployment. The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.7%, with 1.5 million Canadians now out of work. That’s a 12.4% increase year-over-year, and it’s not just new entrants or job switchers. 23.7% of the unemployed have been jobless for 27 weeks or more, a staggering rise from 18.3% last year. These are people falling through the cracks permanently.

Older men are being decimated. Men over 55 lost 21,000 jobs in March alone. Their employment rate sits at just 38.8%, a brutal indictment of economic policies that have displaced trades and resource work with "green jobs" that never materialize. This group built the country—and they’re being cast aside in favor of diversity hires and DEI bureaucrats.

And then there’s Ontario.

ONTARIO FALTERS—AND THE WORST IS YET TO COME

Ontario lost 28,000 jobs in March. Its unemployment rate now sits at 7.5%—the highest in the country outside Atlantic Canada. This isn’t just a cyclical downturn. It’s the direct result of a regional economy being gutted by foreign tariffs, suffocated by domestic overregulation, and sabotaged by an out-of-touch Liberal machine that refuses to learn from history.

Let’s talk facts.

Ontario produces more than 2 million vehicles annually, and nearly 85% are shipped straight across the border to the United States. That trade lifeline now hangs by a thread. As of April 2025, President Trump’s 25% tariff on all foreign-made autos—yes, including Canadian—has gone into full effect. An Ontario-built truck, sedan, or SUV is now a quarter more expensive to U.S. buyers. Demand drops. Contracts dry up. Plants idle. People get laid off.

The integrated nature of Ontario’s supply chains makes this impact even worse. Components bounce back and forth across the Canada-U.S. border multiple times before final assembly. When Trump reinstated steel and aluminum tariffs in mid-March, costs rose. With the auto tariff now piled on top, the entire manufacturing process is economically unsustainable. Every added tariff means another nail in the coffin.

And then there’s Mark Carney.

Rather than de-escalate, Carney went full steam ahead with a reciprocal 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehicles. It was the ultimate ego move—designed not to solve anything, but to score headlines and look “tough.” But this isn’t a photo op. It’s a trade war. And if history tells us anything, it’s that no one wins a tariff war—especially not the middle class.

Need a refresher? Look no further than the U.S.-China trade war of 2018–2019. Washington imposed tariffs. Beijing retaliated. The outcome? U.S. GDP fell by 0.2%, 142,000 American jobs were lost, and consumers paid more for everything from electronics to appliances. That was with two economic giants. Now apply that same self-destructive cycle to a country like Canada—smaller market, weaker leverage, deeper dependency on trade—and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

Carney’s move wasn’t bold. It was suicidal. He knew exactly what would happen, and he did it anyway. And for what? To play economic chicken with a U.S. president who doesn’t bluff and doesn’t back down? Ontario workers are now cannon fodder in a Liberal vanity project masquerading as trade policy.

Meanwhile, the contradictions pile up. Carney claims the carbon tax is “gone,” but all he’s done is set the rate to zero—a temporary freeze, not a repeal. The legislative machinery is still in place, ready to be flipped back on the moment it’s politically convenient. And he’s made it clear he has no intention of repealing Bill C-69, the pipeline-killing, investment-repelling legislation that ensures the energy jobs lost under Trudeau will never return—not in Ottawa, not in Alberta, not anywhere.

So let’s tally the damage. Ontario’s auto industry is being crushed by tariffs. Energy sector jobs remain blocked by federal law. Trump’s America is abandoning the green transition. And Canada? We’re stuck with a Liberal leader pretending to be a wartime general while waging economic sabotage on his own people.

THE POLITICAL CONSEQUENCES

This is all unfolding in real time—in the middle of a federal election campaign. Mark Carney, an unelected Liberal parachute with a résumé built in London and Davos, is now trying to sell himself to Canadians as a strongman leader. But he doesn’t hold a seat in Parliament, and he isn’t leading with solutions—he’s banking on anti-Trump hysteria and performative nationalism to mask the fallout from his own party’s policies.

The Liberals are once again weaponizing identity politics and global crises to distract from economic ruin. Carney is painting himself as the adult in the room while Canada bleeds jobs and descends into a tit-for-tat tariff spiral that he helped ignite. The pitch? More regulation, more taxes, more climate summits, and less accountability—the exact cocktail that crushed Ontario in the first place.

But voters aren’t stupid—at least, not forever. Ontario is starting to feel the full weight of the Liberal experiment. They’re watching real jobs disappear while being told this is all part of a “resilient transition.” Auto workers, steelworkers, energy workers, retail clerks—these people don’t need lectures from Carney about macroeconomic resilience. They need a paycheque and a future.

Pierre Poilievre sees it. He’s not mincing words. He’s hammering Carney where it hurts—on the economy, on trade, on jobs, and on the Liberals’ decade-long war against Canadian productivity. Poilievre is pushing for a return to economic realism, calling out the green charade, and offering trade negotiations that start with what’s good for Canada—not what earns applause at the UN.

So the choice is clear. Ontario can keep voting red, clinging to the false hope that Liberal leadership will finally work this time, even after ten years of economic stagnation, lost industry, higher taxes, and rising unemployment. Or maybe—just maybe—they’ll realize that voting red doesn’t bring prosperity, and it’s time to vote blue and take the country back.

The Liberals had their shot. Ontario gave them the keys. And Mark Carney just drove the car into a wall.