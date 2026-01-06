The Opposition with Dan Knight

Claudette Leece
8h

Dan do you know Scott Anderson posted that Mark Carney has been going across Canada offering who knows what to cross the floor. He said he told him no matter what you offer me I will not cross and betray my voters. What else has that criminal doing behind our backs. Marc Nixon has his post on his UTube channel. Time for this POS to resign. If we had real , not bought off RCMP in Canada he should be arrested, it’s a crime to do what Carneys doing. Speak up people this criminal needs to go

1 reply
Claudette Leece
7h

If the EU puts boots on the ground which is what they want. Guess 1.6M dead Ukranians military not enough for that puppet regime. So your sons, brothers, fathers will die so Zelensky can buy another mansion. Believe nothing msm reports about the conflict. Trump has walked away from what he knows is an already lost conflict , so the EU wants to keep the war going, because then a lot of Oelagards can launder more money into their bank account including Carneys businesses

10 more comments...

