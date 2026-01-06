Mark Carney stood at a podium in Paris today, taking questions from reporters as part of a carefully staged appearance at a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” a bloc of more than 30 countries discussing a negotiated peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia—and he did what he does best: he spoke at great length, with great confidence, and said almost nothing that would bind him to accountability.

The timing mattered. This press conference took place just hours after Chrystia Freeland “accepted” her new role as an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—a role announced by Zelensky himself before Freeland had even vacated her seat in the Canadian Parliament. Carney knew that. Everyone in the room knew that. And yet, he proceeded as if nothing unusual had happened.

According to Carney, Canada is now on the verge of something historic. He told reporters that the so-called “coalition of the willing” is finalizing security guarantees for Ukraine, that a 20-point peace plan is “90 percent complete,” and that there is “real momentum” toward a just and lasting peace. These phrases were repeated again and again, like incantations. Momentum. Frameworks. Guarantees. Prosperity plans.

What he did not say was just as important.

Carney did not explain what Canada’s security guarantees actually entail. He did not say how many Canadian troops could be deployed, where they would be stationed, or for how long. When asked directly whether Canada has the military capacity to back up these promises, he retreated into abstraction—talking about “bench strength,” future investments, and multilateral support. Translation: Canada is committing first and figuring out the consequences later.

He did, however, make one thing very clear. Canada is all in.

Under Carney’s watch—and under Freeland’s before him—Canadian taxpayers have committed approximately $24.5 billion CAD to Ukraine over the past five years. Roughly $6.5 billion of that is military aid: weapons, vehicles, training missions, and long-term defence commitments extending well into the next decade. More than $12.3 billion is financial and economic support—loans and direct budgetary assistance to the Ukrainian government, underwritten by Canadian taxpayers. Hundreds of millions more have gone to humanitarian aid, development programs, and reconstruction planning.

This is the largest foreign aid commitment in modern Canadian history. And the woman who helped design, defend, and sell that spending spree to Canadians is now—astonishingly—advising the recipient government on economic development.

Freeland’s new job is being sold as “unpaid,” as if that resolves the ethical problem. It doesn’t. Influence has never been about salary. Freeland didn’t just support aid to Ukraine; she structured it. She justified it during a cost-of-living crisis at home. She dismissed concerns about debt, inflation, and fiscal sustainability while signing off on billions flowing overseas.

Now she is advising Zelensky on how to manage an economy propped up by foreign donors—many of whom she personally lobbied.

If this were a private corporation, it would be called self-dealing. In Ottawa, it’s called public service.

At the Paris press conference, Carney was asked directly about Freeland’s departure and her new role. His response was revealing. He praised her service, said it was her “judgment” that she could be more useful from the outside, and insisted that taking the role was “consistent with resigning as an MP.” Notice the phrasing. Not that she had resigned. Not that she should have resigned first. Just that, in theory, it was consistent.

That distinction matters. Because Freeland accepted the role while still an MP. Because the announcement came from a foreign head of state. Because billions of Canadian dollars are tied to the file she will now be advising on.

Carney waved it away and moved on, assuring reporters that there will be by-elections, that great candidates will run, and that the process will sort itself out. This is how the Liberal establishment treats conflicts of interest: as scheduling issues.

The entire press conference felt like that—an exercise in managing optics while avoiding substance. Carney spoke confidently about Ukraine’s future, Canada’s leadership, and the moral clarity of the mission. He did not speak about the cost to Canadians, the risks of escalation, or the ethics of a senior Liberal figure sliding seamlessly from Canadian power into a foreign government role. What Carney did not acknowledge—and what he clearly hoped would go unnoticed—is that the public is already calling for an ethics investigation into this arrangement.

Canadians—including myself—are openly calling on the House of Commons Ethics Committee to examine whether Chrystia Freeland violated conflict-of-interest rules by accepting a role advising a foreign government that she personally helped finance with tens of billions in Canadian taxpayer dollars. This isn’t partisan outrage. It’s a basic question of governance: did an elected official leverage public office to position herself for a foreign appointment?

That question has not been answered, because no one in power seems interested in asking it.

Instead, the Prime Minister brushed any question about ethics aside at a Paris podium, as if ethics were a procedural nuisance rather than a foundational obligation. He spoke about momentum. He spoke about prosperity plans. He spoke about by-elections. What he did not speak about was whether Canadians should tolerate a system where senior Liberals rotate seamlessly between public office and foreign governments tied to the very policies they advanced.

This is exactly why an inquiry is necessary. Not because of optics. Not because of politics. But because trust in public institutions collapses when the rules appear optional for those at the top.

If Chrystia Freeland had resigned first, waited, and then accepted the role, there would still be serious questions—but at least the line would be visible. Instead, the line was crossed casually, announced by a foreign president, and defended after the fact by a Prime Minister more concerned with appearances in Paris than accountability at home.

That is not normal. It should not be normalized. And it should not go unexamined.

Canadians deserve to know whether this was incompetence, arrogance, or something worse. The Ethics Committee exists for precisely this reason. If it refuses to act, then it confirms what many already believe: that in modern Ottawa, the rules apply only to those without power.

And that may be the most damning revelation of all.