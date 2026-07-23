The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Thorne Sutherland's avatar
Thorne Sutherland
6d

Notice how it says the meetings will continue, but without the press.

Trump deliberately set the deadline for 30 days. Trump wants Canada to start negotiating, that's why he set a deadline. He is also well aware the US needs what we have, but he won't say it out loud because it's a negotiation and you don't reveal your cards.

Carney can't wait until the midterms, he needs to act now. But he still believes, along with the Premiers, that this is all Trump's fault.

Really sad hearing Eby whine about the damage that adding a 50% tariff on BC wine will cause, but hey, there is no chance in hell that he will allow US booze back on the shelves. They just don't get it.

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David Cohen's avatar
David Cohen
6dEdited

The article is fairly accurate. Bottom line is that if those in government fully understood the impact of their policies, which they do not, they would change them to enable growth at home. A recent report from the Fraser Institute covering 10 years of carbon tax enforcement clearly stated that the degree to which Canada has reduced its carbon load is minuscule compared to the forced amount of money spent and taken from taxpayers & industry. When is the government going to realize their goals are not being met in carbon reduction and start allowing businesses to compete in the world.

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