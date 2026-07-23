CHARLOTTETOWN— Prime Minister Mark Carney stood in Charlottetown this morning and delivered the expected script at the First Ministers Meeting. He thanked Premier Lantz for the hospitality. He acknowledged the wildfire season as one of the worst in Canadian history and praised the firefighters, emergency crews and Canadian Armed Forces. Then he reached for the history books. Charlottetown 1864. Internal trade barriers holding back growth. Infrastructure that needed cooperation across jurisdictions. The threat of American invasion. The Fathers of Confederation understood that unity is our greatest strength and that our destiny is in our hands.

On Monday the US administration announced its intention to impose the latest in a series of unilateral trade actions, this time 50 percent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods. Carney said Canadian governments will do whatever it takes to defend families, workers and businesses. He claimed Canada is in a stronger position than when the trade war started 18 months ago because of the determination of Canadians and the focus of the premiers. They met virtually on Tuesday to coordinate a Team Canada response and will continue those talks without the media. They will discuss expanding trade networks because Canada has what the world wants and is a reliable partner in an unreliable world. Diversification is underway, he said, doubling the scale of markets to over three billion people.

At home the federal government has removed all its barriers to internal trade. That claim checks out. The Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act came into force on January 1, 2026 and the remaining federal exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement were cleared. Nine of ten provinces have one project one review agreements. The government has referred 27 nation building projects to the Major Projects Office representing $200 billion in investment. On Tuesday nine provinces agreed to let Canadian brewers, wineries and distillers sell directly to consumers outside their home province. Digital verification for tradespeople by spring next year is under negotiation. Further regulation cutting is on the table.

Then came the energy section. Unlock Canada as an energy superpower. Double the capacity of the electricity grid by 2050. Stronger connections between grids. Proposed changes to the clean electricity regulations so the grid can be built out in an affordable way that advances the energy transition. Expanded transmission between PEI and New Brunswick. Lowered Confederation Bridge toll. Atlantic premiers agreeing to plan and operate systems together. British Columbia North Coast transmission line and northern conservation corridor that opens development and potential interties with Alberta and Yukon. Possibility of building out and expanding a carbon market across the country. Unity is the core lesson of history. When Team Canada is united there is nothing we cannot do.

Lantz spoke next. Collaboration. Healthcare discussions. Affordability. Results for citizens. The media were then invited to leave so the closed session could begin.

Here is the problem with the performance. Carney can claim the federal internal trade barriers are gone and that is accurate. The alcohol deal is partial progress. Referring projects to an office is not the same as projects getting built and generating jobs. The stronger position after 18 months of trade conflict produced no specific new concessions from the United States this morning. Whatever it takes remains a phrase without a public deliverable.

The green language is the real tell. Expanding the carbon market. Adjusting clean electricity regulations while still framing everything around the energy transition. Doubling the grid by 2050 under rules that continue to treat Canadian industry as the problem to be managed. This is how you handicap your own manufacturing base. You raise the cost of energy and compliance at home. You layer on regulations that make it harder and more expensive to produce steel, aluminum, autos, chemicals and the rest. Then you watch the work leave.

There is a reason it is cheaper to build things in third world countries. You get to feel virtuous about your domestic emissions numbers while the pollution happens on another continent. China continues to approve and build large volumes of new coal fired capacity. Proposals for new coal plants hit record levels in 2025. Coal generation remains a core part of their power system even as they install massive amounts of wind and solar. They are the world’s largest emitter and they are not apologizing for it. Canada, under successive Liberal governments, has treated its own industrial base as a climate liability while importing the finished goods those industries once made.

The contrast with the United States is stark. The Americans are actively trying to bring manufacturing back home. Tariffs, industrial policy, pressure on companies to produce in the United States. Canadian manufacturers are responding. A recent KPMG survey found 42 percent of Canadian manufacturing firms have already moved some or all production to the United States or are actively planning to do so. The reasons are tariffs, trade uncertainty, lower operating costs and a more favorable environment south of the border.

Canada has done the opposite on electric vehicles. Earlier this year the Carney government cut the 100 percent tariff on Chinese EVs down to 6.1 percent and created a quota of 49,000 vehicles per year. In exchange China eased tariffs on Canadian canola and some seafood. The United States under Trump has kept high barriers on Chinese EVs and is pushing hard to protect and expand its own auto and manufacturing sectors. Canada opened the door to Chinese vehicles built under very different labor, environmental and subsidy rules. We are not reshoring. We are facilitating the opposite.

Nobody serious disputes that Canada hitched its security to the United States for decades. We underfunded the military for years because the Americans were next door and carried the bulk of the load. That arrangement delivered real benefits. Canada only recently reached the NATO 2 percent of GDP target in 2025 after years of lagging. The United States is now focused on its own industrial base and its own leverage. Canada is signing EV arrangements with China while its manufacturers look south.

Carney can talk about nation building projects and reliable partnership and Team Canada unity. The speech was long on historical analogy and short on hard results against the new US tariffs. The energy section still carries the same regulatory and carbon market language that has driven costs up and competitiveness down. The internal trade wins are real but limited. The larger direction remains clear. Canadian industry is constrained at home. Production and supply chains continue to shift. China keeps building coal and exporting the goods. The United States is trying to bring manufacturing home. Canada is doing the opposite.