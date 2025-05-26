Ottawa, Ontario — This story broke through The Canadian Press earlier today: Mark Carney, Canada's newly installed Prime Minister, will not be continuing the weekly Question Period tradition started by Justin Trudeau in 2017. You may remember that practice — every Wednesday, Trudeau would show up in the House of Commons and take every single question from any Member of Parliament who wished to grill him. That’s now over. Mark Carney isn’t interested. The public doesn’t get that transparency anymore. And that tells you everything you need to know.

Now, to be perfectly clear, this isn’t technically illegal. It doesn’t violate parliamentary rules. But that’s not the point. Carney’s decision — confirmed by a source in his own office — is entirely political. And it’s revealing. If the Prime Minister of a minority government is unwilling to stand in front of elected MPs once a week and take their questions, you should ask: what exactly is he trying to avoid?

This isn't some backbench MP we're talking about. This is the former Governor of the Bank of Canada, the former Governor of the Bank of England, and most importantly, Justin Trudeau’s former economic advisor. He is not some folksy populist fresh off a tractor — he’s a lifetime global bureaucrat, hand-picked by the very same political class that Canadians rejected when they finally gave Trudeau the boot. Carney didn't come to Ottawa to represent the people. He came to manage them — quietly, technocratically, and without answering too many uncomfortable questions.

Let’s just lay out the optics. The Liberals are holding on to power by a thread. They have just 168 seats — a slim minority. The NDP, their former enablers, were decimated in the last election and now hold just seven seats and no official party status. And what’s the first major decision this new Prime Minister makes as Parliament reopens? He removes the one mechanism that let every MP, not just party leaders, directly question the Prime Minister on the record, in public.

And make no mistake — this isn’t just about Carney being “too busy.” It’s about insulation. This is a man who has already been accused of misleading Canadians multiple times — on his record during the 2008 financial crisis, on tariff policies, and most notably on a March 2025 phone call with Donald Trump, where Carney initially failed to disclose that Trump had floated the idea of territorial annexation. That little detail had to be pulled out after the fact. And now, instead of embracing openness, he’s tightening the hatches.

Carney didn't promise during the election campaign to continue the Question Period tradition. But again — that’s not the standard. Leaders don’t need to break a promise to betray public trust. They can do it with quiet decisions that reduce scrutiny and sideline dissent. In a functional democracy, the leader of the government is expected to show up, face questions, and answer to the people’s representatives. Carney’s refusal to do that raises serious concerns.

Let’s be real: this is not 1963. Canadian politics has changed. Distrust in institutions is at an all-time high. People want answers. They want accountability. And Mark Carney, the banker parachuted into a safe liberal riding by a party still reeling from Trudeau’s failures, is telling Canadians that their representatives don’t deserve a weekly shot at real oversight.

The media — as usual — is covering this like it’s a non-issue. They’re repeating lines about “procedural norms” and brushing off critics as partisan. But remember: Justin Trudeau, for all his arrogance, at least made a show of being answerable. Carney won’t even give you that. He doesn’t feel he has to.

So ask yourself: if this is how he behaves in his first week on the job — cloaked in silence, dodging scrutiny, and governing behind a velvet rope — what else is coming?

This isn’t a small procedural tweak. This is the canary in the coal mine, a Carney in the coal mine if you will.

Mark Carney has been Prime Minister for five minutes, and already he’s scrapping the one ritual that forced the leader of this country to look Parliament in the eye and explain himself. That should scare you. Because if a Prime Minister won’t stand in the Commons and answer questions, what will he do behind closed doors?

Carney was never elected to lead the Liberal Party by Canadians. He was installed by the party establishment after Trudeau collapsed under the weight of his own lies and incompetence. Now he governs without the guts to take questions from the people’s elected representatives.

He’s not even pretending to respect the traditions of open government. He doesn’t need to. The media won’t hold him accountable. The NDP can’t. And the party insiders around him — the same ones who wrecked the economy under Trudeau — are thrilled to have their guy behind the wheel again.

So here’s the truth: Mark Carney is not here to serve Canadians. He’s here to protect a ruling class that sees public scrutiny as an obstacle, not a requirement. And that makes him more dangerous than Trudeau ever was — because he knows how to gut democracy quietly, without the drama, without the selfies, without the headlines. Just the cold precision of a central banker removing every last check on his power.

And if Canadians don’t call it out now, they won’t get the chance later.