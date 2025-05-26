The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1dEdited

The rules will be changing on a daily basis as Carney just makes it up as he goes along, turning his back on accountability ... because it just doesn't suit him. 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
1d

We are done! I would like to leave Canada but it seems the WEF have control over a lot of other countries too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture