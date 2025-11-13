The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Powell's avatar
John Powell
6h

Mr Jacques is worthy. The liberal Carney government is not.

The combination Of net zero liberal ideology and scurrilous out of control spending, coupled with propagandized control of MSM, is destroying Canada.

Help!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Modern Mantuamaker's avatar
The Modern Mantuamaker
5h

Thomas Sowell has many great quotes. One that keeps replaying in my mind with each corrupt action of the Lib party - and it's been one after another for the past decade - is "you can ignore reality but you can't ignore the consequences of ignoring reality". Canada is entering the consequences stage and no matter how hard the Libs keep trying to ignore it and keep gaslighting Canadians, there's absolutely nothing they can do to prevent the consequences from happening. Nothing in their platform or budget pulls us back from careening over the cliff. Nothing. And so over the cliff we will go and nothing they try to do will be able to hide the real, material fall-out. The rising unemployment, the coming mortgage crisis, the continued flight of capital, the downgrading of our credit rating, the rising homelessness, the increased dependence on food banks - which will start failing to meet demand when not enough people can afford to donate, the continued rise in crime as a symptom of all this combined with bad policy. What a tragedy - however much self-inflicted - that Canadians will have to experience more and more deterioration of the country and their quality of life before they start being willing to see through the Lib gaslighting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture