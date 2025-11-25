The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnny Rotten's avatar
Johnny Rotten
7h

Everyone should care!! He will be shaping government policy for the next 4-12 years and he’s invested in the various industries that he’s piling tax payer monies into for his own personal gain. Total twit these policies were promoted by Carney to Trudeau before Carney even set up the bicycle shop in Bermuda, so…… was this the plan all along? Was the election stolen?? This should be completely ILLEGAL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
8h

Problem is, in Canada corrupt politicians never worry about paying any price for being underhanded and making billions from the country they are screwing. He did the same as head of the Bank of England. And not one politician on the opposing side will do anything about it. They will come up with some legal jargon no everyday person can understand. So as usual Canadians get f…… by the government and the opposition acts like neutered cats, stalks its prey but misses everytime. So sick of this corrupt country. We work our asses off for a few crumbs of bread because that’s all you can afford, while pampered, tax supported politicians eat our lunch with not one thank you. I truly hope we have an uprising in Canada like many far poorer countries do when the government screws them, and the opposition is useless to do anything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture