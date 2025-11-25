On November 24, in a basement room of West Block, MPs spent two hours asking a very simple question that everyone in Ottawa is suddenly pretending is complicated:

If Mark Carney gets richer when Brookfield does better, and Brookfield is running big climate and infrastructure funds out of what one MP described as a bicycle shop in Bermuda, how on earth is that not a problem for the Prime Minister of Canada?

The man in the hot seat was Justin Beber, Chief Operating Officer of Brookfield Corporation. His job was to calm everyone down. Instead, under oath, he calmly confirmed just about everything the government would rather you didn’t think about too hard.

He started with the corporate biography. Brookfield, he reminded the committee, is a massive global investor headquartered in Toronto. It has more than 600 direct employees in Canada, more than 15,000 workers in its operating businesses, and it paid over $750 million in federal tax last year, not counting provincial and local taxes. All of that is true. None of it changes the basic conflict: the sitting Prime Minister still has long-term compensation that rises when Brookfield, and certain Brookfield funds, succeed.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett went straight there. He asked Beber whether, when Brookfield’s value increases, the value of stock options and deferred share units also increases. Beber said yes. Then Barrett asked whether that changes if those options and units are placed in a blind trust. Beber said no. It does not. The economic reality is exactly the same: if Brookfield’s share price goes up, those instruments are worth more, whether they are in Mark Carney’s brokerage account or parked with a trustee behind frosted glass.

“Anybody who holds those instruments, whether during employment or following employment, derives the benefit from those instruments,” Beber told MPs. So much for the fantasy that a legal label like “blind trust” magically severs all financial incentive. The trust is blind. The math is not.

Barrett then walked him through the obvious next step. Could those instruments be sold, bought back, cash-settled, or unwound if Parliament decided to require divestment by law? Beber admitted that they could. Some instruments are harder to move than others, but the point is clear. If Ottawa wanted a Prime Minister who didn’t have his net worth riding on Brookfield’s performance, it could require a clean break. It has chosen not to.

That was only the beginning. Conservative MP Michael Cooper dug into something far more lucrative and far more opaque: carried interest.

Beber confirmed that Carney has a carried interest entitlement in Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, a climate-focused fund that was launched while Carney was at Brookfield. He confirmed that Carney does not have carried interest in Transition Fund II or the Catalytic Transition Fund, because those were still being raised when Carney left Brookfield on January 16, 2025—the same day he announced his run for the Liberal leadership. Had he stayed, Beber admitted, Carney “certainly would have been entitled to some.” Timing, not ethics, spared him an even bigger stake.

Then came the jurisdiction question. Under Cooper’s questioning, Beber acknowledged that Brookfield Global Transition Fund I is governed from Bermuda. Cooper pointed to reporting and registry records showing that Transition Fund II is also governed from Bermuda. Another fund in the same “transition” family, the Catalytic fund, is associated with the Cayman Islands. Beber would not dispute the Bermuda facts and asked to “take away” the Cayman detail, but he did not deny it.

Barrett later put this in language anyone can understand. He asked whether “registering investment funds to a bike shop in Bermuda” is good for Canada and what effect that has on the payment of taxes here. Beber launched into a smooth explanation about “tax transparency,” pooled capital, and paying tax “where the businesses operate” before sending after-tax proceeds back to investors. When Barrett repeated the question—no jargon, just the plain version: is registering funds to a bike shop in Bermuda good for Canada?—Beber refused to say yes or no. “I’m not passing judgment on whether that’s good or not,” he replied. That silence is louder than any speech.

The hearing also revealed how long this financial umbilical cord runs. Beber told MPs that Transition Fund I has a ten-year term, plus a possible two-year extension. That takes its maturity to roughly 2032–2034. In other words, the fund Mark Carney helped set up, in which he still has carried interest, will run well into his time as Prime Minister and beyond. If it does well, he does well. That is not speculation. That is how carried interest is designed.

Cooper reminded Beber of the way Brookfield’s own CEO has described carry: a 20 percent share of a fund’s profits once a minimum return for clients has been met. In a $15 billion fund, with industry-standard allocations to senior managing partners, the numbers stop being hypothetical very quickly. Cooper suggested that Carney could stand to gain millions, possibly tens of millions, of dollars in future bonus pay from Transition Fund I alone. Beber nitpicked the math, saying “industry standard” depends on fund size, but when Cooper asked the simple question—are you disputing that Carney stands to make millions, if not tens of millions?—Beber would not say no. He just said he was “not saying one way or the other.”

Think about what that means. The man running operations for Brookfield will not look elected MPs in the eye and say, “No, the Prime Minister will not make that much.” He can’t. Because he knows he might.

When MPs tried to find out who else is involved in this Bermuda-based climate fund, the stonewall went up. Cooper cited U.S. securities filings indicating more than a hundred investors in Transition Fund I. Beber questioned the exact number and then conceded he did not have it at hand. Cooper pointed out that the ethics annex released by the Commissioner tells Canadians Carney has a carried interest in the fund, but does not identify the fund’s other investors or all of its holdings. He asked Beber to provide the identities of the limited partners. Beber flatly refused. Brookfield does not disclose LP identities, he said, and he did not see any reason to start now, even though the sitting Prime Minister has a personal stake in the fund’s performance.

Cooper spelled out why it matters. Carney, he said, knows what kind of public policy could improve the success of the fund. The fund’s success determines his future bonus pay. Without knowing who the investors are or all of the fund’s positions, Canadians have no way to see where those incentives may line up—or collide—with the national interest. These are not theoretical conflicts. They are simply invisible ones.

Eventually, after some confusion over terminology, Beber did confirm that Transition Fund I has invested in 20 companies and that their names are listed in the ethics annex. Only one of those firms, Entropy, is in Canada. The rest of the portfolio, and the roster of big-money investors behind it, sits offshore, beyond any serious public scrutiny, while the Prime Minister’s upside rides on how well those bets pay off.

The tax side of the story is just as revealing. Bloc MP Luc Thériault put it bluntly: tax avoidance is not a conspiracy theory, it is a business model so widespread that the OECD and G20 built an entire 15 percent global minimum tax regime to deal with it. He cited Canada Revenue Agency estimates of tens of billions of dollars in lost federal revenue each year, including billions attributable specifically to tax avoidance. He asked Beber whether Brookfield engages in tax avoidance. Beber refused to use the term. “We practice tax planning,” he said, like “any other company.” He repeated that Brookfield pays all taxes that are “due and payable” in the jurisdictions where it operates.

That phrase sounds reassuring until you remember who writes the rules that decide what is “due and payable,” and who benefits when the system can be routed through Bermuda via something that, on paper, looks like a bicycle shop.

Thériault asked a clear question: does Brookfield pay the global minimum tax of 15 percent? Not “do you obey whatever local rules exist,” but “are you meeting the standard the world has put in place to curb avoidance?” Beber would not answer yes. He said Brookfield pays all applicable taxes, including in jurisdictions that adopted the minimum, and repeated the compliance line. When Thériault pressed him again—do you pay the 15 percent minimum?—Beber repeated that they pay all taxes in every jurisdiction where they are required. He never once said, “Yes, our effective rate meets or exceeds the global minimum.”

In the middle of all this, Liberal MPs tried to change the channel. They asked Beber if Brookfield is proudly Canadian. They highlighted its tax bill and its head office in Toronto. They asked about Brookfield’s internal conflict procedures and gently encouraged comparisons to blind trusts and ethics screens in government. They emphasized that tax avoidance is legal and that changing tax rules is Parliament’s job, not the Ethics Commissioner’s. They leaned hard on the idea that when a public office holder puts assets into a blind trust, that person is considered to have divested and can no longer direct or even know what the trustee does.

The problem is that their own star witness would not fully endorse the story. Beber said he is only “loosely familiar” with the federal blind trust regime and that it is not his place to judge whether the structure around the Prime Minister is sufficient. He said the system “can function appropriately,” in theory, but added that success depends on transparency and a real process to adjudicate conflicts. That is not a glowing review. It is a polite way of saying “it depends who is running it.”

Other testimony filled in the rest of the picture. Beber confirmed that when Carney left Brookfield on January 16 he departed on standard terms, taking with him his vested long-term incentives. Nothing was specially adjusted or unwound because he was entering public life. He acknowledged that Carney, as a senior executive, was fully aware of Brookfield’s strategies and long-term orientation when he left. He confirmed that Brookfield is invested in housing, cargo rail, clean energy, nuclear power via its stake in Westinghouse, and data infrastructure. Recent federal budgets have thrown money and policy weight behind exactly those sectors.

When Conservative MP Jacques Gourde asked whether that overlap was just a coincidence, Beber said he could not speak to what the Prime Minister had in mind and insisted Brookfield does not talk to him about policy. He added that the government’s policies were “good for a host of different industries” and that it was uncertain how any given firm would fare. That is technically true. It is also exactly the kind of vague assurance you reach for when the plain description of the conflict is too obvious to deny.

Near the end of the hearing, Barrett asked Beber if any recent federal decisions—tax credits, policy measures—had increased the value of Brookfield businesses in which Carney still holds an interest. Beber said he could not think of any. Barrett pointed to Brookfield’s own announcement of $100 billion in infrastructure expansion, $650 million in renewable power, and major nuclear activity through Westinghouse in the United States and asked whether government policy in these areas could increase the value of the Prime Minister’s Brookfield-linked compensation. Beber called it a “tangential line to draw” and said there is no way to know whether such policies will improve Carney’s financial position.

At some point, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore. The Prime Minister of Canada left a giant global investor with standard executive incentives, kept his vested long-term instruments, retained a carried interest in a $15 billion Bermuda-run climate fund that will operate into the 2030s, and knows exactly which sectors that firm is betting on. His government is now pouring public money and regulatory support into many of those same sectors. The firm uses structures justified as “tax transparent” that just happen to run through low-tax jurisdictions, including one address a Conservative MP described as a bicycle shop in Bermuda. The man running the firm’s operations will not say the Prime Minister’s potential upside is small. He will not say the global minimum tax is being met in practice. He will not disclose who the fund’s other investors are.

You do not need to be an expert in securities law to see the conflict. You do not need to be an expert in global taxation to see why a bicycle-shop registration in Bermuda is not about cycling. You just need to watch what they are desperate not to talk about directly: the hard link between public power in Ottawa and private profit offshore, wrapped in legal jargon, buried in annexes, and shielded from sunlight by a blind trust and a lot of very careful answers.