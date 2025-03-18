We said from the beginning that this was going to be a nothing-burger trip, a total waste of taxpayer money, a desperate attempt for Mark Carney to look like a statesman while Canada crumbles under his leadership. And guess what? Carney didn’t let us down.

In fact, if anything, he overdelivered on incompetence.

Because here’s what actually happened: Carney flies across the Atlantic, spends two days wandering around Europe, and comes home with nothing. No major commitments from the UK. No support from France. Not even a joint press conference with Keir Starmer. Imagine that—Carney, the newly minted Prime Minister of Canada, standing beside his so-called ideological ally, the leader of the UK, and Starmer doesn’t even want to be seen with him in front of the press. That’s how little influence Carney has.

And what did Carney do? Exactly what globalists always do when they get embarrassed—pretend it was all part of the plan.

“We don’t need another country to validate our sovereignty,” Carney smugly declared after failing to secure even a symbolic show of support from the UK.

Right. That’s what you say when no one is willing to validate your sovereignty. That’s what a kid says when they get picked last for dodgeball—“I didn’t want to play anyway.” But the reality is that Carney needed this trip to be a win. He needed to come home with a show of strength. Instead, he got a pat on the head and a “good luck with that” from Europe, and now he’s pretending like that was the goal all along.

And here’s the real question: Why was Carney even in Europe to begin with? Why, at a time when Donald Trump is gearing up for massive tariffs on Canadian goods—potentially a 25% across-the-board tax on Canadian exports—is Mark Carney not in Washington, D.C.?

The answer is obvious: Because Trump doesn’t want to see him.

And why would he? If Trump meets with Carney, he’s legitimizing him. He’s giving Carney an international platform, boosting his credibility on the world stage. And Trump, who has spent years battling the globalist elite, wants no part of Mark Carney’s nonsense.

So Carney ran to Europe instead, hoping for a warm reception from his fellow globalist leaders. And even they didn’t want to be seen next to him. That tells you everything you need to know.

Carney’s Carbon Tax Deception: The Scam Continues

But let’s talk about what Carney did say on this trip—because if you’re a hardworking Canadian who thought you were finally getting relief from the carbon tax, you were played.

Carney, for months, has been pretending he’s scrapping the consumer carbon tax. That’s what the media reported. That’s what his government carefully leaked to friendly journalists. But now that he’s safely out of Canada, in a room full of European elites, he’s telling the truth.

“The largest polluters must pay,”

Carney told reporters, confirming that the industrial carbon tax is here to stay—and it’s getting even bigger.

Not only that, but Carney is introducing an expanded system of carbon credits that will force businesses to comply with his green agenda. What does that mean? It means the costs get passed down to you. It means businesses get hammered with new regulations and higher costs, and the price of everything—from housing materials to groceries—goes up.

And what’s Carney’s big justification? Trade with Europe.

“One of the requirements to diversify trade to the European Union is to have a form of price on carbon,” Carney explained.

Translation: Canada needs to kneecap its own industries because the European Union—where we do a whopping 8% of our trade—demands we adopt their carbon nonsense.

Think about that. We’re supposed to cripple our manufacturing, raise costs on Canadian businesses, and kill jobs so that Brussels bureaucrats—who barely buy anything from us—can give us a gold star for “climate responsibility.”

This was never about saving the environment. It’s about economic sabotage. It’s about forcing Canadian industries to comply with European regulations just to do business with them. It’s about giving government bureaucrats even more power to pick winners and losers under the banner of “green policy.” In reality, it’s just another way to handicap Canadian industry while China, India, and the rest of the world keep polluting without consequence.

He then pivoted to the U.S. who just abandoned Biden green agenda,

“They cared a great deal about this three months ago. Now all of a sudden, they don’t care about it. They’re going to care about it again.”

Mark Carney stood in front of the press and said that with a straight face. That’s right. He actually believes that after years of record inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, and economic devastation, the U.S. is just one election away from coming back to his globalist climate agenda.

Let me tell you something, Mark—the people already voted. And they voted against your nonsense. If the Democrats ever get back in power in four years, maybe—maybe—they’ll push for carbon pricing again, but guess what? They’ll have to explain why they lost in the first place. They’ll have to explain why working-class people across America rejected their policies, why Trump is bringing back coal, why U.S. energy production is exploding, and why voters told the globalist elite to shove their climate hysteria where the sun doesn’t shine.

And this is one of the biggest problems I have with Mark Carney—he isn’t one of us.

Now, what do I mean by that? When he says he’s an "outsider," he doesn’t mean an outsider to the political establishment. He is the establishment. He means he’s an outsider to working people, to the middle class, to people who actually have to live with the consequences of bad policy. He doesn’t know what it’s like to watch gas prices spike and realize you can’t afford to fill your tank this week. He doesn’t know what it’s like to see grocery prices double while his paycheck stays the same.

Does Mark Carney have any idea what’s happening in America right now? Americans are dealing with record inflation, a broken supply chain, and collapsing blue states. California is a disaster, New York is bleeding residents, and liberal policies have turned major cities into crime-ridden hellholes. Meanwhile, Trump is bringing back cheap energy, low taxes, and economic growth. The man literally ended OPEC’s control over oil prices by making America energy independent.

And Mark Carney thinks that guy is suddenly going to care about carbon taxes?

This is what happens when you only listen to people who agree with you. Carney has spent decades surrounded by globalist bankers and European bureaucrats who all believe the same thing—that they are smarter than you, that they know what’s best for you, and that eventually, you’ll learn to fall in line. He doesn’t realize that Americans, just like Canadians, are done paying for this garbage.

Mark Carney’s Conflicts of Interest: A Masterclass in Gaslighting

Mark Carney goes from wasting taxpayer money on a useless European “trade delegation”—where, by the way, not a single leader wanted to stand next to him at a press conference—to now getting grilled on his personal financial corruption. And if you thought Justin Trudeau’s WE Charity scandal or the Trudeau Foundation’s shady foreign donations were bad, well, Mark Carney just looked at all of that and said, “Hold my beer.”

Let’s set the scene. Carney, standing at a podium, trying to look serious, gets hit with a question from The Globe and Mail. A pretty simple one:

“What financial assets did you place in your blind trust?”

Because here’s the thing—Carney has already admitted that he put his assets into a blind trust—but he knew exactly what they were before doing it. So Canadians deserve to know what industries he’s secretly benefiting from while running the country.

And his response? He dodged the question completely. Instead of answering, he launched into an attack on Pierre Poilievre, because apparently, that’s just his default setting now. Instead of explaining what conflicts of interest he might have, he started ranting about how Poilievre wouldn’t even be capable of having the conversations he’s having with world leaders.

And why, you ask? Well, according to Mark "Trust Me, I’m a Banker" Carney, Pierre Poilievre hasn’t applied for a security clearance. Yes, really.

That was his defense. That was his response to a question about his own financial dealings.

Oh, okay, Mark. That’s really convincing. A journalist asks you if you have a personal financial conflict of interest, and your response is, “Well, Pierre Poilievre is dumb.” Very professional. Totally trustworthy. Clearly, this man is a beacon of transparency.

But it gets even better. Because the press doesn’t drop it. The press gallery—clearly sensing that Carney is trying to wiggle out of accountability—presses him again:

“The rules say your assets have to be publicly disclosed within 120 days, which means Canadians won’t know about your conflicts of interest until after the next election. Don’t they deserve to know before then?”

And what does Carney do? Does he finally answer? Does he tell Canadians what financial stakes he has in the industries his government is regulating?

No. He deflects again. And this time, he gaslights the journalist for even asking.

“Look inside yourself, Rosemary,” he sneers, as if the real issue here is whether the reporter’s soul is pure enough to question our benevolent unelected leader.

Are you kidding me? That’s the response? Not “Here are my assets” or “I have nothing to hide”—but “Look inside yourself.”

What is this, a therapy session? Is Mark Carney a prime minister or a self-help guru? Maybe next time he gets asked a tough question, he can just start handing out crystals and meditation guides.

At this point, you almost have to admire the guy’s ability to dodge accountability. He’s a pro at it. But the best part comes when another reporter finally calls him out, point blank.

"Are you saying you are not going to disclose your conflicts of interest?"

And what does Carney do? Does he finally come clean? Does he act like a transparent leader and tell Canadians the truth?

No. He actually gaslights the reporter. He accuses her of “starting from a prior of conflict and ill will.” As if it’s her fault for asking a totally reasonable question about whether the prime minister of Canada stands to financially benefit from his own government’s policies.

I mean, wow. That’s some high-level arrogance. This is a guy who helped set up a $15 billion investment fund at Brookfield Asset Management—one that literally operates on a carried interest model, meaning he gets a direct cut of the profits if the fund performs well. And wouldn’t you know it? The fund is invested in green energy projects—the exact kind of projects Carney is pushing as government policy.

But don’t worry, folks! He put it in a blind trust. So I guess that means he totally won’t be making decisions that funnel government money into industries he personally benefits from, right? Sure.

This is corruption on a whole new level. If you thought Trudeau’s scandals were bad, Carney makes him look like an amateur. Trudeau’s grift was the standard Liberal Party special—give millions of dollars to organizations that just happen to have deep connections to your friends and family. Carney is playing a different game. He’s not just stealing from taxpayers—he’s rigging the entire financial system so that the policies he enacts as prime minister directly increase his own wealth.

And when the media tries to ask him about it? He dodges, deflects, and gaslights.

Canadians should be outraged. They should be demanding answers. But instead, the Liberal machine is doing what it always does—dismissing the whole thing as a “Conservative talking point” and hoping the media drops it.

Carney on Trump’s Tariffs: “We’ll See What Happens”

Mark Carney was asked about Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada—you know, the biggest threat to the Canadian economy right now—and what did he say?

“We’ll see what happens April 2.”

Oh, okay, Mark. Fantastic. Great leadership. Really inspiring.

Imagine you’re running a business, and your biggest client just told you they’re about to cut off half of your revenue. Do you sit back, fold your arms, and say, “Well, let’s see what happens in two weeks”? No! You get on the phone, you fight for your company, you do everything in your power to fix the situation. But not Mark Carney. No, no, no. That would require actual leadership. Instead, his entire strategy is to hope and pray that Daddy Biden steps in and makes the bad man go away.

And here’s the best part—he ran away to Europe instead.

Because when your entire economy is on the verge of getting kneecapped by the United States, the logical thing to do is to fly to Europe, hold some meetings that accomplish absolutely nothing, and then come home empty-handed. It’s like watching a guy get punched in the face and then, instead of fighting back, he runs across the street to ask a random pedestrian for advice.

No, Mark, you don’t go to London and Paris. You go to Washington. That’s where the battle is. That’s where the economy is being decided. That’s where you actually fight for Canadian jobs. But Carney didn’t go there—because he knows Trump wants nothing to do with him.

And honestly, can you blame Trump? Why on earth would Trump waste his time meeting with a World Economic Forum banker who spent his entire career pushing globalist climate taxes and wealth redistribution schemes? Trump doesn’t legitimize guys like Mark Carney. He doesn’t elevate them. The second Trump sits down with Carney, it gives him credibility.

And Trump knows exactly what Carney is—a weak, spineless bureaucrat who’s spent his entire life inside the echo chamber of Davos and Brussels, convincing himself that the world operates the way he wants it to. That’s why he actually stood in front of the press and said, with a straight face, that the U.S. will eventually “care about carbon taxes again.”

Oh really, Mark? You sure about that?

Because last I checked, Trump is surging in the polls, Biden literally fell apart on live television and was replaced last minute by Kamala Harris who was thumped during the election, and for good reason; Americans are furious about gas prices, inflation, and the cost of living. But sure, yeah, any day now, the American people are going to rise up and say, “You know what we need? More carbon taxes!”

This is what happens when you spend too much time in elite cocktail parties and not enough time talking to real people. Carney has spent decades surrounded by bankers, bureaucrats, and European technocrats who all believe the same nonsense. He has no idea what working-class people actually think. He doesn’t realize that Americans—and Canadians—are done paying for this garbage.

Final Thoughts

So let’s just take a step back here and ask a very simple question: What exactly is Mark Carney good at?

Because it’s certainly not diplomacy—he just flew across the Atlantic, begged for help from Europe, and came home with nothing. No trade deal, no economic support, not even a lousy joint press conference with the UK Prime Minister. Imagine being so politically useless that even Keir Starmer—the man who will shake hands with just about anyone—didn’t want to be seen standing next to you.

It’s definitely not transparency—because when he was asked, repeatedly, to disclose his financial assets, he dodged the question like a professional scam artist. He won’t tell Canadians what’s in his so-called blind trust, he won’t confirm whether he’ll personally benefit from government policies, and when a journalist finally cornered him and asked if he was refusing to disclose potential conflicts of interest, he gaslit her and acted like it was offensive to even ask.

And it’s absolutely not leadership—because this is a guy who has now flip-flopped on the carbon tax five separate times. He spent years saying it wasn’t high enough. Then he said he was “adjusting it”—which turned out to mean raising it. Then he said he was pausing it. Then he said it was gone. And now, after all that, he’s keeping the industrial carbon tax because he thinks Europe will reward him for it.

So again—what exactly does Mark Carney bring to the table? He can’t negotiate, he can’t tell the truth, and he can’t even stick to his own policies for more than a week.

But here’s the real kicker—he actually thinks he’s entitled to be Prime Minister. That’s what makes him so infuriating. He’s not an elected leader, he’s not a man of the people, he’s not even a particularly good politician. He’s a globalist banker who got parachuted into power by Liberal elites, and now he expects Canadians to just accept him as their ruler.

Not going to happen, Mark.

At this point, the farce needs to end. Mark Carney was never elected. He has no mandate from the Canadian people. He wasn’t chosen by voters—he was installed by Liberal elites, and now he’s running the country like an unelected bureaucrat, dodging questions, flip-flopping on policy, and fumbling the biggest trade crisis in years.

If Carney actually believes that Canadians want him as their leader, prove it. Call an election. Let the people decide. Enough of the backroom deals, enough of the gaslighting, enough of the spin. If Carney is so confident that his carbon tax, his trade strategy, and his leadership are what Canadians want, then he should have no problem putting it to a vote.

But let’s be honest—he won’t. Because deep down, he knows he wouldn’t last five minutes in a real campaign.

Canada deserves better. It’s time for an election.