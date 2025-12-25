Merry Christmas.

Today isn’t about politics, algorithms, or whatever crisis the ruling class is trying to manufacture next. For one day, step away from the noise. Turn it off completely.

Be with your family. Be present with your kids. Sit at the table, share a meal, say a prayer, and remember that these moments, these, are the foundation of everything that matters.

The people who want control over your life, hate days like today. They hate faith, tradition, family, and national pride because those things make you independent. They make you harder to manipulate.

So enjoy Christmas. Protect what’s yours. Be grateful for the country you live in and the people you love. And remember: nations survive when families do.

Merry Christmas, God bless you and your families, and God bless this country