Minh Doan's Shocking Testimony - Uncovering the ArriveCan Scandal's Deep Corruption
How Minh Doan's Deflection, Missing Emails, and Cozy Contractor Relations Expose the Rot at the Heart of the Government
The ArriveCan project has been riddled with controversy. Minh Doan, a former Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employee, denies accusations of lying to MPs about his role in selecting an outside contractor for the project. He refuted claims that he chose GC Strategies, despite testimonies from other former CBSA employees. Auditor General Karen Hogan'…