BEIJING — January 15, 2026 — Prime Minister Mark Carney used the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly a decade to announce what he called a “new era” in bilateral relations, as Canada and China signed a bundle of cooperation documents spanning energy, trade, food safety, and law-enforcement cooperation, according to transcripts of today’s meetings and statements.

In a meeting with Zhao Leji, the chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Carney said the visit was “the most auspicious start… to a new era of relations between Canada and China,” and praised “the speed with which our relationship has progressed in recent months.”

Chinese officials framed the trip as a major reset. Zhao told Carney the visit was the first by a Canadian prime minister in eight years and said the relationship had achieved a “full turnaround,” adding that President Xi Jinping would discuss the countries’ “strategic partnership” with Carney.

Carney echoed that language later in a working session with Premier Li Qiang, telling Li that Canada wanted to begin the year “in a new era of our relations,” and said officials had built “the foundation for the new strategic partnership between our countries.”

Eight documents signed, including energy, food safety and “combating crimes”

Canada and China finalized eight cooperation documents during the visit, covering everything from modern road construction and an economic and trade “roadmap” to cultural exchanges, food safety rules for cat food exports, energy cooperation, tourism, and even an extension of the bilateral currency swap arrangement. And then comes the punchline: an MOU on “combating crimes,” solemnly signed by a government led by Mark Carney, who seems determined to sell out the country one handshake at a time. This is the same Ottawa clasping hands on law-enforcement cooperation with a regime Canadian authorities have already linked to intimidation and interference against our own politicians, including Michael Chong, whose family was targeted after he criticized Beijing; Kenny Chiu, who was buried under coordinated Chinese-language disinformation; Bob Saroya, who received threatening outreach from Chinese diplomatic officials; and Joe Tay, who was publicly targeted during an election by a transnational repression campaign tied to Beijing. Pile onto that the reality that fentanyl precursors driving Canada’s overdose crisis continue to flow from Chinese chemical suppliers, and Carney’s “crime-fighting” pact stops looking naïve and starts looking obscene. This trip is straight-faced insult to Canadians, with a glossy press-release of promises that ignores election interference, intimidation, and a drug pipeline killing thousands, all wrapped up neatly and sold as cooperation on crime.

Ministers Pitch Investment and Energy cooperation and talk about “Net zero…” In…. China… … … Really?

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson during their trip in Beijing delivered a masterclass in double standards. At home, Ottawa suffocates Canadian industry under carbon taxes, emissions caps, permitting delays, and endless environmental box-checking. In China, those rules evaporate. Joly gushed about a “new era of partnership,” praising China as a vital investor and export market, while ignoring the obvious reality that Chinese industry operates on coal, lax enforcement, and emissions levels that dwarf Canada’s entire footprint. Hodgson confirmed Ottawa is happy to accept more Chinese investment in the energy sector, including the oil sands, declaring China already a major player and welcome to expand further so long as Ottawa deems it “responsible.” Canadian producers fight regulators, activists, and federal tax policy; Chinese capital strolls in from the world’s largest polluter with polite assurances and a clipboard.

When pressed on safeguards, ministers hid behind the Investment Canada Act and vague talk of “guardrails” and “case-by-case” reviews — the usual Ottawa language used when no real red lines exist. Hodgson then leaned into net-zero rhetoric and energy transition cooperation, doing so while standing in Beijing, where coal plants are built at a pace that makes Canada’s climate sacrifices irrelevant. The whole performance borders on parody: manufacturing is priced out of Canada, emissions are exported overseas, and the same finished products are imported back without the taxes, delays, or moral lecturing attached. Talking net zero in China while punishing Canadian workers and producers is a farce, and everyone in the room knows it.

A reset amid unresolved disputes and a public with every reason to doubt it

Mark Carney’s push to “reset” relations with Beijing lands in a country that has been given ample reason to be skeptical, and Ottawa’s irritation at that skepticism only underscores the problem. Carney is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping next on Friday, January 16, 2026, in Beijin, the symbolic centerpiece of a trip unfolding while Canada and China remain entangled in unresolved trade disputes, coercive tariffs, and far more serious concerns about foreign interference and intimidation on Canadian soil. This is the same China tied to clandestine police operations targeting diaspora communities, the same state accused by Canadian officials of meddling in elections, and the same upstream source of fentanyl precursors feeding an overdose crisis that has hollowed out communities across the country. Canadians do not need to be reassured that these issues exist… They already know.

Government officials have signalled they are seeking movement on China’s restrictions affecting Canadian canola exports while attempting to raise issues such as human rights, but that balancing act rings hollow against the tone of celebration surrounding the trip. The relationship has been strained for years by diplomatic crises, retaliatory trade actions, and mounting security warnings, yet Ottawa now insists this reset is simply pragmatic diversification away from the United States. That framing asks the public to forget everything that came before, and to pretend that leverage, intimidation, and economic coercion disappear the moment a new talking point is rolled out.

In Beijing, one reporter cut through the choreography and asked whether China is even the right kind of partner for Canadian industry, citing surveillance risks and the need for burner phones. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly replied that Canada is engaging “eyes wide open,” a phrase that has become Ottawa shorthand for acknowledging serious threats while proceeding anyway. Carney, for his part, told Zhao Leji that renewed engagement could serve as an example of cooperation in a divided world, pointing to energy, agriculture, people-to-people ties, and even security discussions as areas of opportunity. Canadians are entitled to notice the disconnect: a government preaching trust and cooperation with a regime linked to intimidation of politicians, illicit policing operations, and the chemical supply chain behind a deadly drug crisis. Public skepticism is not cynicism it is a rational response to a reset that asks too much to be forgotten and too little to be confronted.