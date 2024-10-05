Share this postThe Opposition with Dan Knight My Second Review of Question Period: Trudeau's Liberal Dumpster Fire Rages OnCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy Second Review of Question Period: Trudeau's Liberal Dumpster Fire Rages OnCorruption, Incompetence, and Elite Cronyism: Trudeau’s Liberal Government Faces Major Backlash in Question PeriodDan KnightOct 05, 2024∙ Paid48Share this postThe Opposition with Dan Knight My Second Review of Question Period: Trudeau's Liberal Dumpster Fire Rages OnCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in