Nanos Poll Reveals Liberal Slide Continues Post-Budget
As investment and healthcare professionals flee, the latest budget deepens the divide, failing to regain trust among Canadians.
In the wake of the latest budget announcement, it's become painfully clear that the Liberal Party's strategy isn't just failing—it's backfiring spectacularly. As the latest Nanos poll reveals, the Conservatives are pulling ahead with an impressive 41.8 percent to the Liberals' meager 23.3 percent. What's the reason for this stark divide? Competence, or …