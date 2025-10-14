The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Powell's avatar
John Powell
20hEdited

Awesome work. Thank you.

It is so? Depressing. Truth and honesty is absent from this liberal government.

But boy oh boy can they spend taxpayers money and plunge us into generational debt !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerry Grant's avatar
Jerry Grant
20h

They are trapped because Poilievre has already proposed the reasonable solutions to most problems but they can't implement any more of his suggestions or they will look like the followers they are. So they tread water performatively.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture