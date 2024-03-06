NDP Echoes Liberal Stance, Sidesteps Scrutiny in Winnipeg Lab Controversy
Amidst Allegations of Espionage, Party Unity Trumps Calls for Transparency and Accountability
In the labyrinth of Canadian politics, a saga unfolds that reads like a thriller yet, regrettably, is all too real. We're zeroing in on an emergency House of Commons ethics committee meeting—a meeting shut down by the Liberals, with the NDP in lockstep, under the pretext that this was not an “urgent” situation. This meeting was no trivial matter; it was…