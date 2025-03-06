Hold onto your hats, folks—Canada’s political circus just got a new ringmaster. The New Democratic Party, those self-styled champions of the little guy, are suddenly swinging at Mark Carney, the golden boy of Bay Street and heir apparent to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal throne. They’re accusing his old gig at Brookfield Asset Management of dodging a cool $6.5 billion in taxes back in 2021, calling him out as a poster child for everything wrong with the system. It’s a rare sight when someone—anyone—dares to drag a swamp-dweller like Carney into the daylight, and we’re all for it. But let’s not kid ourselves: the NDP’s got some explaining to do, too. Where was this righteous fury when they were holding Trudeau’s hand for nine years?

Niki Ashton, an NDP firebrand from Manitoba, laid it out in a blistering press conference on March 5. She’s got Carney in her crosshairs, claiming Brookfield—where he was a bigwig until January—stashed billions offshore while Canadians footed the bill. “Canadians deserve to know,” she roared, pointing to some 2023 report from a watchdog group with a mouthful of a name: the Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research. They’ve branded Brookfield “Canada’s top tax dodger,” with shady moves like funneling cash through Bermuda and skimping on taxes from Colombia to the UK. Ashton says Brookfield’s antics cost Canada $6.5 billion in 2021 alone—part of a $30 billion tax gap that’s got workers scrambling while the elite sip champagne. If she’s even half-right, it’s a scandal that’d make a Wall Street shark blush.

Carney’s the perfect target, isn’t he? This guy’s spent years polishing his halo—ex-Bank of Canada boss, climate guru, the “savior” of the 2008 crash. But from 2020 to 2025, he was neck-deep at Brookfield—Vice-Chair, then Chairman. Their 2021 books show an 8.46% tax rate when Canada’s corporate rate is 26.5%. Do the math: that’s a $2.24 billion shortfall right there, though Ashton’s $6.5 billion figure sounds like it’s counting every offshore dime they’ve got.

Brookfield’s crying foul, naturally. They’ve got a slick rebuttal in that watchdog report, bragging about “efficiency” and a billion bucks in Colombian green energy projects since 2021. They say taxes there are up sixfold since they took over ISAGEN, a power company they privatized. Sounds nice—until you see ISAGEN’s tax rate was a measly 2-3.5% of revenue, while they shipped $683 million to Bermuda in 2020, maybe dodging $850 million in Colombian taxes. Legal? Sure. Fair? Not a chance. And Carney, the green-energy poster boy, was right there, smiling for the cameras while the cash flowed out.

But here’s the real kicker: Mark Carney isn’t just some suit caught in the crossfire—he’s the swamp itself, dripping with the slime of elite privilege. This guy’s spent decades polishing his image—Bank of Canada savior, climate warrior, the technocrat who “fixed” 2008 (a fairy tale ex-PM Stephen Harper’s already debunked). But from 2020 to 2025, he was neck-deep at Brookfield—Vice-Chair, then Chairman—while they allegedly played tax hide-and-seek. Their 2021 books show an 8.46% tax rate when Canada’s corporate rate is 26.5%. That’s at least a $2.24 billion shortfall, though Ashton’s $6.5 billion claim might be counting every offshore dime in their $900 billion empire. Either way, it’s a middle finger to every Canadian grinding to pay their dues while Carney’s crew jets off to his latte parties in Davos.

Now he’s the Liberals’ great hope, set to waltz into the PM’s office without ever facing a ballot box. That’s right: no messy elections, just a coronation for the king of Bay Street. With Trump’s 25% tariffs looming over Canada’s exports, the country’s already on its knees—exports to the U.S. are 75% of their trade, and this could tank their economy. And who’s waiting in the wings? A guy whose company allegedly siphoned billions while he preached “sustainability” and “growth.” If that’s not swamp behavior, what is? Carney’s not draining anything—he’s flooding it, ready to turn Ottawa into a playground for his corporate buddies. The NDP’s late to the game, but they’re dead-on about one thing: this man’s rise is a disaster for anyone who’s not sipping martinis at the top.

But let’s not give Ashton and her crew a free pass. These are the same people who’ve spent nine years propping up Trudeau’s Liberal government—backing every bloated budget, every tax grab, every cozy deal with corporate insiders. They held the minority government’s feet to the fire just enough to keep their progressive cred, but never hard enough to stop the rot. Now they’re shocked—shocked!—that a Liberal darling like Carney might be part of the problem? Spare us the crocodile tears. If the NDP really cared about tax fairness, they’d have torched this swamp years ago instead of watering it with their votes. Hypocrisy’s a hell of a drug, and they’ve been mainlining it since 2015.

But this is what we love to see: the mask slipping off the elite, even if it’s the NDP—late to the party—doing the unmasking. Carney’s climb to PM could lock Canada deeper into the swamp, where insiders thrive and workers drown. The NDP’s finally calling it out, but their own track record’s a joke—they’ve been Trudeau’s lapdogs too long to play the hero now. Still, when the swamp’s this murky, we’ll take any whistleblower we can get. Time for Carney to answer, and for Canadians to decide if they want another slick operator running the show.

sources :