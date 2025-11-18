The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2h

“For years, Canadian policymakers have talked about productivity as if it were a moral failing of workers or a mystical national characteristic.”

Productivity means increasing production by more than the labour required to achieve the increase.

That is achieved by investment in machines, processes, buildings, and capacities .

Who in his right mind would invest in this Country given the legal, political, & cultural environment?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
1h

If Albertans had any brains they would join BRICS, they would be able to devolve their resources and have trading partners whose boot isn’t always on AB neck. Problem is many have no idea who BRICS or how they function. But that’s thanks to our terrible msm, who prefer the kids get their education on Tik Tok

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture