Susan Carr
1d

The problem began in BC in 1986 (Expo) when CCP discovered how easy it was to launder money. That money was “cleaned” through the real estate market in BC. It was called the Vancouver model, today, the Canada model. In the past 40+ years billions have been filtered across Canada, a result of drugs, drugs cartels and money laundering which buys what it wants. Sometimes that included politicians. The BC Cullen Commission 2021 was like the Hogue Commission a feeble attempt to highlight corruption. While immigration is a problem, it is not the crux nor is it the beginning. This has been a systematic destruction on several levels of how Canada should work, should process the laws that exist and has failed on several fronts. Primarily policing and justice and finally, immigration. Canada is a free for all. And yet, with all this innate unaddressed corruption, blame the boomers. Therein is my pet peeve! The perfect scapegoats. Don’t ever wonder how that government was re-elected when there are 11 CCP affiliated MPs sitting back in parliament. There is the truth no one touches. The rot is deep and Canada may never recover. I fully agree with each province having their own police.

Kevan Hudson
21hEdited

Strong families alone will not save Canada.

We need a strong culture like the Greatest Generation (my grandparents) had. Part of creating this culture is following some dictums by anarchists and libertarians. Anarchists: mutual aid (basically helping out our neighbors in our communities). Libertarians: DIY (Do It Yourself). If we engage fully in these ideas we need less of big government and can build strong resilient communities.

20 more comments...

