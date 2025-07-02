So it turns out the government of Canada just released a report — and it’s not from some conspiracy blog or partisan think tank. No, this is from the Trudeau government’s own bureaucrats at Statistics Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. What does it say? Well, it quietly admits that something many of us have known for years and were called racists, bigots, and extremists for saying out loud is actually true: mass immigration has directly caused housing prices to skyrocket in Canada.

They crunched the numbers, ran the models, and here's what they found: from 2006 to 2021, a sharp increase in new immigrants people arriving within the last five years — was tied to an 11% increase in both house prices and rents across municipalities. Eleven percent. And in big cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal? That number jumps to 21%. Rents up 13%. Those aren’t theories. That’s what happened.

And here's the really shocking part: more than 80% of those new immigrants ended up in just 53 municipalities. So if you’re living in a city, if you’re a working-class Canadian trying to buy your first home, raise your family, or maybe just rent an apartment that doesn't bankrupt you, you're paying the price literally for Ottawa’s immigration agenda.

But wait, this is where it gets worse. This wasn't a mistake. It wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t just a side effect of some well-meaning policy gone wrong. This is the design. Trudeau and his successor, Mark Carney — yes, the former Goldman Sachs banker turned Liberal savior — engineered this. You import millions of people, you restrict supply, you choke development with red tape, and then you act surprised when prices go through the roof?

You know who benefits from this? Not the young couple trying to buy their first condo in Mississauga. Not the plumber in Surrey trying to get out of his parents’ basement. No, the winners are real estate investors, developers, corporate landlords — and the Liberal Party, which gets a permanent bloc of voters hooked on big government. Everyone else? They get crushed.

Now, of course, you’re not allowed to say this. You’re not allowed to connect immigration to housing. It’s racist, they’ll scream. Xenophobic! Bigoted! But again this isn’t coming from me. It’s coming from them. Their own report admits it. And by the way, it took them over a decade to come clean. You’ve been paying the price for years, and they’ve been lying to your face.

But you absolutely should pay attention to this: for the first time in years, Canada’s population barely moved. From January to April 2025, the country grew by just over 20,000 people. That’s 0.0% growth flatlined. It’s the slowest population growth since the government shut the borders during the COVID lockdowns.

Now, what does that tell us?

After years of Justin Trudeau and his henchmen importing record numbers of people into a housing crisis, the Liberals now under banker-in-chief Mark Carney have finally started to tap the brakes. Not because they wanted to. No, they were forced to. Their own policies detonated the housing market, swamped emergency rooms, strained infrastructure to its breaking point, and provoked a revolt in key provinces like Ontario and B.C.

And here’s the punchline: even with this so-called “slowdown,” every single person added to the Canadian population came from immigration. Meanwhile, there were actually more deaths than births. That’s right Canada is getting older, the fertility rate is collapsing, and the only thing keeping the country’s population from declining outright is a steady stream of newcomers mostly international students, temporary visa holders, and asylum seekers.

But even that tap got turned down slightly. In the first quarter, Canada shed more than 61,000 non-permanent residents. That’s the biggest quarterly drop since the COVID border closures. Why? International students are fleeing Ontario and B.C. places where the cost of living has become unbearable, and the education racket has been exposed for what it is: a cash cow for broken institutions, not an immigration strategy.

And yet, asylum claims? Still climbing. A record 470,000 people under asylum or protected status are now in Canada. That number keeps growing, no matter what else falls. So we’re losing skilled workers and students, but racking up asylum seekers. That’s the model?

This isn’t a pause. It’s a symptom. A dying economy. An aging society. A population propped up entirely by foreign intake. The Liberals hollowed out the birth rate, sold out the housing supply, and now the machine is sputtering. And when they finally pull back- just a little, the system doesn't rebalance. It collapses into stillness.

This is what happens when you outsource your future to global migration schemes and call it “progress.” When you swap native-born citizens for temporary renters and asylum petitions and pretend it’s sustainable. It’s not.

If this slowdown is a warning shot, then the crash is coming next.

And maybe — just maybe — it’s time we stop pretending this is normal. Maybe we need to rethink how the Western world treats the most basic building block of any civilization: the family.

Maybe the problem isn’t just low birth rates, or housing, or migration. Maybe the problem is deeper. Maybe it’s cultural. Maybe it’s moral.

We spent decades telling young people that career matters more than children. That gender is a feeling. That marriage is optional. That children are a burden. We told boys they’re toxic. We told girls they don’t need fathers. We flooded schools with radical ideology, SOGI, drag queen story hours, rainbow propaganda and called it “progress.”

But maybe it’s not progress. Maybe it’s the reason no one’s having kids. Maybe it’s why our culture feels hollow, angry, atomized.

Maybe just maybe instead of teaching children how to question their gender at age six, we should be teaching them that the family unit matters. That marriage matters. That fathers matter. That building a future doesn’t start with a government grant it starts with a strong home.

Because if we don’t rediscover that truth soon, this country and the West as a whole — won’t survive. You can’t outsource family. You can’t import birth rates. You either rebuild your culture from the ground up or you disappear.

And the clock is ticking.