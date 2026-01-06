In a stunning revelation of political desperation, the Liberal Party of Canada under Prime Minister Mark Carney—former global banker and Trudeau’s longtime economic advisor—has been exposed for actively trying to coax Conservative MPs to cross the floor. Their goal? To artificially secure a majority in Parliament without facing voters. This is not democratic governance; it’s political manipulation from a regime that knows its days are numbered.

One MP is having none of it. Scott Anderson, Member of Parliament for Vernon–Lake Country–Monashee, delivered a blistering public statement rejecting overtures from the Liberals and confirming that multiple Conservative MPs have been approached. His statement reads like a defiant war cry against Ottawa’s rot: “It’ll be a cold day in Hell before I even consider betraying my constituents.”

Anderson didn’t stop there. He exposed the stark reality facing Canadians after a decade of Liberal governance—a nation gripped by economic stagnation, unfulfilled commitments, and a shrinking middle class. Canada now ranks near the bottom of OECD projections for GDP per capita growth, with long-term forecasts showing annual rates as low as 0.8% through 2060, among the weakest in developed nations. Shuttered businesses dot the main streets of once-vibrant towns, with business closure rates hovering around 4.8% in recent months and insolvencies fluctuating amid high regulatory burdens—like lengthy development approvals averaging nearly a year—and elevated costs that have driven entrepreneurs, particularly in rural and resource sectors, to the brink while Ottawa fixates on urban-centric policies and environmental mandates.

Housing, once a cornerstone of the Canadian dream, has devolved into an unattainable luxury. As of late 2025, the national average home price lingered above $680,000, with rental vacancy rates stubbornly below 2%—the tightest in decades—locking young families out of ownership and forcing renters into bidding wars with skyrocketing costs. Anderson hammered the Liberals’ housing initiatives, from the decade-long National Housing Strategy to the newly launched Build Canada Homes agency under Prime Minister Carney, as overhyped spectacles: billions promised in ambitious plans, yet critics note only modest supply boosts projected, profit-driven models prioritized over true affordability, and actual construction lagging far behind the rhetoric of “generational investments.”

Inflation, brushed off for years as temporary, continues to erode family budgets. While headline rates held at 2.2% in late 2025, grocery prices surged 4.7% year-over-year in November—the sharpest rise in nearly two years, pushing essentials like food, fuel, and heating far beyond wage growth and leaving working Canadians poorer despite playing by the rules. Looking ahead into 2026, the latest Canada’s Food Price Report forecasts another punishing 4-6% increase in overall food prices, with the average family of four expected to spend up to $994.63 more—totaling $17,571.79 annually—as meat costs lead the surge amid ongoing supply pressures and climate impacts. The Liberal elite, cushioned by public resources, appear detached from the hardships amplified by years of fiscal policies that fueled cumulative price spikes.

Seniors, the builders of modern Canada, now confront impossible choices between medication, home heating, or basic groceries, as rising living costs strain fixed retirement incomes and reverse earlier poverty reductions. Reports highlight mounting financial pressures on older Canadians, with many dipping into savings or supporting family amid the broader affordability crisis—a profound moral failing born of leadership focused elsewhere.

Anderson relentlessly critiqued the Liberal apparatus for favoring grand announcements, recycled pledges, and polished photo ops over measurable outcomes. He spotlighted the obsession with optics—the endless speeches, the Prime Minister’s selective appearances—and how governance has morphed into theater, exacting a heavy toll on everyday Canadians still awaiting real relief.

This comes on the heels of the now-infamous floor crossing by Michael Ma, a freshly elected Conservative MP from Markham–Unionville. Less than 24 hours before his betrayal, Ma was at a Conservative Christmas party smiling, socializing, and posing for photos with Pierre Poilievre. The very next day, he announced he was joining the Liberals—only to be paraded on stage at the Liberal holiday party that same evening beside Mark Carney and other Liberal MPs.

The timing isn’t just suspicious—it’s insulting. It sends a message to voters that loyalty, principle, and representation can be traded for political expedience. The question now reverberating across the country is obvious: what did they offer him?

This is not about ideology. It’s not about representing constituents. It’s about power. The Liberal government knows it doesn’t have the public’s support, so it’s scrambling behind closed doors to flip MPs and manufacture a majority it didn’t earn.

But the damage isn’t just procedural—it’s moral. Canadians went to the polls and made a clear choice: they did not give the Liberal Party a majority. In fact, in riding after riding, voters rejected Liberal candidates and endorsed a different vision—one rooted in fiscal responsibility, personal freedom, and accountability. When a Member of Parliament, elected under one party’s banner, flips sides without returning to the electorate through a by-election, it’s not just a political maneuver—it’s a betrayal of the very people who put them in office.

Constituents didn’t vote Liberal versus Liberal. They voted Conservative, NDP, Bloc, or Independent for a reason. To have their MP abandon that mandate and prop up the very government they were elected to oppose is a violation of trust. It renders the campaign platform meaningless, mocks the voter’s intent, and reinforces the idea that party loyalty and backroom deals matter more than democratic accountability.

And when it happens at the scale we’re now seeing—with multiple MPs being wooed or coerced into bolstering a Liberal regime that Canadians explicitly refused to hand a majority—it stops being isolated betrayal. It becomes systemic corruption, orchestrated from the top, designed to override the electorate and consolidate power without consent.

But the swamp doesn’t drain itself. It just swaps faces. And now, the Liberals are using every backroom lever they can find to cling to power, regardless of what the electorate wants.

The floor-crossing scandal is more than just a political maneuver—it’s a warning sign. If MPs like Michael Ma can be bought, then the integrity of our Parliament is up for sale. If the Liberals are allowed to engineer a majority through deceit rather than democracy, then the country isn’t being governed—it’s being manipulated.

This is not how a free nation should operate. It’s time for accountability. It’s time for courage. And it’s time to remind Ottawa that voters, not political operators, decide who holds power in this country.

Canadians are watching. And they won’t forget who stood firm—and who sold out.