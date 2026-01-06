The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

N. Kim Avery
8h

Right on Dan! Our country is not being governed ... it is being manipulated. Carney and his band of incompetent self serving bandits are corrupt to the core. Kudos to Scott Anderson for standing up for what is right and honorable and for telling it like it is. Can't wait to see this despicable Liberal government kicked to the curb.

Sherry
8h

Liberals will deny it and Canadians will believe them. Liberals are slippery.

