The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete MacNeil's avatar
Pete MacNeil
10m

All assets of Stellantis should be seized and sold off the repay the $15 billions.

Seize assets of the criminal liberals leaders and Ford for treason and theft.

Make them all targets!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Stephens's avatar
Doug Stephens
8m

A perfect example of the Elbozos Up Regime's " investments " for Canadians.

Today we will hear from the infamous Banker and economist, the snake Carney, on more of these " investments " saddling Canadians with more and more debt and of course increasing the interest payments on that debt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture