The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Irene The Insomniac's avatar
Irene The Insomniac
1d

Poilievre is a true statesman: smart, well informed on numerous issues and presents a positive message for Canadians and Americans going forward. We don’t need Carnage’s fear mongering and divisive rhetoric that has accomplished nothing but making more money for Brookfield.

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1d

How Carny (deliberate), was elected is beyond me, & I'm a boomer.

Everything for his own investments.

Pierre sparks hope.

Those on the left, not at all...

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