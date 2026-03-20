NEW YORK—Fresh off a marathon sit-down with Joe Rogan that reached millions of Americans directly, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre capped a whirlwind week-long tour of the United States last night with a pointed, optimistic address at the Foreign Policy Association in New York City. Speaking at the Harvard Club on March 19, 2026, Poilievre laid out a clear vision: Canada and the United States are bound by geography, history, economics, and necessity—and the two nations are far stronger when they stand together as allies rather than rivals.

The speech came just hours after the release of his two-hour-plus appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (#2470), where Poilievre pitched tariff-free trade, defended Canadian energy, and emphasized shared security interests in a way that resonated with Rogan’s massive, often skeptical audience. That podcast—described by Poilievre himself as a chance to “fight for Canadian workers and Canadian interests on the world’s biggest podcast”—set the stage for his New York remarks, where he doubled down on the same themes without the casual banter but with the same unapologetic clarity.

Poilievre opened by invoking Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations (celebrating its 250th anniversary alongside the U.S. Declaration of Independence) to argue that “free exchange is really the only key to the well-being of both commoners and country.” He reminded the audience of the deep military and economic partnership: Canadians fought alongside Americans in both world wars (including 30,000 Americans who enlisted in the Canadian Expeditionary Force before U.S. entry in WWI), NORAD’s enduring success, post-9/11 hospitality for stranded U.S. flights, and joint firefighting efforts. “Geography made us neighbors. History made us friends. Economics made us partners, and necessity made us allies,” he quoted President Kennedy, adding that “those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder.”

But Poilievre didn’t shy away from the current tensions. He acknowledged tariffs on Canadian aluminum, autos, and lumber as counterproductive, driving up costs for American consumers and manufacturers. He highlighted how removing them would lower gas prices, truck prices, and housing costs—directly benefiting working-class Americans. Canada, he stressed, supplies the U.S. with the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves in the most stable, reliable manner compared to Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, or Iran. “We can increase Canadian oil exports to the United States by 2 million barrels,” he said, which would help prevent future $5-a-gallon crises.

Poilievre also pushed for a renewed auto pact, full exemption from Buy America provisions, and relaunching Keystone XL. He proposed a strategic minerals and energy reserve for tariff-free allies, noting Canada’s dominance in 10 of NATO’s 12 defense-critical minerals. “We are your second biggest customer. We are your biggest external supplier of energy and raw materials,” he told the room. “We have leverage.”

A key section of the speech addressed the broader geopolitical context, particularly China’s rise. Poilievre traced current strains to the post-Cold War era, when Beijing’s communist regime pursued economic enrichment without political liberalization. “One day, the West woke up, and we found that much of our industrial heartlands had been hollowed out,” he said. “Regions were collapsing from job outsourcing, our economies were reliant on a country that was, at best a serious rival and at worst, a hostile threat.”

He emphasized: “Now, I seek no fight with China or its people, who constitute a brilliant and extraordinary civilization. In fact, if we’re being honest with ourselves, China and its people have been outworking, outsmarting and out hustling us in the West for the last 30 years.” This rapid ascent—from 80% of its population living on less than $1 a day to the second-largest economy—came at a cost to global freedom, often enabled by Western naivety or corporate interests. Poilievre stated that Canada and the U.S. “cannot afford to continue to ignore the ways in which Beijing’s communist regime has used its growing economic power to threaten our vital interests.”

He praised President Trump’s efforts to counter this challenge but positioned Canada as a friend, not a foe, in that fight. “The real threats to our economies and to our security come not from each other, but from Beijing, from Moscow, from Tehran, and from their proxies.” Instead of tariff wars between neighbors, the two countries should tear down barriers and forge closer ties, promoting free trade among free nations. He rejected any notion of substituting China for the U.S. market, calling it illusory given the vast disparity in trade volumes and strategic importance.

The address transitioned into a fireside chat moderated by Catherine Loubier, a former senior advisor to Prime Minister Stephen Harper and ex-Quebec representative in New York, who flew in specially for the event. Loubier, drawing on her deep experience in cross-border energy and trade, praised Poilievre’s multi-city tour and credited him for engaging Americans directly during a tense period. She highlighted ongoing collaborations like Quebec’s hydroelectric exports powering New York via new transmission lines to Astoria, Queens, and cultural ties such as Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting the Metropolitan Opera.

Loubier pressed Poilievre on his core economic philosophy, prompting him to return to first principles: belief in Adam Smith’s voluntary exchange as the greatest driver of well-being, meaning small government, low taxes, limited regulations, fast permitting, and focus on essentials like defense, borders, and basic infrastructure. In Canada, he said, this translates to unleashing natural resources and homebuilding—”the fastest place on earth to get a permit to dig a mine, build a pipeline, expand a port, or build a home.” Countries with the most economic freedom, he argued, boast the highest living standards, least poverty, and best social outcomes.

When Loubier asked about Prime Minister Carney’s recent China partnership remarks amid U.S. strains, Poilievre deftly sidestepped direct criticism on foreign soil—”We’ll have plenty of time for that in the House of Commons”—but contrasted the relationships sharply. Canada sells 20 times more to the U.S. than to China, he noted; American capitalism and military power dwarf alternatives, and the historic alliance is “far more important and immediate.” He urged preserving it above all.

On diversification versus deepening U.S. ties, Poilievre insisted they are additive, not substitutes. Barriers to overseas exports stem from domestic restrictions, not foreign markets—Canada already has 50 free trade deals. One west-coast pipeline, he said, could enable more exports than the entire current China trade. He pointed to Germany’s rapid LNG terminal build post-Ukraine invasion (permits in months, operational by Christmas 2022) versus Canada’s delays due to permitting bottlenecks. Atlantic Canada could supply Europe with cheaper LNG than the U.S. Gulf Coast if permits were faster.

Loubier asked for his “elevator pitch” to President Trump on expanding free trade. Poilievre boiled it down to one word: leverage. “We are your second biggest customer. We are your biggest external supplier of energy and raw materials. We have ten of the 12 NATO defined defense minerals... We control the biggest airspace and seas and landmass in the hemisphere.” Bundling that with a massive upcoming military buildup (procurement opportunities for allies), he argued tariff-free trade would make America more affordable, safer, and richer. Both sides win.

She probed further on attracting foreign direct investment amid high youth unemployment, doubled debt/deficits, and lagging productivity. Poilievre highlighted domestic success stories: Hardisty, Alberta’s one-week permitting for $100 billion in oil handling, and the Haisla Nation’s $40 billion LNG Canada project ending poverty in their community while displacing dirtier coal abroad. These prove local leaders can unlock prosperity quickly and safely; national policy should follow suit by slashing red tape.

Loubier closed by asking for a final message to American friends after his U.S. stops. Poilievre thanked the warm reception—”The people love Canada”—and expressed confidence the bond would endure. “Our children and grandchildren will grow up in two different countries that share a long-standing bond... Let’s build on that incredible success. Let’s resolve our differences and march forward to a shared partnership.”

The New York event capped stops in Detroit (auto sector talks), Houston (energy facilities), and Austin (business and state leaders)—a deliberate bypass of Washington to speak straight to industry, workers, and everyday Americans. Coming right after the Rogan interview, it’s clear Poilievre is playing a long game: use massive, unfiltered platforms to sell tariff-free trade and deeper integration directly to the American public, building leverage for future negotiations.

In a time when cross-border relations feel strained, Poilievre’s message was straightforward: Canada isn’t asking for favors—it’s offering mutual wins on affordability, security, and prosperity. Whether that resonates in Washington remains to be seen, but he’s making the case loudly, clearly, and to the biggest audiences he can reach.